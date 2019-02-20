Keep your business centre operations running 24/7 with restore on reboot software

Modern day business centres face a myriad of system maintenance issues almost on a daily basis. In such multi-user computing environments, system changes take place rapidly and the risks associated with such changes remain hidden until there’s a major outage. Damaged or malfunctioning computers severely disrupt the continuity of critical operations at your business centre.

Importance of maintaining system availability at business centres

With multiple employees using the business centre computers simultaneously for varying requirements, it is quite difficult for the IT team to ensure their safe and appropriate usage. Disruptive use of devices induce issues like system malfunctioning and subsequent performance degradation which can cause unplanned downtime and affect employee productivity. Consequently, the IT team is frequently overburdened with numerous service tickets. Also, the time taken to respond is slower which results in inevitable service delivery delays.

It’s a recurring scene at business centres to see the IT staff juggling multiple tasks to keep computers up and running. Routine IT tasks such as configuring and maintaining systems, deploying patches, resolving break-fix issues, and managing updates are tedious and time-intensive. In a large business centre, manually executing these processes significantly increases the workload of the IT team.

Even with watchful system monitoring and management, it is difficult for the system admins to keep business centre computers safe and free of vulnerabilities arising from both internal and external sources. Hence, your IT managers in charge of business-critical systems need to use effective restoration tools that can enable them to provide open and continuing access to employees while ensuring high system availability and integrity.

How a restore on reboot software simplifies computer management at business centres

Software solutions built on reboot to restore technology offers faster and effective system restoration mechanism than conventional programs. These solutions restore computers to their pristine state upon a simple reboot, which accelerates the recovery process, enhances the availability of services, and ensures business resiliency in the face of a crisis.

Here are the six best ways in which restore on reboot software tools can help your IT admins achieve 24/7 uptime of business centre workstations and manage them more effectively:

Ensures configurational integrity

Manually maintaining uniformity in configuration across all workstations is a persistent challenge for the enterprise IT team. Reboot restore software solutions simplifies this job by allowing IT admins to set up the desired system configuration state and secure it as the baseline. Once the baseline is established, these software solutions revert the computers to that predefined baseline after every reboot, thus effectively reversing any accidental or incidental configuration changes. As a result, your employees always get to work on a clean and fully functional system with standard configuration. Your IT professionals can also modify or change the baseline settings as per the changing requirements at your centre.

Ensures non-restrictive usage

To maintain system integrity, IT admins often place limitations on features that an employee can access on a device at the business centre. Quite naturally, this narrows down the employees’ computing experience and might affect their productivity in the long run.

However, solutions deploying the reboot restore software allow your employees to work in an unrestricted IT environment. It stores all user-made changes in a separate temporary location and deletes the content of this storage entirely when systems are restarted. These solutions thus erase all traces of employee-made changes and restore the baseline configuration of the system on a simple reboot. Your IT team can thus provide complete system access without worrying about system availability.

Boosts system protection

With business centres going all digital, cyber threats can cause serious and lasting damages to systems. Even when internet access is disabled, unauthorised actions and changes made to the system, malicious or otherwise, result in vulnerabilities in the devices. With a restore on reboot software, such issues can be taken care of immediately. Irrespective of how the devices are being accessed, the pristine state of the device will be restored with a simple restart, thus reducing the scope of downtime to zero. As a result, the risks of delays in providing services due to unforeseen application crashes or operating system malfunction are virtually nil.

Reduces dependency on the IT team

Software solutions that leverage the power of reboot to restore technology require no step-wise execution. When faced with a technical issue on their systems, employees can just restart the malfunctioning computer to revert them to back their optimal functionality. This allows them to resolve common system issues on their own without the requirement of any on-site tech support. This not only enhances the productivity and system availability at your business centre but also provide the IT team with more free time to focus on other complex technology jobs.

Minimises system maintenance costs

With one or more systems malfunctioning or going out of order, your business IT team often need to engage in time-intensive system recovery and troubleshooting processes leading to an increase in the system maintenance costs. Most IT personnel working in at business centres are under constant pressure to maintain the availability of targeted endpoints within a stipulated budget.

Restore on reboot solutions enable the IT team to not only carry on their support on a limited budget but also help to reduce operating costs without compromising on the performance of the systems. Whenever a system starts showing certain signs of malfunctioning, a simple restart can instantaneously revert it back to its baseline configuration. This will enable your IT admins to maximise system availability without exceeding the allocated budget.

Enhances remote system management capabilities

To make optimal use of the digital resources at your business centre and save time in the process, your IT team will need solutions that will help them control, configure, and manage the business centre workstations from anywhere and anytime. Remote management of systems will provide the IT personnel with the capability to keep standardised configurations secure in real-time.

With an advanced restore on reboot software solution in place, the IT team at your business centre can schedule and automate system maintenance tasks. Business centres should look for reboot restore software solutions that come with a centralised management console. These consoles facilitate remote management of all devices registered in the network. Elimination of manual intervention reduces downtime and simultaneously permits your employees to continue working in a secure IT environment.

By deploying robust solutions that operate on the reboot to restore technology, the IT team at your business centre can quickly resolve system-related issues and combat potential threats. Not only do these solutions keep computers secure and extend their lifecycle, but they also relieve both your employees as well as the IT staff from the disruptions caused by frequent system issues. As a result, system downtime can be minimised drastically with these restore on reboot solutions in place.

Jose Richardson, Marketing, Reboot to Restore Software

Image source: Shutterstock/niroworld