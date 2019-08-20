What is the IoT? Everything you need to know

Internet of Things - latest statistics (Image credit: Shutterstock/Bakhtiar Zein) - 8.4 billion connected IoT devices will be in use by the end of 2017, a 31 per cent increase from last year (Gartner) - More than 6 billion devices will be embedded in our homes by 2021 (Cisco) - 85 per cent of people believe that the world is set to become a more connected place than ever before (Pew Research Center and Elon University’s Imagining the Internet Center) - The worldwide IoT market will be worth $1.7 trillion by 2020 (IDC)

IoT: What’s new

06/08 - NEWS - Fancy Bear attackers return using hacked IoT devices - Microsoft detects new assaults aiming to attack high-value targets...

18/07 - FEATURE - Ian Fairclough/MuleSoft - Why IoT success rests with the right API strategy - IoT's success can be hampered by integration issues - APIs provide the inter-connectivity to overcome this...

15/07 - FEATURE - Attila Tomaschek/ProPivacy.com - IoT as a witness: when the line between serving justice and protecting privacy is blurred - With the proliferation of connected devices bringing about new avenues to track and collect data, the lines between "serving justice" and protecting privacy has become blurred...

09/07 - FEATURE - Dmitry Akulov/PerfOps - The benefits of using a multi-cloud strategy for IoT platforms - As IoT companies seek increased flexibility, cost savings, and improved application performance, investment in multi-cloud strategies is growing...

03/07 - FEATURE - Jonathan Luse/Intel - IoT: How bright is the future, really? - Q&A with Jonathan Luse, General Manager of the IoT Group at Intel...

26/06 - NEWS - New IoT-targeting malware spotted in the wild - The creator wants to make it even more destructible...

20/06 - FEATURE - Saurabh Garg/Altran - Is 5G or WiFi 6 the network of choice for industrial IoT? - Find out whether 5G or Wi-Fi 6 is the most effective form of connectivity for IIoT...

19/06 - NEWS - Security worries rise as IoT devices become more common - Four in ten global households have an IoT device, but how secure are they?

31/05 - NEWS - IoT attacks are "new normal" - Every IoT device user believes security could be greatly improved...

15/05 - FEATURE - Marc Lucas/Commvault - Data – lots of data! What the IoT creates, and how best to manage it - The bigger your network, the more possible entry points there are for hackers looking to exploit it...

13/05 - FEATURE - Eric Jensen/Canonical - A game of dangerous dominos: the threat of IoT security to robotics - As the building blocks of connected devices, one software attack could result in a domino effect, derailing innovation before it ever leaves infancy...

06/05 - FEATURE - Chloe Ward/Components Bureau - How IoT is reinventing businesses - We look at how IoT is currently revolutionising business processes...

01/05 - NEWS - UK government ups security protection for IoT devices - Smart products to get a minimum security standard ruling under new government plans...

25/04 - NEWS - IoT being harmed by lack of security skills - The Internet of Things industry is booming, but it needs serious talent to develop...

11/04 - FEATURE - Scott Best/Rambus - Secure lifeline - Security needs to be designed into healthcare IoT - One key area has been neglected during healthcare IoT device development: the security of those devices...

19/03 - NEWS - Mirai botnet resurfaces on IoT devices - The infamous bot network starts targeting corporate devices...

12/03 - FEATURE - Ian Marsden/Eseye - What are the seven most important questions that a business should ask itself before adopting an IoT plan? - Here is a small selection of the critical questions you should ask before implementing your IoT plan...

07/03 - FEATURE - Joerg Schuler/Airbus CyberSecurity - The real possibility of extortion attacks on OT and IIoT infrastructure - The arrival of IIoT and OT means delivering a new set of digital vulnerabilities that are in danger of being underestimated in the same way consumer IoT risks were in the early years...

28/02 - FEATURE - Lee Stacey/Thingstream - Will 5G be a miracle worker for IoT connectivity? - Thanks to 5G, in the not too distant future, high-speed connectivity will be available for all… except where it isn’t...

27/02 - NEWS - Vodafone brings affordable IoT to SMBs - Future IoT devices may not need SIM cards...

27/02 - NEWS - IoT and DDoS attacks dominate cybersecurity space - Connected devices often get attacked minutes after being plugged in...

