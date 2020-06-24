Q&A: Rising cloud spend and the need for cloud economists

I want to clarify a bit: the cost of public cloud may or may not increase, depending on which platform customers choose, which service(s) they’re leveraging, and what workloads they’re putting into it. In some cases, the cost of cloud has gone down. But what’s undeniably going up is the amount of money companies are spending on cloud. Some of this is good business, and other times it’s an embarrassing dumpster fire of false assumptions and throwing good money after bad.

Of course, the part every company wants to discuss is the former, while the part pundits, journalists, and Corey Quinn like to focus on the latter. I’m not saying we’re inventing the story of rising cloud costs out of thin air (or vapor, as it were), but “man pets dog, dog wags tail” is not a “Film at 11!” story.

Many organisations move workloads to the cloud without completely understanding what they’re getting into. They either don’t understand their workload, don’t understand the cloud platform in general, or don’t understand the tier of service they’ve chosen.

Not understanding the workload boils down to “lift and shift” of an existing (but unmonitored) server/application and the magical belief all things are easier/cheaper/better in the cloud. If you have no statistics on how a system is operating on-premises, you can’t hope to understand (much less contain) the cost of putting it on a platform designed to automatically scale (for a price) based on usage. I’m not saying lift and shift is universally bad. But if you can’t document the resources an application used while in the DC, you’re asking for a nasty shock about a month down the road when the first bill comes due.

Not understanding the cloud platform in general means being cognisant of what types of activities will generate cost (moving data from one system to another, for example), the optimal way applications should be set up in the cloud, and how this differs from on-premises best practices.

Finally, not understanding the specifics of the chosen tier of service boils down to ensuring you’ve got the right “tool” for the job. Some tiers were built for microservices and will cost an arm and a leg if you house a persistent container or VM there. In other cases, the exact opposite is true.

Still, when you say, “The price of using public cloud continues to increase for businesses,” it’s functionally true—the line-item cost labelled “cloud” on corporate budget sheets is getting larger. This is due, in equal parts (when you look at it across the spectrum of industries), to some companies buying the wrong thing, buying the right thing and using it wrong, or buying the right thing, using it right, and choosing to use it more.