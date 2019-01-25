Microsoft Office is now available on the Mac App Store

Microsoft has now released its many of its Office apps on the Apple Mac App Store.

Apple Mac users can now access Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and OneDrive as part of the Microsoft Office 365 app bundle. To use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, they’ll need an Office 365 subscription.

Initially, the apps were supposed to go live on the App Store by the end of 2018, but the release was still welcomed by Apple.

“We are excited to welcome Microsoft Office 365 to the all new Mac App Store in macOS Mojave,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said.

“Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it’s easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone.”

These are the same apps that were previously available through Microsoft’s website, but with the apps now on the store, they will get automatic updates. After a one-month free trial, users will have to choose between Office 365 Personal at $69.99 a year ($6.99 per month) or Office 365 Home at $99.99 a year ($9.99 a month).

Home offers Microsoft’s apps for six users. Both subscriptions also offer an additional 1TB of OneDrive storage and an hour of Skype calls every month.

Image Credit: Dennizn / Shutterstock