26/02 - NEWS - SAP looks to power the next generation of IoT - Leonardo IoT offering should serve as a catalyst for digital transformation...

21/02 - NEWS - IoT attacks still posing a major threat to UK businesses - 2.8 million UK businesses vulnerable to IoT and OT cyberattacks, report warns...

19/02 - NEWS - IoT is ready to go fully mainstream - Businesses that are employing IoT are already seeing a return on their investment, Vodafone report finds...

22/01 - FEATURE - Nathan John/Mediacom internet - IoT & broadband internet affects smart homeowners & businesses - In a world where cost remains a hurdle or barrier for consumers to adopt smart homes and smart home technology, a large scale adoption of such homes is around the corner...

16/01 - FEATURE - Richard Hudson/Zebra Technologies - The rise of IoT continues as number of intelligent enterprises double since 2017 - While there is little doubt that IoT will continue to spread, it seems for many organisations taking the next step in the digital transformation journey has proved difficult...

15/01 - NEWS - UK firms can't tell if their IoT is secure - Research reports raises more questions about the overall security of IoT user data...

11/01 - FEATURE - Maciej Kranz/Cisco - Ten small steps to make your big IoT dream a reality - Based on my experience with dozens of IoT implementations across industries, I have discovered that these guidelines are often overlooked...

10/01 - NEWS - IoT devices now top targets for cybercriminals - Email servers aren't as interesting as they used to be...

08/01 - NEWS - BlackBerry calls for better IoT security - Consumers are willing to pay more to stay safe, survey finds...

07/01 - NEWS - Marriott reveals more details about the customer data breach - Less people affected that previously thought, but victims still number in the millions...

04/01 - NEWS - DeepAttacks and IoT could be 2019's top security threats - Cybersecurity on IoT devices usually an afterthought, research suggests...

24/12 - FEATURE - Nathan John/Mediacom Cable - How is 5G internet imperative for IoT? - With IoT and 5G coming together, companies on both sides can expect greater revenues with benefits for both consumers as well as the organisation...

20/12 - NEWS - IoT malware and email hacks are on the rise again - McAfee reports 480 new malware variants popped up every minute...

17/12 - FEATURE - Intelligent isn’t immune, smart isn’t safe: IoT and associated threats - While organisations invest time and energy in improved software ecosystem, advanced hardware, and secure firmware, there are some practical solutions that must be implemented to secure data in the long term and always be ready to mitigate attacks...

12/12 - NEWS - China accused over Marriott data breach - Chinese intelligence services deny being behind attack...

11/12- NEWS - How Fujitsu is powering the next generation of IoT - Fujitsu IoT head tells us why the technology can be the true driver of data...

05/12 - NEWS - Top IoT protocols hide security risks - Major security flaws allow hackers to read millions of messages...

23/11 - FEATURE - Jan van Vliet/Digital Guardian - It’s time the IoT faced up to the skeletons in its security closet - Why a questionable security past is the reason behind an alarming rise of malware attacks on the IoT today...

21/11 - NEWS - IoT and blockchain reshaping today's organisations - Businesses are allocating more and more to research and development, Barclaycard report says...

31/10 - NEWS - IoT could become a "major burden", execs fear - Organisations can’t afford to be overwhelmed by the complexity issues IoT presents...

22/10 - NEWS - Amazon patches potentially major home IoT security flaws - Vulnerabilities could have allowed hackers full control over a device...

16/10 - NEWS - GCHQ demands companies shape up their IoT security - Security protector publishes rules to be followed by tech firms, with the likes of Hive already on board...

03/10 - NEWS - Splunk targets Industry 4.0 with first-ever IoT platform - Splunk Industrial IoT service looks to help businesses make more sense of their connected data...

01/10 - NEWS - UK businesses say IoT 'vital for success' - The bigger the company, the more important IoT becomes...

19/09 - NEWS - IoT malware sees major rise - Not even your washing machine is safe from new threats, Kaspersky warns...

18/09 - FEATURE - Kevin Cunningham/SQS - Quality not quantity: Finding the right balance for IoT projects - To guarantee a digital product or transformation initiative will last in the long-term, investors and businesses leaders must prioritise quality first in the short-term...

