Is a digital workplace key to organizational growth?

In order to better manage the emerging technological changes, leading organisations around the world are implementing digital workplaces as part of their digital transformation strategies. By effectively integrating the technologies that businesses already use, digital workplaces have the ability to break down communication barriers while promoting growth, efficiency, and innovation.

However, it’s important to remember that the key to success depends on how you implement the digital workplace strategy as it requires you to drive big changes within your organisation.

Before incorporating a digital workplace platform in your company’s business processes, it’s important to understand what it entails and its advantages along with its shortcomings. After all, the reason for using a digital workplace should be organisational growth and not because it is the latest buzzword in the industry.

Understanding the digital workplace

In just the last decade, workplaces around the world have seen a major shift--technology is more prevalent in offices and employees are looking to be more location independent.

By implementing digital workplaces as a virtual replacement for the physical office space, companies are able to

Allow employees to work from anywhere

Process large amounts of data and manage complex business processes in a more streamlined manner

Automate tasks that require little to no human involvement

Get a real-time update about every project or workflow

A digital workplace offers a complete set of tools that employees can use to perform their everyday work responsibilities in an efficient manner. The idea is to integrate all the businesses applications into a unified platform to make it easy for employees to access any information.

Whether you need to collaborate on an important task, streamline processes, or discuss the next direction for your team, a digital workplace is the place where everything happens in an organisation.

The advantages of a digital workplace

More engaged employees

Over 99 per cent of the employees claim that they would want to work remotely at least once in their careers. When employees are able to work from wherever they want, they are able to maintain a better work-life balance which automatically reflects in their work.

But just giving employees a laptop and an internet connection is not enough for them to be productive. They need access to the right tools that can actually help them perform their work duties, and a digital workplace can provide just that.

Seamless integration

If the business applications you use in your organisation on an everyday basis are not integrated seamlessly, then instead of increasing the productivity of your employees, it may decrease it instead.

With a digital workplace, you are able to integrate all your business applications and access them through one single platform.

Increased revenue

Digital workplaces help save time of the employees by streamlining operations and automating tasks. This in turn frees up their time and allows them to focus on their core responsibilities and provide better customer experience. A unified digital workplace can also take the place of nearly a dozen other applications you are running, saving you from the expensive costs of software subscriptions for tools you don’t get the most out of.

Increased efficiency

By streamlining business processes and automating parts of them, digital workplaces are able to help companies operate at peak capacity. They also give employees the opportunity to handle more work and allows businesses to grow more rapidly.

The downside of incorporating digital workplace

Just like every other technology, there are also some downsides to digital workplaces as well:

Less cohesiveness

When you have a workforce logging in from different locations and dedicated to one central hub, your teams can become more fragmented. For instance, if there is an emergency or a task on priority, it may not be possible to resolve it right away if the required team member is unavailable. Of course, that also depends on how you organise your team and it is easily avoidable with the right management.

Lack of team spirit

Fewer interactions between employees can lead to a lack of camaraderie and team spirit. Social interactions do help encourage effective teamwork. In a digital workplace, however, employees don’t get a lot of opportunities to have impromptu conversations. But that also means employees are able to focus more on the tasks assigned to them which improves their productivity.

Security and compliance

In most industry verticals, companies are required to follow security and compliance laws for storing their digital data. Any accidental loss or release of data can not only affect your company’s reputation, but may even lead to severe fines by the government.

That is why, when selecting a digital workplace it is important to pick a platform that encrypts your company data and securely stores it.

Find the right digital workplace platform

Even though there are some upsides and downsides to every technology, a digital workplace platform that perfectly aligns with your business requirements can make all the difference to your organisation’s efficiency.

Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow