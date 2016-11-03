ITSM – How businesses can get it right

Digital transformation is a term you probably wouldn’t have heard of ten years ago, yet today it’s something that a third of businesses have introduced, and a further third have future plans for.

We’re well and truly in the digital age and businesses have to constantly adapt to this new environment. Individuals with IT skills are becoming highly sought after and businesses are increasing the budgets being allocated for IT support.

As a result, it’s vital for businesses to get it right. The question is how? IT service management must be approached strategically, looking at designing, delivering and improving the way IT is managed within the organisation.

Make it transparent

Imagine you make a query with the IT team at your company, but further down the line you’re unsure of its status, frustrating right? Well, it’s the same for those dealing with the problem and the solution is to make everything clear for all those involved.

Start with a system that tracks inbound enquiries and shares information about the status of the ticket with both the IT team and the enquirer. This way everyone knows where they stand and it will reduce the amount of follow up calls received.

Simplify volume

The volume and variety of enquiries received on a regular basis can prove a real challenge for businesses, so much so that it can become an overwhelming job. To manage the volume you can categorise tickets, most of which will fall into a simple category such as new equipment requests or printing issues.

Having an ITSM tool that enables a self-help function, such as the suggestion of knowledge-based articles, means people can find answers to simple queries for themselves. This reduces the volume of enquiries a support team will need to manage and ensures time is used efficiently.

Multi-channel

Each team is individual, so ensure you acknowledge that everyone works differently. Consider the range of age groups in the workforce and think about how they like to communicate. Some people prefer email, some a phone call and others live chat. By offering a range of channels by which the IT support team can be contacted, you’re making the process better for everyone.

Frictionless support

Empower your IT support team to manage enquiries the best way they see fit. Have guidelines but not a long list of overbearing rules. People want to feel they are talking to a human and they want life to be easy, so let your support team identify the best way to help someone and you’re much more likely to arrive at a satisfactory result for everyone.

Constantly review

How do you know if your IT system is working? Review it. No system or process is perfect so regularly reviewing data points and statistics will identify any changes that need to be made. Asking the workforce the IT team supports is also a great start to understand how things are working.

Most important of all, take action on any findings to ensure you are continually improving. No system is ever perfect.

Henry Thompson, director of customer success, Zendesk

Image source: Shutterstock/Tashatuvango