12/09 - FEATURE - Stephan Romeder/Magic Software Enterprises Europe - Digital transformation readiness: 7 steps to prepare for IIoT and AI - Is your organisation prepared to reap the benefits of modern digital manufacturing?

11/09 - FEATURE - Abel Smit/Tech Data Europe - IoT sensors are being rolled out en MaaS to create the smart cities of the future - Changes in consumer behaviour have also forced city authorities and transit operators to rethink how future transportation services might be delivered...

04/09 - NEWS - Hakai IoT botnet infects popular router brands - The growing IoT botnet has now infected routers from D-Link, Huawei and Realtek...

28/08 - FEATURE - Aidan O'Shea/Voxpro - Make or break CX: how IoT can help your brand - IoT and other emerging technologies are helping brands offer an enhanced customer experience to customers...

28/08 - FEATURE - Alisdair Faulkner/ThreatMetrix - Evolution of fraud in the IoT era - With billions of vulnerable devices, no regulation, a huge attack surface and vast quantities of personal data, IoT checks every box on a cybercriminal's Christmas wish-list...

21/08 - NEWS - IoT failures could be swaying consumer opinion - People fear their connected car might hit someone...

17/08 - FEATURE - Phil Celestini/Syniverse - Public internet use poses systemic risk to IoT use - With the increasing level of business transactions being put online and the rise of a new ecosystem of automated processes emerging from the IoT, the public internet has reached a tipping point that now presents a distinct systemic risk that companies must address more urgently...

16/08 - FEATURE - Ritam Gandhi/Studio Graphene - How can startups harness the power of IoT - As more and more companies begin to effectively adopt IoT technology, young startups and SMEs cannot risk overlooking the benefits on offer. Doing so will put them a step behind their competitors...

13/08 - NEWS - IoT devices could be putting your home at risk - New research reveals that cyber criminals are targeting IoT devices for cryptojacking...

10/08 - FEATURE - Joachim Strumhofel/SEH Technology - Smoothing the road to IoT adoption with a layer approach - How can businesses adopt IoT technology while minimising the risk of disruption to their business?

10/08 - FEATURE - Abel Smit/Tech Data Europe - How IoT is leveling the playing field for high street retailers - IoT technology could soon enable smart retail stores capable of competing against today's e-commerce giants...

27/07 - NEWS - Businesses aren't prepared for IoT attacks - Many lack awareness although the number of IoT attacks is rising...

25/07 - NEWS - Industrial IoT set to lead to major financial returns - Businesses expect IIoT to boost their annual revenues by ten per cent within five years...

24/07 - NEWS - Security could be the biggest worry for the industrial IoT - Do you know what an endpoint is? Do you *really* know?

18/07 - FEATURE - Phil Beecher/Wi-Sun Alliance - Focus on security and standards to reap IoT rewards - Unlocking real value from connected devices requires more than blind investments in the technology...

16/07 - FEATURE - Adam Nickerson/FarrPoint - How 5G and IoT contribute to the UK’s world-class vision - 5G will be the backbone of the connected devices that will power tomorrow's smart cities...

11/07 - FEATURE - Michael Kanellos/OSIsoft - Who will drive IoT? Try Insurance companies and banks - Insurance companies and banks are well aware of the information IoT devices can provide...

11/07 - NEWS - Thales secures medical IoT with new connected health offering - New solution hopes to help secure connected IoT devices in the healthcare industry...

09/07 - FEATURE - Jamie Bennett/Canonical - New business models on their way for IoT hardware - Snaps provide developers and businesses a way to securely and easily rollout updates to their devices...

03/07 - NEWS - IoT and malware top the worries list for industrial tech firms - Heavy industry is increasingly turning towards IoT, but this bring risks as well as benefits...

28/06 - NEWS - Microsoft makes Azure IoT Edge generally available - Microsoft's cloud solution for IoT devices has left preview and is now open-source...

28/06 - FEATURE - Leigh Moody/SOTI - Three sectors poised for IoT disruption in 2018 - Businesses across a number of industries stand to benefit from adopting IoT technologies...

27/06 - NEWS - China 'could dominate IoT market' - China bets big on IIoT to increase productivity and to automate manufacturing...

21/06 - NEWS - Chinese hackers dominate IoT attacks - Telnet brute force attacks have risen by 249% since 2016...

19/06 - FEATURE - James Bulpin/Citrix - How organisations can avoid the perils of the IoT ‘Wild West' - Smart speakers, virtual assistants and other disruptive technologies can help improve productivity at your organisation...

05/06 - FEATURE - VS Shridhar/Tata Communications - World Environment Day: Lighting the green brick road with the IoT - By implementing IoT technologies in our cities, transport systems and productions lines we can transition towards a more sustainable future...

30/05 - NEWS - IoT market to top $1tn by 2025 - Operators must look beyond connectivity to capitalise on the growing IoT market...

23/05 - FEATURE - Ady Moores/P2i - Building a resilient IoT: nano coatings to safeguard future tech - For the Internet of Things to be successful, uptime and reliability must be a top priority...

22/05 - FEATURE - Adam Byrne/RealVNC - A real-time connection is key to IoT development - The first crucial consideration for all businesses is to understand that different IoT devices have fundamentally different requirements...

14/05 - NEWS - Shadow IoT devices could be hitting your business network - Enterprises have thousands of shadow IT devices connecting on their networks every day, and they’re exposing them to all kinds of cybersecurity risks...

08/05 - NEWS - Google officially launches Things, its IoT platform - Android Things devices will receive three years of updates directly from Google...

07/05 - NEWS - Nokia buys SpaceTime Insight to give its IoT unit a nudge - Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed...

03/05 - NEWS - Microsoft and Dell team up to simplify IoT deployment - They are delivering a joint IoT solution, which will combine Azure apps and services, VMware Pulse IoT Centre and Dell Edge Gateways...

27/04 - NEWS - Data centres and IoT see Intel profits soar - Chipmaker's data-centric business accounted for nearly half of its first-quarter revenue...

25/04 - NEWS - AWS IoT Analytics platform helps businesses gain insights from IoT data - New platform allows organisations to quickly and easily analyse vast amounts of IoT device and sensor data...

24/04 - NEWS - Telecoms firms looking to IoT for future success - New Ericsson study explores how service providers can generate additional IoT revenue...

18/04 - FEATURE - Ken Paetzold/Applause - Survivor’s guide to the IoT arms race - With an IoT arms race coming, brands need to determine how they will find success among their competitors. So how can brands ensure they’ll come out on top?

17/04 - NEWS - Microsoft ups IoT security with Azure Sphere - Microsoft will secure microcontroller-based devices with custom silicon, a Linux-based OS and a new cloud service...

09/04 - FEATURE - Destiny Bertucci/SolarWinds - Securing your network in the IoT revolution - Instituting a comprehensive device management plan is essential to locking down Shadow IT at your organisation...

06/04 - FEATURE - Chris Albert/Charter Spectrum - Next big things in IoT predictions for 2020 - IoT devices will bring a new level of connectivity to our homes and workplaces...

05/04 - NEWS - Microsoft to invest $5bn in IoT within half a decade - Redmond giants want to "give every customer the ability to transform their businesses, and the world at large, with connected solutions..."

04/04 - NEWS - Telefónica to integrate IoT devices into Microsoft Azure - The two companies will be working together in three main areas, which include product integration, joint go-to market, and innovation...

21/03 - NEWS - IoT security spending set to reach $1.5 billion this year - The rise of IoT-based attacks calls for increased security...

12/03 - FEATURE - Geotab - why IoT security needs to step up and secure your smart vehicle - Geotab CEO explains why the “massive issue” of vehicle security could be the next major challenge for the IoT...

09/03 - FEATURE - Kushal Nahata/FarEye - Delivering the changes with an IoT-enabled supply chain - In order not to be left behind by the competition, companies need to move now to start injecting IoT into their supply chains...

09/03 - NEWS - Sigfox - Why “little big data” could be the next IoT trend - Driving down the cost of IoT is the key to taking connected technology worldwide, Sigfox CTO tells ITProPortal...

07/03 - NEWS - UK government looks to up security of IoT devices - Future IoT devices should be secure by design...

28/02 - FEATURE - Ofer Amitai/Portnox - Is IoT security being regulated? - The Internet of Things is quickly becoming the next frontier of technological innovation, but IoT devices are inherently vulnerable...

