Is WordPress the way forward for enterprise content management?

Between its WordPress.org and WordPress.com brands, Automattic powers around 25% of the websites online today, which equates to approximately 16 billion pages every single month. It uses open-source software, which has facilitated the growth of a large community of WordPress experts specializing in various fields. Web hosting company Pressidium is one such specialized company that offers a selection of managed WordPress hosting plans. To discover more about the company and its vision for the future, we spoke with co-founder Andrew Georges.

ITProPortal: What areas does Pressidium specialize in?

Andrew George: Pressidium was designed as a fully-managed hosting platform with built-in scalability and reliability to cater to high-end clients across the world. With the Premium Managed WordPress Hosting, users can access a fast, scalable, versatile, and secure platform designed to optimize their website and its performance. In short, this allows those with WordPress-based sites to use our platform to host and store their data, benefiting from streamlined, hassle-free service. This allows business owners to focus on the things they’re good at, leaving website management in our hands.

ITPP: Why is WordPress a good choice?

AG: As most people know, WordPress is the most popular Content Management System (CMS) in the world. It’s used by almost a quarter of the websites online and is absolutely free for anyone to use. Because of its open-source nature, WordPress is extremely popular among developers globally, and the framework has been optimized to the point where it now sits clearly in the number one position in the web development world.

Along with this, the user-friendly interface and standard WordPress dashboard allow publishers to work with various websites without having to learn new systems. What’s more, many large businesses and enterprises are moving towards WordPress to reduce the amount of time and effort that’s required to train new staff.

ITPP: What else can you tell us about your Automattic collaboration?

AG: We’re in regular contact with them, but I can’t really say a lot more here. They were interested in our project from the day we launched, and we’ve been fortunate enough for them to perform regular tests with our platform. In the vast majority of cases, we’re open to and actively encourage collaboration. This is especially true with large companies like Automattic, who are responsible for shaping the industry and turning into what we see today. Through these partnerships, we envision the development of an even better version of WordPress that will push industry standards and new innovation even higher.

ITPP: Why should a company go for WordPress?

AG: As I said earlier, it’s impossible to compare the value of a successful open-source program like WordPress with commercial products. When compared with similar open-source projects like Joomla and Drupal, WordPress has come out ahead time and time again because of its stability and popularity.

A huge number of digital marketing and design agencies cater to WordPress alone. This amount of knowledge and service simply can’t be compared with that of any other program. Combined with the familiarity with WordPress that most online professionals and publishers have, it’s obvious why it’s such a popular choice. In reality, it’s the most affordable and best CMS solution for almost all websites.

ITPP: What makes Pressidium a good choice as opposed to WordPress VIP or some other enterprise-level hosting provider?

AG: In our opinion, the release of our Pressidium Pinnacle Platform has placed us at the head of the market, leading a suite of changes that are being implemented by managed WordPress hosts worldwide. The owner or manager of every single WordPress website in the world now has access to speed, scalability, security, and versatility that can’t be found anywhere else.

We use innovative webscale technology to allow our customer’s sites to seamlessly transition from thousands of pageviews a month to millions, and more. These transitions are transparent, and we’ve based them on large-scale technologies used by Facebook and Google. By applying these to commodity systems, we’ve been able to create enterprise-level infrastructure designed specifically for WordPress—without having to boost our costs to an unrealistic level.

With the Pressidium Pinnacle Platform, we’re able to provide the benefits associated with a N-Tier (Scale-Out), Webscale, Fault-Tolerant (FT) design while keeping costs at an affordable level. In comparison, the base price for WordPress VIP, one of our main competitors, is $5000 per month—ten times higher than our base offerings.

Ultimately, there are no weaknesses or single failure points with the Pressidium Pinnacle Platform. When compared to similar platforms, we’re able to eclipse them by offering extremely high uptime and reliability, automatic scaling, comprehensive management services, and automatic backups with all of our plans.

On top of this, we’ve implemented a range of security integrations, including fully managed security, automatic updates, malware detection and removal, bad bot filtering, powerful web app firewalls, a full chroot environment, and professional WordPress support. There’s just not another provider that offers these features at anything close to our prices.