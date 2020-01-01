Only 22 per cent of businesses are satisfied with their conversion rates: Here's how to find joy in marketing

According to a study from HubSpot, only 22 per cent of businesses are satisfied with their conversion rate optimisation strategies.

Such a low rate of satisfaction is perhaps understandable considering the sheer pace in which the marketing landscape is changing around us. In the last ten years alone, Search Engine Optimisation has taken on a life of its own, while more traditional approaches have shown mixed levels of success.

Today, visitors demand convenience just as much as they crave generous deals and offers on products and services from the sites they visit. In a world where 78 per cent of businesses think there’s room for improvement within their attempts at gaining the custom of target audiences, it seems that there’s plenty of room for improvement within the world of marketing. So, let’s take a deeper look at how to find happiness within modern customer acquisition techniques, as well as exploring some of the most effective ways of driving conversions online:

Make first impressions count

Many businesses invest in strategic landing pages. In fact, 68 per cent of B2B companies have a landing page designed to acquire leads. However, just because a website has a landing page in place, it doesn’t mean that it will guarantee that customers will stay browsing its pages for longer.

Kissmetrics reports that the average organic bounce rate for website visitors is a sizeable 40.5 per cent. Bouncebacks can occur for all sorts of reasons and really illustrate that it’s vital to make first impressions count.

Be sure to keep your website simple and clutter-free to reduce loading times - longer loading times usually cause visitors to lose patience and abandon their bid to access your pages. It’s also important to lower the number of clicks that users are expected to make on the way to completing a conversion.

If your website’s landing page features a Call-to-Action then this can be an effective way of putting your products or services firmly in the shop window. However, if your call to action is simply linking to a general products page instead of accelerating a prospective customer’s path through your sales funnel, this could ultimately nullify the impact of your conversion-creating strategy.

Optimising mobile & performance

As we already touched on in the previous point, visitors crave faster page loading times. This is particularly true of mobile browsers.

We visit websites using mobile devices with increasing frequency nowadays. This is due to the fact that our lives are becoming faster-paced, leaving much of our downtime being limited to moments when we’re alone with our smartphones.

In fact, according to AdWeek, consumers are now spending over five hours per day on their smartphones, while Impact reports that this increase in usage has led to marketers pumping over 50 per cent of their marketing budgets into mobile-based adverts.

Given this sizeable increase in mobile phone usage, and the subsequent eagerness of marketers to exploit this network of prospective customers and visitors, it’s vital that you allocate enough time into optimising your marketing strategies and website pages into catering for mobile browsers.

Consider utilising AMPs within your website. This is a relatively simple move that many domain hosts cater to, and based on statistics provided by Iron Paper, has the potential to boost your on-site conversion rates by an impressive 27 per cent.

Smartphones are becoming smarter each year, and where devices were initially designed to become progressively smaller, today’s mobile phones are featuring progressively larger screens in order to leverage more internet browsing, entertainment and, significantly, shopping.

Back in 2016, Google reported that over ⅓ of purchases online are now made via mobile devices - and this figure will only increase in the near future - especially after Samsung announced its widely anticipated ‘folding’ phone, the Galaxy Fold.

If you’re looking to optimise your conversion rates effectively in an age where consumers demand convenience, it’s essential to allocate a fair share of your marketing budget into generating mobile-friendly pages and advertisements.

Website load time plays an integral role when it comes to increasing conversions. 53 per cent of mobile visitors leave a website if it takes more than 3 seconds to load. Walmart reported that a decrease in the load time of their website of just 1 second leads to a 2 per cent increase in conversions.

Consider voice search

Speaking of catering to the age of convenience, another means of getting as much joy as possible out of optimising your conversion rates will be through catering to customers using voice assistants.

According to Convince and Convert, 50 per cent of all searches will be voice searches by the end of 2020. Further to this, in the last twelve months, the number of smart speaker owners who have bought two or more devices has jumped from 38 per cent to 52 per cent.

72 per cent of smart speaker owners claim the speakers are now part of their daily lives. While the adoption rate of smart speakers isn’t widespread worldwide yet, it’s fair to say that they are a growing trend that’s only gaining momentum.

This means that it’s worth adapting your website for smart speakers users. This practice is highly unusual, as websites have predominantly existed as visual entities. However, it’s possible to optimise your processes to draw in speaker users.

One simple solution to draw in more smart speaker users is by considering the adoption of more long-tail keywords in your content. This is because we speak differently to how we type. For example, we might ask Siri, ‘what’s the weather like in London today?’, whereas we might otherwise type something a lot more succinct like ‘weather London’ into Google.

Voice searches are nearly three times more likely to be local in nature, which means it’s vital that you carry an emphasis towards queries like ‘the best pet food in west London’ - should this be relevant to your specific industry or location. Furthermore, it could be worth placing accurate opening hours information within your content and going into deeper detail over the specific products or services you offer.

Doing this will help smart speakers understand your business better, as well as its finer details and vocalise them for users to hear. If your content is optimised well enough, your business details could be the go-to result for the likes of Siri, Alexa and Cortana, which will drive in-house conversions.

Finally, it’s important to acknowledge that driving conversions can be a daunting challenge to even the most experienced of marketers and website owners.

Luckily there’s a great selection of platforms out there designed to help optimise your conversion rates.

The conversion optimisation landscape is a vastly competitive one, and for every corner of the market, there’s a host of platforms vying for prominence. With this in mind, it’s hard to highlight single frontrunners, but we can take a look at some of the most interesting angles that can help change companies’ fortunes when it comes to maximising their sales potential.

One such company that seems to keep ahead of the curve is BuzzSumo. This tool helps to efficiently highlight the most effective keywords for businesses to use on social media in order to appeal to the largest audiences. Users can simply type in a topic to see how many times it was shared across platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.

Elsewhere, MailChimp that helps to optimise email-based marketing. Allowing users to extend their respective reach across multiple platforms. One great platform that takes a wholly analytical approach is Finteza. The service offered helps users to bypass the burden of ad blockers and provides rich campaign analytics that can make all the difference in illustrating what’s working well for businesses and what needs improvement.

Here, it’s important to remember that technology is ever-changing and so is customer behaviour. In the fast-paced world of marketing, it can be hard to appeal to your targets without a little trial and error here and there. Luckily, with rich analytics on your side, trials can be swift and errors can quickly be rectified.

Dmytro Spilka, Founder and CEO, Solvid