27/02 - NEWS - Cisco reveals global NB-IoT launch - Connected platform will make it easier for companies to deploy large-scale IoT rollouts...

26/02 - NEWS - Qualcomm tops $1bn in IoT sales - IoT market proved to be a huge earner for Qualcomm in 2017...

22/02 - NEWS - Google take the wraps off Cloud IoT Core - Service aims to help securely connect and manage IoT devices at scale...

22/02 - NEWS - Ericsson looks to kickstart IoT development - Launch of IoT Accelerator Marketplace looks to encourage collaboration in developing future connected technologies...

14/02 - NEWS - Qualcomm boosts IoT possibilities with new edge computing services - Launch of new Wireless Edge Services software will help aid large-scale enterprise and industrial IoT rollouts...

14/02 - FEATURE - Peter Martini/iboss - Hackers graduate to financial gain as motivation for IoT attacks - Securing IoT devices is a top priority for organisations looking to implement this new technology...

13/02 - NEWS - Google hires former Samsung executive to head up IoT business - Injong Rhee will coordinate new IoT operations, including both consumer and enterprise projects...

09/02 - NEWS - IoT tech most likely to disrupt IT risk management - Compliance with government regulations is top area for improvement among businesses...

07/02 - FEATURE - Matthew Mead/SPR - IoTroop botnet: How to protect yourself from the cyber-storm of the century - The IoTroop botnet, which shares an extensive code base with the leaked Mirai source code, stands to cause even more damage than its predecessor...

06/02 - FEATURE - Phil Beecher/Wi-SUN Alliance - Three IoT implementation challenges and how to overcome them - Organisations looking to adopt IoT technology in the workplace must first consider the cost and security implications...

31/01 - FEATURE - Sam O'Meara/Applause - What the rise of IoT means for your testing practices - Thoroughly testing IoT devices will ensure that their user experience meets consumer demands...

26/01 - NEWS - IoT needs to be a part of continuity plans, experts say - Only a quarter of organisations have set up policies protecting against IoT threats, Databarracks study reveals...

19/01 - FEATURE - Ian Waters/ThousandEyes - Is your enterprise network ready for the IoT revolution? - IoT devices pose a serious risk to businesses but their benefits can't be ignored...

09/01 - NEWS - Samsung lays out its vision for the future of IoT - Current IoT applications will be brought together under SmartThings app to offer seamless connected experience...

04/01 - FEATURE - Adam Howard/Chirp - Cyber-safety and IoT: securing connected devices using data-over-sound - One of the recent Christmas seasons’ favourite new tech toys, CloudPets, were able to be hacked via their unsecured Bluetooth connections...

03/01 - FEATURE - Jayraj Nair/Wipro - IoT can not only transform businesses but it can help create sustainable businesses - IoT will allow organisations to achieve a more sustainable and connected future without sacrificing their strategic priorities...

02/01 - FEATURE - Hubert de Costa/Cradlepoint - The growing IoT divide - IoT deployments are at the top of the list for most IT departments...

26/12 - FEATURE - Robin Kent/Adax - The IoT phenomenon will equate to nothing if the industry fails to connect the dots - If media and analyst predictions on its rate of growth are proved true, the telecoms industry faces huge pressure...

25/12 - FEATURE - Neil Hamilton/Thingstream - Reducing the environmental impact of global IoT - As IoT proliferates, the amount of data passing through these centres each day from devices communicating with cloud platforms is simultaneously rising...

21/12 - FEATURE - Nick Sacke/Comms365 - Why ‘shrink wrapped’ options are the answer to IoT at scale - IoT as a Service will allow more businesses to access and take advantage of this technology...

19/12 - NEWS - Majority of modern IoT devices 'will be obsolete by 2020' - Report warns that many smart devices being gifted this Christmas will have a rather short lifespan...

19/12 - FEATURE - BlackBerry: Let’s secure the connected car to protect the IoT - BlackBerry CSO tells ITProPortal why smart vehicles could be integral to securing the Internet of Things...

13/12 - NEWS - Consumers don't really trust IoT, but that's not stopping them - Cisco survey reveals large gap between trust and IoT use...

13/12 - FEATURE - Dell: Why we can be the brains behind your IoT - Dell’s Andy Rhodes tells us why behind every IoT project is an IT project, and why this means Dell is perfectly poised to cover all the bases...

