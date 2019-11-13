Is it worth investing in artificial intelligence?

Although AIs are entering new areas every day, a handful of AI laboratories that still focus on artificial intelligence are still consuming large amounts of cash and have made not much progress on AI.

According to the documents submitted to the UK Companies Registry in August, only the Alphabet-owned AGI Lab DeepMind lost $570 million in 2018 alone. Another AI Lab, OpenAI, which aims to create AGI, had to abandon its non-profit organisation to find investors in its expensive research. Both labs have achieved extraordinary success, including the creation of robots that can play complex board games and video games. But they are still far from creating artificial intelligence.

The relationship of the world with AI

A survey by MIT Sloan Management Review and BCG showed that 90 per cent of companies are currently investing in artificial intelligence technology. But less than 40 per cent of companies were able to sense and calculate the economic benefits of implementing AI, while the rest noted that new technologies did not affect the business, or the impact was minimal. According to experts, not all enterprises have learned how to correctly use AI in their business areas, it is also incorrect to consider AI as a means of reducing costs. Successful companies integrate AI into the overall business development strategy; for them, this is one of the tools to increase revenue, rather than save.

AI in Russia (Improvements and Impacts)

Georgy Lagoda, the Deputy CEO of Software Product Group, In his report at CNews Forum 2019 answered the question of why companies continue to invest and develop artificial intelligence technologies, and also spoke about the application of the latest AI trends in various Russian government and business fields.

According to George, the use of AI is necessary for the field of Big Data. Over the past 2 years, about 95 per cent of all world data was generated, while 90 per cent of the data are not structured and fragmented. In this regard, in the era of the digital economy, there is a need to implement AI-based solutions, without which the processing of a huge amount of data becomes impossible.

In 2019, based on business needs, the Hype Gartner cycle included 8 new and previously known technologies in the artificial intelligence class: cloud AI services, AutoML, augmented intelligence, Explainable AI, smart devices, reinforcement learning, quantum computers, marketplaces with AI. One of the most sought-after trends of this year is speech recognition and synthesis. George cites Amazon Alexa and Yandex Alice as an example, as well as Vera Voice technology, which allows synthesising celebrity speech.

Furthermore, George mentioned the agreement between Gazprom Neft and Saudi Aramco. The companies will now work together to create and use AI and neural networks to refine the hydrodynamic models of the fields.

In Russian banking sector, there is also a widespread introduction of AI: the appearance of chatbots, robot operators in call centres. The largest bank in Russia - Sberbank, plans to introduce smart machines to help operators with coin counting, loading operations, etc.

In the field of Russian education at the moment there are several problems. For example, in each class, there are “laggards” and those to whom the material seems fairly easy. It is assumed that the use of adaptive technologies will help in solving this issue. AI will monitor the progress of each student and inform the teacher about the levels of assimilation of various materials. The speaker of the “Software Product” also spoke about another application of the latest technologies in the field of education - the introduction of AI in testing USE tests. AI worked over a million-student work and, based on handwriting analysis, found tests written by different people.

George also spoke about the use of AI in the field of the Internet of things and announced the economic effect of the introduction of the SOVA PAK for writing fines and controlling parking lots. For the first year of work in one of the regions of Russia, the complex allowed to significantly reduce labour costs, saving about 500 million rubles. from the budget.

According to experts, technological capabilities are widely used in the Russian industrial market, especially in the field of instrumentation, engineering and aircraft manufacturing. Georgy cites an example of a system for automatic photo and video recording of violations and neglect of industrial safety. The solution allows you to increase the safety of production processes by instantly responding to dangerous situations and informing workers.

Then he drew the attention of listeners to the use of AI in the field of Russian government information security. Recently, cybercriminals have begun to use new technologies in the development of malware, which makes it increasingly difficult for anti-virus systems to detect threats. To combat cybercrime, IT developers began to implement the machine learning function in software products for the most in-depth analysis of malware. George cited Wallarm as an example, which develops solutions with a machine learning feature for firewalling. Classical security systems use a common set of static signatures, as a result of which, during the intrusion, a huge number of IP addresses are blocked. Unlike them, the Wallarm platform analyses traffic using AI and then blocks individual packets, i.e. specific attacker.

As for AI in the public sector, the speaker cited the Moscow Information Technology Department as an example, in which a huge number of information security events are generated every minute. When parsing such a data stream by a person, errors and omissions of dangerous incidents are not ruled out. Therefore, for the efficiency of processing such data, software solutions are introduced that, with the help of machine learning, can analyse and segment events, as well as respond to threats with high speed.

Conclusion

There is a risk in everything but the fact that AI is progressing continuously, and that AI is the future of the Internet, computing, etc. AI will strengthen the Internet of Things and IoT is expected to increase exponentially over the next 2 years. Simply put, there are currently about 23 billion connected devices, and this number will increase to over 75 billion, which is more than 200 per cent by 2025. All adds up to a “YES, it is worth investing in AI”.

However, there remains an important question of what part of AI to invest in? Then wait for our upcoming articles.

Amin Haqshanas, Sophomore in Mechatronics Engineering, Web Designer/Developer, Zinniagroup