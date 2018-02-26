Mobile malware hit new highs in 2017

There have been more than 16 million infestations of mobile devices in the third quarter of 2017, almost twice as much compared to the year before.

A new report from McAfee found that there have been “significant changes” in the mobile landscape and that 2018 is going to be the “year of advanced and targeted attacks”. It also says that the estimated five billion mobile users will be an “enticing bait” for malware authors.

Those 16 million infestations came all over the place, from Afghanistan to Algeria, to the UK and Sweden. Money is the main driver behind the malware, but it’s not the only one. McAfee says the Lazarus group also built mobile malware targeting anti-government protesters in Iran.

The Mobile Threat Report 2018 says financial threats have spiked, with attacks on cryptocurrencies on the rise, as well as targeted attacks on mobile devices. And finally, it says that the increasing proliferation of IoT devices are significantly increasing the threat landscape, as the number of possible devices that can be attacked in our home grows every day.

“It’s crucial for businesses to collaborate in order to tackle the significant increase in security threats. No one company can do it alone. Our partners share our belief that security must be built in from the start and prioritised to canvass all devices and networks,” said John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee.

“For consumers, keeping their data and privacy safe is becoming a real concern. They need to be able to trust that the brands they’re buying and the products they’re using are fully equipped to deliver the level of security they need. Our partners are taking proactive measures to do just this.”