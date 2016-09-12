Making virtualisation easy

The adoption of virtualisation has dramatically changed the technology industry allowing businesses to efficiently retain more data than ever before. In fact, in a recent report from Gartner, it was stated that the market is still maturing, with many organisations now virtualising at least 75 per cent of their environment.

With greater demands on IT departments to meet the growing data and application needs, virtulisation has taken on a whole new level of importance. Without it, organisations are jeopardising highly critical business applications. But here is the challenge, it is a big investment. Virtualisation can be vastly expensive and can be difficult to manage, not just from an upfront capex cost but also from an opex cost.

But virtualisation doesn’t have to be expensive to manage and maintain if it is underpinned by the right infrastructure. The problem isn’t virtualisation, it’s running a new modern day technology on an old and ill-equipped system or infrastructure.

Legacy storage

Most virtualisation challenges are from traditional legacy systems. They can be complex to manage and require additional hardware and software licensing fees. Other factors such as cost, unfamiliarity with hypervisors, and added complexity can be a huge deterrent when it comes to adopting and deploying virtulisation.

If businesses are looking to grow and scale as quickly as their competitors, then legacy storage is just not sufficient anymore. It’s not simply a case of adding a new virtualised layer into your existing environment, as this will be another source of cost and management. Businesses need to look at and rethink their infrastructure.

Solving the puzzle

Organisations that create an integrated approach to infrastructure which is simple, available and scalable will be able to leverage the benefits of virtulisation. Through hyperconverged technologies that offer a virtualised platform, integrating servers, storage and virtualisation all into one appliance, businesses will be able to create the right infrastructure whilst avoiding the complexities associated with legacy systems.

Hyperconvergence simplifies the entire IT infrastructure. Rather than adding on new layers, and in the progress creating more tiers of management, it brings the entire environment into one easy to manage platform. Servers, storage, and virtualisation are unified in one turnkey appliance. With the right hyperconverged architecture, business can completely resolve any complex management issues when it comes to virtualisation. With traditional storage systems, organisations have to over provision and plan budgets in advance, but with Hyperconverged businesses can scale and add capacity as and when needed - allowing them to create the perfect sized infrastructure.

For all its complexity and learning curve, is virtualisation worth it? Definitely. Its benefits far outweigh its problems, particularly if businesses opt for a well-designed hyperconverged approach.

Ian Smith, EMEA Technical Manager at Scale Computing

Image Credit: Welcomia / Shutterstock