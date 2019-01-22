IoT & broadband internet affects smart homeowners & businesses

During the past few years, there have been a lot of innovations and advancements in IoT. The good part is that people at a very high rate are catching up. They consider the fact that their homes will become energy efficient. According to studies, around 10 per cent residents in the US believe that their homes use energy in an efficient way. There are many people who use broadband internet. These people consider that having energy efficient homes and the technology of today walk hand in hand. There are many findings about the ways Broadband Users perceive IoT. Some of these are as follows:

The disparity amidst consumers and providers:

Studies suggest that consumers consider that the product they want to buy should be energy efficient. Likewise, these guys consider buying homes and considering this factor to be part of their buying decision as well. There is a darker side to it as well. There is a growing gap between energy companies and smart home service providers. Also, there is a gap in the ways where consumers are making themselves updated with the data that they get using IoT.

After having a closer look at the ways consumers engage with energy management solutions, there is a certain theory. It suggests that buyers today are keeping a closer check and look out for the amount of energy their homes use in real time.

Essential functions that use technology in homes:

Studies suggest that as a whole, smart homes and IoT create a piece of integrated machinery. This machinery should play a vital role in the market based on the production and consumption of energy. Hence, we have solutions that help people perform different functions. This includes turning on and off thermostats, lights, regulate temperature, security cameras, alarms and motion sensors to work. This makes IoT one of the most convenient and popular ways to make things work at home.

While making such buying decisions there is a certain emphasis set by broadband users. The reason is that connectivity provides them with the means of creating more opportunities. These opportunities shape and reshape their business. The reason is that when they combine many smart devices or services, it creates the potential to create new and repetitive sources. These resources can help them earn money and save while staying home.

The change in consumer behaviour:

Sources suggest that consumers and the way the things that they consider when buying technology or gadgets is changing. It is more focused on looking for energy efficient products. The distance between the user’s expectations and the actual performance of home efficiency is often connected. This connection is of a considerable opportunity. There are ways to provide users with adequate tools and customised ways that are recommended to help them. Also, they are useful to narrow down and be a little more specific while making upgrades. Also, it helps them ease out the friction when users feel the need for making upgrades as time passes and changes its course.

There are reports that say that the energy market is flourishing because of the ever-increasing demand of consumers. When it comes to broadband customers, they generally go for connection speeds that are faster. With such a demanding consumer base having a slow broadband internet connection is considered to be a halt or hurdle for any type of innovation and progress.

Conventional residential styles are becoming history. With a rise in the trends and adoption of IoT, everything around us is becoming a computer. These computers have more capabilities, they have senses, carry out analysis, can send and receive data, can communicate, and process information. Appliances and objects like refrigerators, door locks, lamps, and others have the capacity to connect to an internet source and interact with each other. All this gets possible with the power of Internet of Things.

What else is there? Internet of Things is expanding its horizons. It is estimated that there are around 2 billion smart devices existed around the year 2006. Tech giants estimate that by the year 2020, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that there is an increase of 2 billion times 100 in the adoption of the Internet of Things. IoT has created a robust ecosystem where smart devices are a reality and have a concrete profile and influence in human lives. By leaps and bounds, when technology and the platforms that have IoT implementation are becoming smart.

In the present times, many IoT technologies that are used are generally related to the industrial settings or works. These include IoT implementation in enterprises, hospitals or the healthcare sector, factories, etc. With the prices of smart devices getting within the reach of the people, one can imagine and even look at houses that are well-equipped with devices that are interconnected. They have the capacity to produce and produce data using a WiFi connection. This will not cost them too much as well. Experts predict that there will be a boom in the smart home market by next year. These will skyrocket from the current value in the future times.

Let’s have a look at the smart home technology and the ways business community can take advantage from the smart home revolution. When it comes to the business community there are many opportunities and aspects that need some exploration. There are a few areas of the industry that will become the most suitable candidate in this regard. These include the insurance, energy, security and the data industry.

Here are a few ways that IoT is having an impact on the business sector:

The big data is expanding:

The big data is expanding its horizons and capabilities due to the implementation of the Internet of Things. It is estimated that IoT is going to generate more than 10 per cent of the world’s data by the year 2020. When we talk about an array of interconnected devices, it means that there will be a flood of important data. There are wearable devices and technologies that will track behaviour. This includes information about goods bought on a frequent basis, places visited, the routes taken and more. All this and many other factors come up and make up a large lump of consumer data.

Organisations and businesses can get a better understanding of the needs of the consumer. This results when you tap in the different variables associated with the user. This can help them release firmware and software updates on a regular basis. This is based on the huge amount of data about the software and hardware and related services.

Businesses also use data obtained from GPS tracking. Organisations can offer services based on the location of the user. It includes coupons, promotions and other incentives to users. This, in turn, can become acquainted with the way their products are being used. This information can become a useful element and help them design, re-design and upgrade products.

Savings on energy costs:

According to sources, Smart homes have shown a decline in the costs of energy by approximately 20 per cent. Devices and amenities like smart thermostats, smoke alarms, security systems, and sensors are created keeping in mind energy consumptions. These help to reduce the amount of energy consumed in homes. At the same time, they nurturing the concept of green technology.

Innovation in the insurance industry:

The unique attribute of Smart Homes includes their capacity to keep a check on things. This is about things going around us and make them a useful asset for the insurance industry. The insurance companies are more interested in using IoT to mitigate and manage risk. One can use devices capable of identifying places where their pipes are leaking. In another instance, this could be a damage that can result in a disaster. It can help such businesses dealing with insurance to handle no or less claims at a drastic pace.

In a world where cost remains a hurdle or barrier for consumers to adopt smart homes and smart home technology, a large scale adoption of such homes is around the corner. Less constraints and decreased prices would result in a rise in adoption of smart homes by the people. There will be opportunities that people can take advantage from. For businesses, smart homes will provide a large amount of data. This data can be gathered for analysis by business analysts in every industry. Many IoT services and providers claim to provide better security and essential elements to users. This will benefit users on a larger scale. These will become a more cardinal unit of businesses throughout the world.

Nathan John, content editor, Mediacom internet

Image Credit: Mediacom