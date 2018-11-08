Phishing attacks see major rise

Phishing – a type of fraudulent activity where hackers ‘fish’ for information by faking their identities online, is on the rise. This is according to latest figures from Kaspersky Lab’s ‘Spam and phishing in Q3 2018’ report.

The report states that there have been 137,382,124 detected attempts to visit phishing websites, which represents a 27.5 per cent jump compared to the previous quarter. It’s also more than half of the number recorded in the whole of 2017.

It was also said that the financial institutions were the number one targets, with more than a third of attacks being aimed at banks, payment systems and e-commerce websites. This also hasn’t changed from Q2.

Guatemala is the country whose citizens are most frequently targeted (19 per cent), taking the number one spot from Brazil (18.9 per cent). With 17.5 per cent, Spain is on the number three spot.

“We’ve been witnessing a rise in the number of phishing attempts for a while now. Many factors influence such growth, like fraudsters’ ability to keep coming up with new schemes and tricks,” said Nadezhda Demidova, security researcher at Kaspersky Lab.

“They also borrow the ideas from foreign “colleagues” to use on local markets as means of communication, which further helps their technologies develop. For example, in Q3 they actively directed users to the fraudulent website with transmitters and scam-notifications, as well as by exploiting the new iPhone release as a news hook. As new technological and informational updates appear, phishers begin to exploit them.”

