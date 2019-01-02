It’s time to combine blockchain and mobile app development

Much like emerging technologies such as voice recognition, IoT, AR, VR, robotics, AI, blockchain is the buzzing term emerging as Industry 4.0 - the age of cloud computing and the Internet of Things where we have come past even ordinary digital technologies. The blockchain is no longer in its infancy; now, it's more like a toddler. With higher-quality tools, communities, and standardisation, it could grow up and meet its potential--to serve humanity in uplifting and transformative ways. Some of the most common examples worth taking into account are banking, insurance, currency exchange, voting, contract management, etc. The blockchain technology reduces intermediaries, remain transparency and secure the data, and possible usage makes this tech, in particular, more appealing.

Using blockchain for mobile app development

Do you find yourself clueless about incorporating blockchain into your next mobile app? Further below I would like to mention a few pointers that can provide significant assistance regarding the same.

Step 1- Know the apps suitable for blockchain

Even if you are surrounded with wide-ranging advantages, chances are there the tech might not fit into every type of mobile app. Besides, for an app only publishing contents without any active transaction interface, blockchain may not be required at all. Whereas on the other hand, if you are using an app featuring sporting transaction interface, payment gateways, or something which is loaded with a mission-critical database, which needs the active support of secure and decentralised database technology- in such cases blockchain is the right choice. The situations vary whether you are using so-called financial and security apps to mobile apps to manufacture collaboration to apps for supply chain management.

Blockchain-Based Mobile Apps include

Creating an app for exchanging cryptocurrencies can make things easier for asset traders and miners. Several stock market apps came into being featuring cryptocurrency apps. These type of apps not only allows anyone to have total control over your digital assets but also one can trade with them. When powered by blockchain these cryptocurrencies can be used for all sorts of payment and transactions.

Electronic wallet apps tend to store your digital assets and money allowing you to spend on transactions involving the blockchain technology.

Digital asset tracker apps on the other hand endeavour hard to provide you updated information about the rates, trades, market dynamics and a portfolio of various cryptocurrencies.

Retail apps is another type of blockchain-based app which allows its customers to pay through bitcoin or other based cryptocurrencies.

Have you ever come across the term smart contract or self-executable protocols? They are the ones that respond automatically to some predetermined triggers which act as another facet of blockchain technology. These can also be used in mobile apps for driving automation.

Step 2- Consider key technologies

Incorporating blockchain into mobile apps require an in-depth understanding of the technology and variety of constituents like network, blockchain platforms, programming languages, various processes like back-end, front-end, and quality assurance for different mobile platforms, etc.

Certain things to consider include:

Looking for network options, you can think of two broad choices one is 'permissionless blockchain network ' the one that supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, so forth and 'permissioned blockchain network' other one that supports platforms like Multichain. The first one can be used to boost more extensive and unrestrained access, while accessibility constraints and regulations rule the second one- thus it is termed as a closed network.

Moving further with the two broader categories of blockchain-based apps are- one is apps for cryptocurrency while the other one is apps for smart contracts.

The mobile app developers also need to choose between 25 blockchain platforms including both open-source and public platforms, as well as private platforms.

Apart from traditional programming languages like Java, C++, Python, etc., the developers can also opt for advanced blockchain-specific languages like Simplicity and Solidity.

Step 3- How to implement Blockchain?

Implementing blockchain in mobile app development has numerous benefits to offer. And as soon as you are over with the key considerations mentioned above, it is advisable to proceed to the practical steps of blockchain-based mobile app development.

Choose the suitable consensus-based method - You must have known that a mutual consensus mechanism ensures the unconditional accessibility and security of blockchain. Time has come where it is worth choosing a particular consensus method the one that suits your app character at its best. Proof of Work, Proof of Elapsed Time, Proof of Stake, Round Robin can be definitely taken into consideration while looking for some of the common alternatives. Thus, you require selecting a method which is based on your app requirement.

- You must have known that a mutual consensus mechanism ensures the unconditional accessibility and security of blockchain. Time has come where it is worth choosing a particular consensus method the one that suits your app character at its best. Proof of Work, Proof of Elapsed Time, Proof of Stake, Round Robin can be definitely taken into consideration while looking for some of the common alternatives. Thus, you require selecting a method which is based on your app requirement. Design architecture - I guess till now you might have chosen appropriate configuration for the design architecture. Which means its time to host blockchain with the cloud-based, hybrid, or in-house model. Fortunately, for this, you have an array of options when it comes to configuration relating to the processor, operating system, disk size, and memory. All you just require to make sure is that the design architecture chosen is simply based on the mobile OS platform you are developing the app for.

- I guess till now you might have chosen appropriate configuration for the design architecture. Which means its time to host blockchain with the cloud-based, hybrid, or in-house model. Fortunately, for this, you have an array of options when it comes to configuration relating to the processor, operating system, disk size, and memory. All you just require to make sure is that the design architecture chosen is simply based on the mobile OS platform you are developing the app for. UI and admin panel design- Finally, its time for you to develop the app UI and admin panel of the blockchain app. With the help of a front-end programming language, an external database, and designated app servers the task can easily be achieved. By using the console, the soft-launching of the app can be done and don't forget to connect it with analytics.

In a nutshell

In the upcoming years, from retail to finance, supply chain and many other industries blockchain will be considered as a crucial part of countless mobile apps. Like it or not, it is thoroughly assumed that a blockchain-based app store might even replace the giant Google’s Play Store and the Apple’s App Store and become one of the most primary ways for searching, downloading, and purchasing the apps a few years down the line.

Before merging the blockchain technology into mobile app development project ask your professionals to learn more about the blockchain and explore its worth with a few helpful resources regarding the same.

Rooney Reeves, content strategist, eTatvaSoft

Image Credit: Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock