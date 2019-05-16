Leverage the benefits of using winning combination Angular & Ionic for mobile app development

Cross-platform app development is pretty much in talks these days. AngularJS and Iconic are considered as one of the winning combinations for building mobile apps across all the globe. Earlier there was the internet, and now mobile apps have become the sole reason for transformation in our working habits and browsing patterns. Developers are going all guns and making the most of cutting-edge tools, frameworks, and platforms to create incredibly useful and high-end mobile apps without much hassle.

Ionic framework- The open-source HTML5 development framework is mainly used to build hybrid mobile applications. In comparison to native apps, these apps offer a plethora of advantages such as an increase in development speed and platform support. It also handles UI interactions of applications with the backing of native mobile components and beautiful design. In addition to this, Ionic focuses on UI interactions and look and feel of an app. Having an elegant and functional user interface, Ionic also offers a light theme and a dark theme for mobile applications. Best typography, mobile components, an extensible base theme, and interactive paradigms are some of the interesting features offered by Ionic.

AngularJS framework- Interacting with backend web services and external data sources are some of the best reasons why I adore Angular so much. Beyond that, the framework is available with some of the most modern and advanced software development practices; yes I am talking about the ones which are ready-made/ tried and tested and of course easy to use. In fact, building a mobile app with Angular will inevitably result in highly efficient and solid code that will scale up as you pile on the features.

Building mobile apps with Ionic & Angular

One of the prime reasons why look no further than these frameworks is they both when combined act as an all-in-one resource for creating the latest and greatest version of your project. Launched in 2009, Angular seems to have continued in terms of popularity and widely used Javascript framework till date. Simplicity and ease of development were a couple of reasons making it significant enough. Whereas Iconic, on the other hand, is mainly known for its component-based architecture, reusability of codes and beautiful user interface. Featuring multiple web development languages such as CSS, HTML5, and JavaScript; Iconic seems to have gained a lot of reaction in no time.

Further below I would like to mention certain benefits you will definitely gain by using the winning combination of AngularJS and Iconic.

#1 One app many platforms- With the advancement of new technology, several experts are able to discover new ways to create interactive and customisable mobile apps for excellent user experience. Till now, there were over 4 million developers across the globe having used Ionic for building more than 2 million apps. More importantly, I believe it is one of the most comprehensive SDK available for HTML5 mobile app development framework.

In comparison to the native apps, it offers a plethora of advantages. Built-in SaaS and AngularJs optimisation, Ionic also provides an entire library of optimised HTML, JS and CSS tools and components for mobile. Code writing for several platforms automatically gets reduced. This means one single app can actually run on all mobile platforms ranging from Android to Windows, iOS and so forth.

#2 Three-way data binding- Data binding has been popular over these years among the worldwide developer circles. It basically means when our data model updates, the UI also updates. With Angular and Ionic performing together; when the UI updates, the model automatically gets updated to match. This is what we call two-way data binding. In Three-way data binding, we won’t only be able to keep UI and in-memory data in sync but also sync the data without backend services in a hassle-free manner.

If you take input from a user and try processing it, saving it on the server and keep the UI in Sync; it is one of the easy things to do with Angular. Coming from a jQuery or native iOS/Android background, you’ll find Angular’s data binding to be a huge timesaver for mobile development.

#3 Logic reused- By combining Ionic and Angularjs, mobile app developers can keep their view (UI), data model, and application logic separate. This also means we can reuse our web application logic on multiple devices on multiple platforms, while still enabling us to customise the UI for each platform.

Earlier when it was about targeting users across Desktop, tablet, and mobile, our only option was to build a separate website for the Desktop and build an iOS or Android app. Today, keep the functionality for our application (in controllers) separate from the way our application looks. App development is no longer expensive, time-consuming, and risky.

#4 Testability- Have you come across the term Dependency Injection (DI)? By using the concept, developers can easily pull in pieces of your code from anywhere. One benefit of this is how easy it becomes to mock part of your code for testing, the best procedure of substituting a real component for one that fakes the functionality for testing purposes. After all, there is no time to waste on setting up and debugging a full physical environment each time we want to make a change in our app.

#5 Enhance mobile UI- I don’t need to say much about this point as Ionic is a piece of a rapidly developing group of AngularJS fueled libraries that make building mobile apps pretty quick and straightforward.

So, that’s all for now! Get the best of both the worlds by leveraging the benefits of using winning combination Angular and Ionic for Mobile App Development.