01/12 - FEATURE - Theresa Bui/Cisco - What’s in the cards for IoT in 2018? - The pace at which IoT technologies have been adopted is a constant reminder that data needs to be connected seamlessly, reliably and quickly...

30/11 - NEWS - Baidu and Xiaomi team up for IoT and AI solutions - Chinese technology giants are partnering to explore options in artificial intelligence, deep learning and IoT...

28/11 - FEATURE - Eric Free/Flexera - IoT in 2018: New software business models create growth - Advances in IoT technology can allow your organisation to try out new monetisation models while getting to know your customers better...

28/11 - NEWS - Web app attacks rise as IoT botnet threat increases once again - Latest Akamai security report predicts possible return of IoT botnets as the holiday season approaches...

24/11 - FEATURE - Jeff Luszcz/Flexera Software - OSS and third-party security risk: Lessons for IoT businesses - The Apache Struts vulnerability raises questions about Open Source Software (OSS) and third-party security for businesses, especially Internet of Things (IoT) organisations...

20/11 - FEATURE - ESET - Don't be an ID-IoT, secure your devices - With connected devices spreading across the world, be sure your IoT products stay secure and don’t become a security risk, ESET head warns...

20/11 - NEWS - AI and IoT set to be major investment trends in 2018 - Deloitte Digital Disruption Index highlights top technology priorities for the coming year...

09/11 - NEWS - Gemalto ups IoT connectivity with 'world-first' breakthrough module - ‘Significant breakthrough' can provide connections to 12 LTE bands across the world...

09/11 - FEATURE - Darren Watkins/VIRTUS Data Centres - Big Data, IoT and the need for high density and ultra high density computing - Businesses who don’t get the basics right, will ultimately struggle to remain competitive on every front...

06/11 - FEATURE - Cian Mckenna-Charley/Avast- Privacy in the age of IOT, the future’s connected for VPN - Against this backdrop many have asked, do ‘normal people’ actually need or care about online privacy and VPNs? Well the answer to that is a resounding yes...

03/11 - FEATURE - Paul Lipman/BullGuard - From botnets to ransoms – the rapid rise of IoT attacks - The Reaper botnet is just the beginning of IoT-based attacks, as with nearly 400 million vulnerable smart devices the situation will get much worse before it gets better...

31/10 - NEWS - Consumers don't trust the security of their IoT devices - They'd like to see the government involved...

25/10 - NEWS - ARM ups IoT security framework with new platform - The firm is serious about securing its chips and the connected devices that use them from hackers...

20/10 - NEWS - Nokia and AWS team up to work on 5G, cloud migration and IoT - Wide-ranging effort motivated by “tighter integration” between networking and IT infrastructure, Nokia says...

11/10 - NEWS - Dell reveals $1 billion IoT investment plan - Computing giant reveals major investment for IoT research in big push on connected technologies...

29/09 - FEATURE - Mike Kijewski/MedCrypt - IoT device security is the next MedTech gold rush - Healthcare is moving out of the hospital and into the home...

27/09 - NEWS - IoT adoption hits new highs around the world - Vodafone IoT report finds huge uptake in connected devices, helping companies become smarter and more profitable than ever...

27/09 - FEATURE - Thomas Rockmann/Deutsche Telekom - Community IoT – where technology meets enterprise opportunity - Smart Homes can be networked together to create the smart cities of the future...

27/09 - FEATURE - Mark Hunt/Oneserve - How the IoT is helping save lives - The Internet of Things is improving safety conditions at work and at home...

12/09 - NEWS - B2B leads the way when it comes to IoT - Verizon report says businesses have "passed the point of no return" when it comes to implementing IoT...

06/09 - NEWS - Onecom and Vodafone team up to bring IoT to businesses - Five-year deal will see the two develop, launch and manage IoT services for UK organisations...

06/09 - NEWS - IoT is forcing companies to get more storage - Edge computing, infrastructure and the cloud industry are also getting a major boost, analyst report claims...

31/08 - NEWS - Oracle IoT Cloud gets AI and machine learning boost - Digital Twin and Digital Thread services will help provide real-time detailed information around IoT offerings...

29/09 - NEWS - Apple and Accenture team up to help businesses maximise IoT - Partnership will give businesses more innovative IoT services to help engage with customers...

