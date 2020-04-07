Although only around one-third of administrators’ instructional materials and library/media center budget is typically dedicated to digital content, its practical use is steadily growing. This includes e-books and audiobooks, rather than printed materials, that can be used as instructional content or for student choice reading.

Along with this, a new trend is evidently emerging - digital content in libraries or media centers increasingly being used to create well-rounded e-book and audiobook collections.

In the past several years, multiple perceived benefits of implementing digital materials have been recognised and grown in importance. These include cost-effectiveness, the possibility of delivering direct instruction to students, as well as leveraging devices that the schools already own.

Download the “2019 K-12 Digital Content Report” to learn more about how e-books and audiobooks are gaining traction in K-12 libraries and media centers, as well as about educators’ usage habits, future plans, and mindsets in selecting which digital content to use.

For instance, in making the decision on a product, vendor, or both, educators rate the ability to support differentiated or personalised learning as the most important determining factor in the selection process.

You’ll also learn that 92 per cent of the survey respondents are currently using digital content, e-books, or audiobooks for instructional content or student-choice reading. Another four per cent of educators are planning to implement digital content in the next year or so.