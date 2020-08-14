Lastpass vs 1Password

Using unique passwords for each website or app is critical to keeping your information safe online, but it can be hard to remember a large number of strong passwords. Password managers are an efficient way to store and share your passwords without compromising your security.

Lastpass and 1Password are two of the most popular password management applications. In this comparison article, we’ll take a look at the pros and cons of each option and help you identify the right tool for you or your business. While the Lastpass free subscription makes it an ideal option for individual users with basic needs, both are among the best password managers in 2020.

Features

While 1Password and Lastpass are technically password managers, each application enables users to store other pieces of information, such as credit card numbers, notes, and documents. 1Password subscriptions come with 1 GB of file storage per user. Similarly, paid Lastpass subscribers get 1 GB, but free users are limited to just 50 MB.

Security is one of the most important factors to consider when comparing password managers, and both Lastpass and 1Password provide excellent protection. Keep in mind that neither platform stores master passwords—you could permanently lock yourself out of your account if you lose track of your password and don’t have access to a device that’s already logged in.

While 1Password and Lastpass offer password inheritance, each application requires the approved user to have access to a 1Password or Lastpass account. With 1Password, you’ll need to be on a shared family or team account to configure emergency access. Lastpass, on the other hand, provides the option to give access to someone who has a separate account of their own.

Both Lastpass and 1Password offer password inheritance, but you can’t configure emergency access unless both parties have accounts (Image credit: Lastpass)

Of course, each platform also comes with basic features such as password generators, information sharing, and two-factor authentication. In short, you’ll have everything you need to keep track of your passwords, regardless of the application you choose.

Performance

Even though both applications have clean and professional designs, the 1Password interface is noticeably sleeker. Additionally, while Lastpass apps and browser extensions are available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and iOS devices, 1Password also has a dedicated app for Chrome OS users.

1Password has a command-line tool, along with an app for Chrome OS (Image credit: 1Password)

Each platform quickly syncs changes to all authorized devices, so you’ll never have to worry about storing outdated passwords. Storing passwords on individual devices might appear simpler at first, but that approach makes it easy to lose track of your passwords if you forget to manually update new passwords on every device.

That said, both brands give you the option to control passwords either locally or through the cloud. 1Password X connects to your online account, while the browser extension is limited to local data. You can use one or both of the applications, depending on your needs. Both the extension and X are available for Mac and Windows.

Lastpass also has browser extensions and desktop apps for Windows and Mac. The Online Vault is automatically synced across devices, while Local Vaults are stored on individual devices and require separate updates.

Support

Both 1Password and Lastpass have informative articles on various features and settings. These resources will help you learn to use each application and resolve technical issues. Furthermore, each website has a relatively active support forum where users can ask more detailed questions.

The 1Password support page is a great place to start if you run into any issues with the application (Image credit: 1Password)

That said, 1Password is significantly more helpful when it comes to getting one-on-one support. You can expect a quick email response 24/7, and Enterprise users can speak directly to a dedicated account manager. While Lastpass offers 24/7 phone support, this is only available for Teams and Enterprise subscribers. Free, Premium, and Families users are limited to email support, and there are no listed hours or estimated response times.

Pricing and plans

Lastpass and 1Password have somewhat similar pricing models, with the notable exception of the Lastpass free plan. Instead of a free trial, Lastpass provides individual users free ongoing access to basic features like password storage, password generation, and two-factor authentication.

The Lastpass free subscription comes with everything that most personal users need to manage their passwords (Image credit: Lastpass)

Lastpass Premium starts at $3 per month for individuals and $4 per month for families of up to six people. Business plans are available for $4 per user per month for teams with 50 or fewer members and $6 per user for teams with 51 or more.

Similarly, 1Password subscriptions cost $3 for individuals and $5 for families of five or fewer people. Business users can sign up for the basic Teams subscription ($3.99 per user per month) or the more advanced Business plan ($7.99 per user per month), depending on their needs. 1Password also offers custom quotes for companies that need account managers, onboard engineers, or other services.

Verdict

Lastpass and 1Password are two of the most popular password managers in 2020, and it’s easy to see why they’re trusted by so many users. While each one has a few minor advantages and drawbacks, it’s hard to identify a clear winner when they match each other’s features in so many areas.

With that in mind, the right program for you ultimately depends on your unique needs. If you’re looking for a free tool, for example, Lastpass is the better option. On the other hand, 1Password is arguably more convenient for those using Chrome OS. Most users will get similar results from either application.