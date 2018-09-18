Lessons learnt from the Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video

The 2018 Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video published in July of 2018 is a comprehensive 29-page report where Aragon Research not only identifies the leading providers in the Enterprise Video space, but also reviews a number of trends and insights related to the growing use of video within the enterprise. Video is proving to be a critical asset to the digital enterprise and is on a collision course with digital asset management. If you have not already done so, we highly recommend you download this free report.

The need for video content in a digital enterprise is greater than ever now that video-enabled customer journeys have become more vital to engagement. Use cases still rule the day and Video-Enabled Business Applications (VEBAs) are still a way for enterprises to get started with video. In the growing connected enterprise, more devices can capture video, which means there is more demand to manage video than ever before.

For anyone looking to learn more about enterprise video, here are highlights of a few key portions of the Aragon Globe Report which deserve specific attention. If you are evaluating enterprise video technology for your organisation—either for the first time or to possibly make a platform switch—the information in this article should provide a great deal of value.

Lesson number 1: Conference & collaboration rooms will continue to be a growing source of video

“Since last year, the shift to a more complete visual enterprise has emerged. There is more access to digital content, video room offerings are becoming more intelligent … Prediction: By the end of 2022 enterprises will have a digital video capability in 65% of their office conference and huddle spaces.” — Aragon Research

Video conferencing and collaboration rooms—which can number into the hundreds for large enterprises—have become massive content creation and streaming engines for Global 2000 companies. Increasingly, leaders and their teams are also requiring the ability to live stream and record meetings and strategy sessions globally. The combination of these two dynamics calls for an intelligent, end-to-end enterprise video platform that integrates video conferencing and unified communications systems, such as for instance Polycom, Cisco, Skype for Business and Zoom. Beyond leveraging existing conference room investments, companies must also be prepared to handle the dramatic increase in video streaming and storage these live streaming rooms will inevitably create.

Lesson number 2: Companies must encourage user generated content . . . Without losing control of It

“User-generated content is now more acceptable and, given the pervasiveness of mobile apps for video, is also much easier to create. Video is showing up in more places such as sales, recruiting, marketing and support. The need to harness that content and management will soon become a critical need for the enterprise.” — Aragon Research

Companies are quickly coming to the realisation that the success of video adoption within the enterprise is directly tied to the IT department’s ability to manage the massive flood of content that users are creating. Handled correctly, enterprise video management not only helps the organisation maintain control, but also draws users to the creation and sharing of video assets—from any device and anywhere. In addition, forward-thinking organisations also understand that helpful extensions like captioning, speech search and advanced user analytics make video ‘sticky’ with users over the long-term.

Lesson number 3: Hybrid deployments are the end game—not a transition strategy—for the most innovative enterprises

“Cloud capabilities are increasingly being bundled with hybrid cloud capabilities to offer a powerful set of features that leverage existing investments. Buyers like flexibility on cloud deployment, particularly given pricing sensitivities.” — Aragon Research

Hybrid deployments were originally seen as a stepping stone, or a logical transition point between an on premise deployment and a full, cloud-based environment. However, large enterprises have found they simply can’t limit their solution to the Cloud—and because intelligent streaming technology spans any environment, hybrid deployments have quickly shifted from a tactical stop-gap solution on the technology migration roadmap to the final destination for many Global 2000 companies. With this in mind, many firms are taking advantage of the new freedom to deploy systems that can leverage both flexibility of cloud-based technology and the security and compliance measures inherent in on premise deployments.

Lesson number 4: Analytics are becoming a more significant part of the video platform buying decision

“Analytics and dashboards—as part of video applications—can also help the business buyer justify an investment. This is partially due to the fact that analytics show a customer or associate’s engagement level in real-time.” — Aragon Research

A robust set of analytics and dashboards can provide critical insight into the behavior of both live and on demand viewers, including active viewership, watch ratios, viewing by geography or business unit and more. And because user engagement is directly impacted by network issues such as buffering and latency, a truly useful dashboard must monitor network health as well and report on it in real-time. Any global organisation seeking to justify the cost of an enterprise video platform should take a hard look at analytics capabilities, to ensure the platform they are considering can monitor and report both user engagement data and real-time network health information.

The bottom line

The visual age shows no signs of slowing down, especially in the enterprise where it is just beginning to bloom. There is increasing demand for new video capabilities like high quality, real-time footage and integration with major providers in other categories such as sales increases. This means that enterprise video providers will need to respond to ensure that their capabilities are evolving alongside the technology. Those organisations that embrace new video capabilities sooner will see greater satisfaction rates from both their customers and employees due to higher engagement rates that can lead to a more seamless work experience that in turn allows productivity to thrive.

Paul Herdman, Vice President EMEA at Qumu

Image Credit: Photographee.eu / Shutterstock