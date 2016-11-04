Multiple market product launches: How multinational companies use SIMSHIPS

SIMSHIPs or Simultaneous Shipment is the process of releasing a product to a number of locations simultaneously, instead of having a initial launch, followed by staggered localised releases at a later date.

In this case, SIMSHIP is a term most commonly used by multinational software companies (although it is possible for any product to be ‘simshipped’). For example, a games developer could be looking to launch their new game in 50 markets in 50 different languages, all on the same day.

Serving a worldwide customer base with localisation

Carrying out a product or software launch across various global locations can pose a significant challenge, even for multinational corporations. The process leading up to a simship launch can involve input from developers, sales & marketing, alongside investment and planning.

Language plays a significant role in a simship product launch. Hiring a company that specialises in managing simship translation and localisation projects can really help to ensure effective collaboration between all parties involved in the simultaneous launch. Failure to carry out a successful global launch can limit business results and the impending global launch.

Although simships appear in multiple sectors and industries, let’s take a closer look at the way a particular global organisation puts this into practice to ensure rollout is smooth, no matter the language or location.

How a global gaming company uses SIMSHIPs

This large global gaming company has improved efficiencies with their localised content across 15 countries. For this company, the real benefits of managing translations simultaneously relates to their bottom line and the ability to expand into local markets quickly and efficiently. Their main aim is to avoid having translations slow any part of the simship process down. In order to avoid delays due to translation, this company developed a unique way of translating the content of their games. This solution came in the form of their internal software solution.

This software parses their games and ensures any new content is flagged up to be translated. This new content is then extracted and sent to their LSP (language service provider) to be translated. This means that the entire game is not being translated each time something changes, just the new sections as needed.

This method represents better value for the company, with the added benefit of speeding up the launch process, it means that the game update can be released at the same time across all locations - a true SIMSHIP.

Contributed by Morningside Translations

