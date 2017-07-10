Microsoft's CIO Jim DuBois has left

Last week we reported how Microsoft is laying off thousands of its workers as it shifts its focus towards cloud a bit more. It was reported, on multiple occasions, that it will be sales jobs, and mostly abroad, that will be nixed.

However, new media reports are now painting a different picture. Among those that left the company is Jim DuBois.

DuBois, who left the company last Friday, was Microsoft's Chief Information Officer. He was named CIO in 2013. Prior to this position, he's held various positions in Microsoft, since 1993.

According to Geekwire, he will be succeeded by Kurt DelBene, who is currently focused on corporate strategy. His new position will see him working with core engineering teams much more.

DelBene has been with Microsoft for 21 years, reaching to the position of President of Microsoft’s Office division, before leaving in 2013. He left when US President Barack Obama appointed him to head implementing and optimizing the Affordable Care Act website, Healthcare.gov. He was also a venture partner at Madrona Venture Group before he returned to Microsoft two years ago.

Upon return, he took up the position of executive vice president of corporate strategy and planning.

Microsoft, on the other hand, is reorganising itself, focusing more on selling cloud services, and less on traditional software as a product.

