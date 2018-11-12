OpenStack Summit Berlin showcases users, momentum in open infrastructure, cross-community collaboration

BMW, Oerlikon, Metronom, Ocado Technology and Oath are among the OpenStack users slated to share their innovations and best practices at the upcoming OpenStack Summit Berlin, November 13-15.

The event is expected to draw thousands of CIOs, cloud and data centre operators, software developers and open source proponents to collaborate on turning open source software into open infrastructure.

At its May summit in Vancouver, the OpenStack community demonstrated in keynotes and hundreds of sessions its ongoing evolution to meet the needs of users solving specific open infrastructure problems by integrating technologies from a diversity of projects and foundations.

The goal of the Berlin Summit - and the subsequent Summit to be held in Denver the week of April 29, 2019 – is to facilitate collaborative efforts to build the open infrastructure that users need to support emerging use cases in edge computing, continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD), artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and more.

The Berlin Summit will mark the first time the OpenStack Summit has been held in Germany, which is a Top 10 country in terms of OpenStack community membership and ranks third in terms of respondents to the 2017 OpenStack User Survey.

The OpenStack ecosystem in Germany ranges from independent consultants like B1 Systems to major service providers such as Deutsche Telekom and large enterprise users like BMW and Volkswagen. Data sovereignty and regulations such as GDPR are driving growth in the OpenStack public cloud market in Germany; currently there are six public cloud availability zones operated in the country by City Network, Deutsche Telekom, Enter.IT, teutoStack, Cloud&Heat and vScaler.

The full agenda for the OpenStack Summit Berlin can be found here.

Presentations include:

BMW discussing the CI requirements for software projects at BMW like autonomous driving and how they use Zuul to develop software at scale.

Oerlikon, a textile manufacturing company based in Switzerland, detailing its OpenStack-based edge computing architecture and how they make 365,000 bobbins per day, each bobbin laden with enough yarn to go from the earth to the moon and back.

The technology team from Ocado, the world¹s largest online-only supermarket based in the UK, sharing how it relies on OpenStack for minimal downtime in powering its robot-managed warehouses.

Metronom, the IT supplier for Metro AG, a wholesale business operating in 25 countries, sharing its experience with OpenStack and how open source has had an influence on its internal culture.

Oath upgraded its OpenStack environment from Juno to Ocata with almost zero impact on its customers. At the Berlin Summit, the Oath team will lead an upgrades workshop to address one of the most common challenges shared by OpenStack operators.

The OpenStack Foundation will provide an update on its strategy as well as sessions on the projects hosted by the OSF‹Airship, Kata Containers, OpenStack, StarlingX and Zuul.

Additional sessions will emphasize numerous open source technologies relevant to infrastructure operators, including Ansible, Ceph, Docker, Envoy, Istio, Kata Containers, Kubernetes, ONAP, OpenStack, OPNFV, Spinnaker, Tungsten Fabric, Zuul and many more.

A number of collaborative sessions will be offered at the Forum, where open infrastructure operators and upstream developers will gather to jointly chart the long-term future of the OpenStack project and discuss topics ranging from fast-forward upgrades to networking models and how to contribute.

Headline sponsors for the Berlin Summit are Canonical, Deutsche Telekom, Huawei and Intel.

“The Berlin Summit is designed to reflect our community’s mission to make open infrastructure a strong and viable option for many use cases,” said Jonathan Bryce, executive director of the OpenStack Foundation.

“Our work will be centred around developing use cases, facilitating cross-community collaboration, fostering new projects and end-to-end testing. In hundreds of sessions and workshops, we’ll share success stories and reference architectures, defining the requirements to address common challenges and focusing on the hard work of integrating tools developed in disparate communities.”