Microsoft reveals further Windows executive shake-up

Back in March, Microsoft announced that it would reorganise its Windows business and now even more changes are reportedly coming.

Windows chief Terry Myerson will be departing the company in the summer at which time its Windows division will be split into two teams. Microsoft's new division, “Experiences & Devices” will be refined even further as a result of more changes at the company.

According to the Verge, Joe Belfiore will now be responsible for the Windows Insider testers program currently led by Dona Sarkar as well as Microsoft web platform Edge, partner applications and its design work.

Belfiore, who was previously the face of Windows Phone, will take on more of the consumer-facing parts of Windows. Additionally, previous Office executive, Rajesh Jha will lead the overall experiences and devices team. Jha's current goal is to bring end to end accountability to Edge, Windows Experience and its partners.

Kudo Tsunoda will also depart from his current position and his looking for a new role at Microsoft. Tsunoda has previously worked on Kinect, Xbox and HoloLens at the company. Recently he was responsible for a number of new Windows 10 features such as Story Remix, Photos and Microsoft's 3D efforts.

The company's organisational changes will take place immediately and we will likely see their effects throughout the year and going forward in updates to Windows 10.

