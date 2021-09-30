Life after cloud go-live with MSPs: the three essential ingredients of an evergreen cloud environment

The cloud has become a top priority as more businesses undertake digital transformation projects to improve front and back-office operations. Some 90 percent of global organizations are expected to use cloud services by 2022. But a successful migration is not enough, as businesses still need to ensure the new cloud environment is secure and running properly – and this must go beyond the ‘break-fix’ level of IT support. Glen Bignall, Managed Services Specialist at Columbus UK argues that managed services provided by a reliable MSP are essential for businesses looking to achieve greater long-term flexibility and adaptability with their cloud projects.

Changing market trends, evolving customer needs and unpredictable events are just some of the pressures that businesses must now overcome to stay competitive. The cloud meets all these needs but requires an MSP to deliver the right managed services to ensure cloud solutions live up to their promises.

The global application management services market is already set to reach an estimated $32.6 bn by 2025 as organizations look to enhance application performance, improve cost efficiency and achieve business agility. But the guidance of a good MSP that can support current business systems and processes, understand the applications in use and deliver essential support for businesses will ensure long-term cloud project success.

In particular, stability, security and compliance are three of the main areas where businesses can significantly benefit from working with a Managed Services Provider (MSP).

1. Ensure round-the-clock maintenance and management with a team that is ‘always on’

With a one-stop service desk that is available for 24/7 support, businesses can rely on an MSP and their customer operations teams to deliver round-the-clock maintenance and management of core applications and infrastructure – without disrupting business processes. As an MSP effectively becomes an extension of the in-house IT team, businesses don’t need to recruit or specifically assign someone to gain access to the right expertise and incur additional costs.

The right MSP will be able to customize services to a business’ needs regardless of SLAs, the scope of work or service hours. This can include solution optimization, support, operations and management – so there’s no need to look for separate providers to receive those services. An MSP can look beyond managed IT support and use their expertise to advise on ways to improve or transform business processes, rather than simply fix existing ones.

This ‘always on’ service means businesses can adopt a proactive approach to critical systems and ensure peak efficiency even during the busiest operating hours. For example, MSPs can monitor systems and resolve issues before they become a problem or conduct root cause analysis (RCA) to prevent the same issue from happening again.

This allows businesses to maximize uptime – and with downtime costing an average of almost £4,000 per minute, it’s easy to understand why working with an MSP offers so much value.

As the MSP handles day-to-day tasks associated with application and infrastructure management, internal IT and application development teams can focus on business growth and new innovations. This helps businesses improve employee productivity, enhance service delivery and streamline the user experience.

2. Avoid data loss with best-in-class cloud security measures

Business applications and the sensitive data they contain are prime targets for cybercriminals, which means businesses must make security a top priority when it comes to application and infrastructure management.

An MSP and their security experts will cover firewall and antivirus management, endpoint protection and identity governance to manage vulnerabilities and threats through their lifecycle by continuous monitoring, analysis and reporting. This allows businesses to anticipate and target breaches before they occur and significantly reduce the risk of cyberattacks, downtime and data loss.

An MSP can explore any opportunities for performance enhancement and use a structured release planning and deployment approach to ensure the production environment always remains stable. It is also important to not just manage applications but also the underlying infrastructure and the interfaces which could be part of the apps. This could be as simple as backing up data and testing the disaster recovery plan to ensure business continuity.

3. Stay one step ahead of legal and regulatory compliance burdens

When businesses work with a top MSP, they can rely on the team’s years of experience in managing applications for a variety of organizations and navigating the associated challenges. For instance, an MSP can ensure applications are connected to each other as per industry best practices and that data storage policies are still legally and GDPR compliant, which has been especially important post-Brexit.

Compliance with data management practices, however, isn’t the only area that businesses must consider. Control and monitoring of certificates and when they expire can be challenging if businesses manage applications in-house. With expert MSP support, businesses avoid costly penalties for non-compliance and will ensure applications are secure and protected.

Trust the managed services experts – and futureproof the new cloud environment

Unless businesses adapt to meet new market demands and ever-changing customer expectations, they will lose their competitive advantage. A shift to the cloud can help businesses keep pace with global digital transformation trends and deliver end-to-end efficiencies – but such projects require extensive time, capacity and expertise.

Unlike internal IT teams, an MSP is uniquely placed to resolve these challenges and is not only a cost-effective alternative but also ensures security, compliance and maintenance will always remain a top priority through 24/7 support.

Glen Bignall, Managed Services Specialist, Columbus UK