Is Kafka the next big thing in the banking and financial sector?

Nowadays, businesses are seeking innovative methods to digitally transform themselves by utilising key technologies to promote business intelligence and increase profitability. The terms ‘insights’ and ‘data’ carry much significance and are a crucial aspect to enhancing customer experience. Technologies such as Kafka, benefit organisations across industries in manifold methods.

With its real-time streaming data architecture, and real-time analytics feature, Kafka is certainly the talk of the town. According to recent statistics, today, over one-third Fortune 500 companies have leveraged Kafka.

What has led to its popularity? Well, there are numerous reasons, some mostly being fast, scalable and simply operational.

Even though Kafka is able to benefit manifold sectors, in this article, let’s focus on how Kafka can be leveraged to increase the momentum in the banking and financial sectors.

Engagement

When it comes to business, the ability to engage, analyse and act on data is a must. Streaming Data is being widely used within the banking & finance industry and Kafka can help you connect the dots and get a better grasp of current trends and much more.

If engagements reach new heights, then that directly impacts your business popularity in turn garnering new customers and investors etc. This is imperative for organisations within the BFSI Sector.

Fraud detection

Money Laundering and Payment Frauds are the bitter truths of the financial sectors. Businesses have to be careful as these two threats can impact businesses drastically. But do you know that with the help of Kafka, these frauds can be detected. For this, existing solutions need not be replaced; Kafka in fact, compliments the system and adds value. With the help of Kafka, Financial Institutions can safeguard themselves by switching to real time rules. Systems can be taught to learn behavioural patterns by themselves, by scanning through large chunks of old data, and then fed with algorithms such as Clustering, which aids systems to study what normal behaviour really is (by understanding transactional trends and methods). This helps financial institutions identify and recognise frauds with ease.

Trading

Nowadays, the trading trend is skyrocketing. However, it requires a terrific data analysis as well as a great deal of presence of mind in order to succeed. But, that’s not enough. Even if you are on point, there are certain unethical treads which might be harmful for your organisation. Today, in the market, there are various forms of manipulations and Kafka can help you by being an effective means of communication. It can be leveraged as an extremely helpful surveillance tool which can identify even the simplest forms of manipulation and alert regulators to take necessary actions, sometimes even prior to the manipulation, by acting as a prompt message carrier.

Risk modelling

With the financial sector going through major paradigm shifts, measuring risks has become a lot trickier and a single mistake can result in crashing outcomes. Banks are known for risk modelling but wouldn’t it be a lot better if a safer analysis of risky investments were present along with a full-proof risk modelling structure?

Well, this is certainly possible with the help of Kafka. Kafka has the ability to seamlessly deliver communication at a rapid pace leading to a fast and rapid analysis of quantitative data, real-time, while making necessary changes to the portfolios and compute value at risk on the fly.

Marketing

For most businesses, customer satisfaction is the key and with Kafka you can be rest assured that you have left no stone unturned. Banks and Financial Institutions, often search for efficient means to provide their customers with a better experience. Kafka’s methodology is to be the carrier that collects all forms of data, and compile it to generate a precise strategy, the best part being that it can behave differently, based on the respective client, as it can seamlessly integrate and handle the messages with ease, in a variety of languages.

Value prediction

Banks and financial Institutions have a tough time keeping all the customers in forever profitable investments. Do you know what can make it easier for them to calcite the lifetime value of the customers? Well. Kafka brings to the table a lifetime of values for the customer. This aids in releasing the banks from the pressure of ever profitable investments, therefore enhancing client-customer relationships.

Predictive analytics

Today, Data and real-time analysis play a huge role in the manifold sectors. Financial institutions and Banks are majorly running after real-time and predictive investments. To ease up the current issue, Kafka can be integrated with necessary tools and help by provides them with predictive data in no time. This also aids them in smooth investments and additional profits.

Recommendation engines

By integrating software that can help Kafka be an efficient carrier, it enhances its capability to analyse every activity of the user including sales, purchase, and other additional data. Due to this, investment recommendations can be forecasted and displayed to the particular users showcasing potential purchase or investment options.

Predictions and Data Analysis have to always be quick and precise. Kafka maintains this by being an end to end messaging carrier which does not allow the content to be tampered with, with an additional benefit of going real-time.

Rebecca Sampson, Senior Marketer, CIGNEX Datamatics