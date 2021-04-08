Maximizing software to remove barriers to digital transformation

It’s no secret that the Coronavirus pandemic has kick-started digital transformation throughout businesses on a global scale. However, the novelty is beginning to wear off and the complications are starting to show. There are countless assets to be aware of when embracing digitalization and more often than not, companies find themselves running into barriers. A lack of precision, planning and infrastructure when dealing with these speedbumps will more often than not, result in failed projects and can seriously harm the future of a business.

But first, we need to understand the importance of investing in digital transformation. As businesses now look at a very different present, many will be looking ahead to a very different future than previously envisioned. As a result, digital transformation has taken a front seat and is encouraged to be embraced to stay ahead of the curve and thrive in the current and future market.

Not only does digital transformation improve customer engagement and increase efficiency, but it also enhances business decision-making and provokes innovation. With so many companies relying on it as a matter of survival, it is vital businesses are aware of the challenges that come with it.

In this article, I will highlight the top three most common barriers to digital transformation and discuss how businesses can look to decrease and even remove these with the help of outsourcing to the right software development teams.

Legacy systems

Embracing digital transformation also means doing away with legacy IT systems. For businesses that are still operating traditional, outdated legacy IT systems and expect to digitally transform are in for a nasty surprise. Legacy systems are expensive and difficult to maintain over time. Without updated and technically advanced software systems, digital transformation for your company is nearly impossible.

On the cusp of the digital era, this turning point should be considered an opportunity to fully invest in internet processes, rather than a burden. For traditional-functioning businesses, taking the first step towards digital transformation is encouraged by leveraging the capabilities of cloud technology. Bolstered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to work from home, the cloud creates an ideal IT investment for companies to make the digital pivot quickly and in a secure and effective way.

With the help of a dedicated software development team, experienced specialists in the cloud can take the time and effort investment away from the leadership team to allow them to focus on propelling the business forward while leaving the digital transformation to the software developers.

Inability to experiment quickly

What’s more, the inability to experiment quickly also presents a huge barrier to digital transformation and the overall success of delivering effective projects. If Covid-19 has taught us one thing, it is to expect the unexpected. As countless businesses battled for survival during one of the most turbulent years ever recorded, only the quick-to-react, experimental and nimble companies came through the other side and thrived.

Businesses have to be willing to try something new and to try it quickly. Investing in effective, rapid software development is a strategic move that helps take the load off of the in-house IT team. More benefits of this type of partnership grants a company the ability to adapt to the ever-changing market and customer’s needs. By staying one step ahead, the outsourced team will also identify new opportunities for growth and innovation as well as selecting the best technology that will give the business a competitive advantage.

Inadequate collaboration

Finally, inadequate collaboration between IT and lines of business poses one of the greatest barriers of all. Without a doubt, technology and IT are a critical part of any organization, often unable to function without some sort of tech process. In fact, every business formality is driven or supported by technology. This means the IT department must be connected with all other aspects of the business so that these processes can run smoothly.

Although it may sound simple, research by Harvard Business Review found that almost half (49 percent) of respondents surveyed, identified inadequate collaboration as the main barrier towards digital transformation. Business leaders, therefore, need to ensure they are appropriately linking their business areas together if they are to succeed in delivering effective projects. By investing in out-sourced, nearshore software development, a highly experienced team of developers will be able to become a helpful extension of the existing IT team. By working across the organization, software developers are able to help different departments of a business work together, efficiently and effectively so that collaboration during remote working conditions can reach optimum levels and achieve flawless digital transformation.

In this day and age, it seems all businesses want to embrace digital and this is a brilliant thing. But entering this new way of working opens up new and unforeseen barriers. Digital transformation is seen as an investment that is no longer optional and is instead a necessity for today’s organizations. And now that businesses have shifted towards implementing digital variations, navigating and controlling its potential will come with its challenges. This is why it’s important for companies of all sizes and verticals to be aware of these potential roadblocks and have some sort of digital transformation strategy in place before plunging into the deep end. Throwing in the towel on outdated and clunky legacy systems, embracing change and experimenting with new technologies as well as improving internal collaboration processes are among the main areas for companies to consider when transforming digitally.

Software development is the hidden key to most, if not all of these issues. Outsourced software development teams are able to tailor to a company’s needs and implement cutting-edge technology that will open up new opportunities for growth and innovation. With a team of professionals that have critical industry knowledge and experience, your business can transform your ways of working and make the most out of the digital solutions without incurring the usual teething problems. Whether it’s implementing Machine Learning, Cloud or Data Science solutions in your business, the best time to act is now, so what’s holding you back?

Krzysztof Szabelski, Head of Technology, Future Processing