24/08 - NEWS - Kaspersky IoT Scanner wants to secure your smart home - Free download monitors your smart home network, and protects against possible botnet attacks...

22/08 - FEATURE - Marco Hogewoning/RIPE NCC - Manufacturing the IoT: Safeguarding the future of Internet security - Device manufacturers and consumers will play a pivotal role in the security of IoT devices...

21/08 - FEATURE - Maciej Kranz/Cisco - IoT recipe for success part 8: Transform culture, not just technology - IoT will touch and change every part of your organisation...

17/08 - FEATURE - Chris Proctor/Oneserve - Why businesses need to take advantage of Big Data, IoT and AI now - With the rate of progress only getting faster, there is no better time for businesses to delve deeper into what the holy tech trinity can do for their future growth...

16/08 - FEATURE - Seokwoo Gregory Lee/Penta Security Systems - Secure first, then connect: The future of IoT security - As the implementation and adoption of IoT devices grows, securing the Internet of Things must be a top priority...

11/08 - FEATURE - Jim Kaskade/Janrain - Five reasons why users will have more control of their IoT data - Internet of Things adoption is at an all time high and consumers must have a say in what happens to their data...

09/08 - FEATURE - Tim Beerman/Ensono - What to consider when choosing a partner to run an IoT environment - Without the proper infrastructure, organisations will be unable to maximize their investment in IoT...

08/08 - FEATURE - Maciej Kranz/Cisco - IoT recipe for success, part 7: Make security everybody’s top priority - Even the best cybersecurity technology cannot stop all threats—you need a pervasive culture of security awareness...

07/08 - FEATURE - Dirk Morris/Untangle - Common sense tips to protect SMBs from IoT threats - There are several things IT administrators can do to help protect their systems and networks and mitigate the risks of IoT devices...

02/08 - NEWS - US senators introduce new bill aimed at securing IoT devices - The bill will ensure that IoT devices come with suitable security protections...

27/07 - NEWS - Security needs to be built into IoT devices, consumers agree - Older generations are more aware of the threat of cyberattacks, but we all agree security is a major concern...

20/07 - NEWS - Ensuring ROI 'biggest challenge' for the IoT in 2017 - A need for concrete returns is ranked higher than the lack of available infrastructure or improved device security...

20/07 - FEATURE - Jason Kay/IMS Evolve - Putting legacy systems at the heart of IoT - If the IoT solution you are considering for your business requires any kind of rip and replace, maybe you should think twice before taking the plunge as your existing infrastructure is actually smarter than you think...

20/07 - FEATURE - Dan Jamieson/Particle - The top 5 most successful IoT business models - Value can come in many different forms, but these five models have emerged as particularly effective applications for IoT...

20/07 - NEWS - Microsoft further expands into IoT with smart thermostat - Cortana-powered GLAS thermostat will run on Windows 10 IoT Core, and looks to appeal to energy-efficient businesses and homes alike...

13/07 - FEATURE: Craig Foster/HomeServe Labs - Getting Smarter about Smart Home IoT - Persuading consumers to adopt smart home technology will be a challenge - here's how to overcome it...

10/07 - FEATURE: Marianne Mannschreck/Savi Technology - How smart sensors and the IoT will evolve supply chains - A look into strategies for overcoming adoption challenges within your organisation...

03/07 - FEATURE: Sukamal Banerjee/HCL Technologies - Q&A: IoT adoption for the modern enterprise - IoT in the workplace is set to be a huge transformation for many, but what are some of the main issues holding back deployment and development?

30/06 - FEATURE - Is Ubuntu set to be the OS for Internet of Things? - With hardware prices falling, software could be the key to properly monetising the IoT, Canonical head tells ITProPortal...

29/06 - FEATURE: Maciej Kranz/Cisco - IoT recipe for success, part 6: Start with low-hanging fruit - IoT is a multi-year journey, not a one-time event. You need to make sure the first step on that journey is successful—or it will be a very short journey indeed...

23/06 - FEATURE - Why the Internet of Things could lead to the next great wave of DDoS attacks - Arbor Networks CTO Darren Anstee tells us why DDoS attacks are still very much a threat to your business...

