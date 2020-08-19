Out of sight, out of mind? Is it time to move to next-gen ITSM?

At some point or another, IT leaders inevitably ask themselves, to replace or not to replace? (their software, that is). Many organizations first invested in ITSM software for example with the goal of modernizing their IT operations, improving productivity, and in the process, enhancing the overall experience for their employees and customers. Yet years later, many of those same organizations question whether they have genuinely achieved those goals. Is the current solution delivering the value that was promised?

I’ve been working in enterprise software for many years now, and, if there is one thing that I hear over and over again — no matter the software and no matter the pain endured in continuing to use something that, deep down, we know is not cost-effective — the need for change presents various challenges. Often, this hesitation to change is so great that departments, or even entire companies, will allow their performance and employee or customer experiences to suffer rather than approach the change head on. In addition, IT leaders may be challenged with overly complex ITSM software that is difficult and expensive to manage and maintain, and often in these cases, there is a perception (rightly or wrongly) that transitioning to a different system will be time-consuming and expensive, resulting in the feeling of being trapped between a rock and a hard place.

In the midst of a global pandemic, tackling change has become the norm. The changes that companies have had to make over the last few months is remarkable. It shows what obstacles you can overcome if your very survival depends on it. But once the dust has settled and life begins to return to normal, businesses’ may be reluctant to change once more. I am therefore taking this opportunity to share with you some of the risks and the opportunities available for those who are willing to set aside their trepidation and improve their business processes now.

The cost of inaction: Poor technology as a drain on business

Settling for outdated and/or ineffective ITSM is not good for business, to say the least. The risks include the hard costs of business lost, IT downtime, and difficulty attracting and retaining talent. The costs of inaction generally fall into four categories, which result in the following undesirable consequences:

High operating costs drain money from investing in innovation for the business. As a result of never-ending software True Ups, unexpected additional license fees, etc. you are always fighting a “Money Vampire” and never truly have total control of your IT budget.

Lack of agility increases the time-to-market of new solutions, ultimately making you less competitive as a business.

A vendor-centric, rather than customer-centric, ITSM solution results in a poor total cost of ownership (TCO) for the organization. This is often driven by unnecessarily complex and unpredictable license terms and costs (what exactly are you paying for?). This perceived vendor lock-in, falsely disempowers your organization to change.

Utilizing an outdated, pro-code architecture can result in a lack of flexibility and speed of change. Whereas, a no-code next generation solution reduces complexity and increases agility to support ever-evolving business needs.

Opportunity for innovation: Technology for efficiency & growth

It’s no secret that leveraging technology is a key necessity to stay competitive for businesses today, and in the midst of a global pandemic where technological agility has literally been a lifesaver for many, its value has never been more apparent. A recent survey of CEOs by Gartner revealed that IT related priorities were second only to growth. Beyond that, CEOs surveyed looked to technology to both control costs and grow new revenue. I suspect that if the same survey were to be repeated today, CEOs will be turning to technology even more once we are through this crisis.

In research my company Cherwell conducted recently, 43 percent of information workers in companies with 1,000+ employees report that more than half of their day is still spent on manual processes. And still, many of the processes that have been digitized are not cross-function and often still siloed. This lack of integration results in decreased employee satisfaction, engagement and — ultimately — productivity. Clearly there is an urgent need among companies for a service management solution which improves workflows across the business and allows departments to work collaboratively with each other.

The opportunity for CIOs in organizations across industries to take a leading role in transforming their business is real. “The Power of Process Integration” survey of information workers at large companies also showed that of the less than 30 percent who reported having a highly integrated work environment. This is an opportunity specifically for CIOs to focus on employee experience. The result is employees that are more productive—logically fueling efficiency and growth.

To achieve the benefits of process automation, more and more companies are looking to enterprise service management software that goes beyond the traditional bounds of IT.

Taking the leap: Replace and innovate

Enterprises looking to accelerate the transition to a modern service management platform which increases operational maturity, enhances employee satisfaction, engagement and productivity need to ensure that their chosen partner offers a simple and predictable licensing model with a state-of-the-art next generation architecture and product capabilities.

Additionally, addressing the challenge of business agility (or lack thereof), how wonderful would it be if you could design and build your own bespoke software solutions? This is where a true no-code solution plays a critical role in the enterprise by empowering IT and business units to rapidly innovate and drive competitive advantage. Look for a system that is “born codeless,” meaning that workflows can be built, modified, and upgraded using straightforward visual editors—no programming or coding expertise required! If you can whiteboard it, you should be building rapidly with your solution.

It’s easy to think of your software as being ‘out of sight, out of mind’ when it’s largely invisible during day-to-day operations, but this would be a mistake. The coronavirus outbreak has brought the power of technology front-of-mind for many people, with its ability to keep us connected and productive despite working from home. We should not make the mistake of putting it out of sight again. Enterprises that want to stay ahead of the pack should seriously consider revaluating their current service management solution to maximize the business value.

Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer, Cherwell