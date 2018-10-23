Data analytics could be your local council's secret weapon

UK councils are increasingly using data analytics to improve their services and provide a greater quality of life for citizens.

A new report issued by data platform company Looker used a Freedom of Information (FOI) request towards 60 UK local authorities, with 41 responding, to investigate just how much data is being used across the country.

Out of those 41, 68 per cent said they’re using data analytics, as well as a wide range of services. Data analytics is used mostly for improving waste collection (58 per cent), but the report also highlights council tax services (38 per cent), as well as traffic and movement analysis (35 per cent).

The councils are saying that using data analytics has been greatly beneficial to them, from improved service provisions, to reduced costs and better decision-making.

Overall, more than half (51 per cent) of the 41 councils that responded have said they would probably look to invest more in data analytics in the next 12 months.

“Advanced and easy-to-use data analytics platforms are enabling all types of organisations to speed up and improve their decision-making, arming their teams with real-time access to data and insights. With local authorities providing critical citizen services each and every day, it’s pleasing to see the broad range of facilities being improved by analytics,” John O’Keeffe, VP of EMEA, Looker, said.

“These investments are clearly paying dividends, with more than half of responding authorities set to put further funding into data analytics over the next 12 months, a boost for local communities, citizen services and the wider digital economy,” he added.

Image Credit: Shutterstock/Sergey Nivens