19/06 - FEATURE: Chester Kennedy, BRIDG - The internet of things: The cyber security risks and how to protect against them - While the IoT affords many advantages by connecting the world, security risks pertaining to IoT are growing and rapidly evolving…

07/06 - NEWS - There's no stopping the Internet of Things - The IoT industry set to continue growing, despite tangible risks, report claims...

What is the IoT?

As the world around us embraces technology more and more, products and services are beginning to communicate with each other, connecting through the ‘Internet of Things’.

Typically shortened to IoT, this vast network allows items to inter-connect and talk to each other, allowing for smarter processes that will greatly increase the quality of life around the world.

The Internet of Things is predicted to revolutionise the way in which we live our lives, with many industry experts tipping it to have the biggest technological impact since cloud computing.

Many consumers are already enjoying the benefits of the IoT, as popular products such as Amazon’s Echo smart speaker and Google’s Nest thermostat transforming homes around the world.

But businesses can also benefit from the IoT, as becoming smarter and more connected brings its own huge advantages. Companies should be able to streamline previously complex and data-hungry processes through improved automation, freeing up employees for other tasks.

With more connected devices in the home and workplace, more data than ever before can be collected, stored and analysed.

The biggest impact that the Internet of Things is likely to have, when implemented correctly, is efficiency. Rather than having to make decisions based on trial and error or having to conduct research, all the information you need should be readily available, sourced from the connected devices all around us.

As the network grows, more and more areas of our lives can enjoy the benefits of online connectivity, as embedding Internet connectivity into everyday objects we can open every facet of our lives to technological innovation.

IoT FAQs

Who are some of the big players in the Internet of Things (IoT)?

So far, the onus has been on getting the network infrastructure that the IoT needs up and running, meaning that companies such as Cisco, Intel and HPE have been heavily involved.

However as the potential and the reach of the IoT is so large, there is ample opportunity for companies of all sizes to become part of it. Even small start-ups can benefit from connected network technology, allowing them to quickly grow and prosper by connecting to the world around them.

As the cost of hardware decreases, especially in terms of sensor technology, the chance to get your products and services connected is easier than ever, meaning that the IoT will most likely continue to grow.

What can businesses expect from the Internet of Things?

Along with the multiple consumer benefits of the IoT, the new connected world will greatly be able to help companies of all sizes and in all industries. Using its huge gathering power, the IoT will help companies make better informed decisions by analysing and processing large amounts of data in shorter periods of time.

This then means that organisations can generate better insights about their employees, customers, equipment, clients and competitors, meaning a more efficient use of their resources.

Marketers will be able to create more targeted content, manufacturers will learn about potential faults in advance and healthcare professionals will get a clearer understanding of patient health.

How big can the Internet of Things be?

As mentioned, there is potentially no limit to the size and scope of the IoT. The current speed of development has surpassed many people’s initial expectations, with billions of connections and smart products available today.

From homes to factories, from smart cars to farms, the IoT is already having a major impact on people’s lives around the globe, with previously unthought-of sectors also getting smarter and more connected.

This is turn has led to the creation of huge business opportunities for companies working within the IoT, particularly in terms of providing the hardware and software needed to keep everything running smoothly.

And with the network only set to continuing growing and getting smarter, the size of the IoT will only increase over the next few years.

Is the Internet of Things secure?

The scale of innovation has meant that some IoT products have been pushed out onto the market lacking the proper security, as companies simple look to be the first to market. The networks themselves have also proved to be a popular target, as connecting key businesses and organisations handling valuable data also proves attractive to criminals.

However as with most new technology, the potential of the IoT has led to a swathe of companies, including both existing and new organisations, providing security solutions that look to secure both the network and the products it connects.

Securing thousands (or even millions) of connections is no small challenge, but as the IoT becomes a more nascent presence in our everyday lives, the need for effective protection becomes key.

Internet of Things resources

- Cisco Internet of Things Hub - Cisco has quickly become one of the key drivers of the IoT, and this site covers much of the company’s work in this sector

- IoT Council - a news and alerts centre for the latest Internet of Things developments

- IoTUK - launched as part of the UK government’s £32m investment in IoT last year, IoTUK seeks to advance the UK’s global leadership in the IoT and increase the adoption of high quality IoT technologies and services throughout businesses and the public sector.