Reaping the considerable benefits of automatic digital recording

By truly understanding the ‘unknown unknown’ you can really capture meaningful insights into your customers’ digital experience. The trouble is it is like trying to find the proverbial needle in a haystack - when you don’t even know for sure it is a needle you are looking for! The irony is of course, that if you already knew what you were searching for, you wouldn’t need to look in the first place.

There is, however, a very simple answer to all of this though - you need to automatically capture any and every piece of relevant data from the process, be it from your server or your client side. If you can then utilise digital behaviour and customer experience analytics, machine learning/artificial intelligence (AI) and free-text-search, you can start to truly transform the way you view the customer journeys through your digital portals.

The evolution of technology has now reached a point whereby you can now automatically record, index, replay and analyse any and every customer session across web and mobile platforms. This includes anything they see and do (such as data entered or curser movements) – all automatically analysed, stored and compressed. In reality, automatic recording has now become an essential prerequisite for every comprehensive digital transformation programme.

Automatically record or miss out

There are plentiful benefits from automatic recording for any organisation with a digital presence. However, the most important advantages are a minimised time-to-insight and the confidence that you’re always capturing all your data without having to configure or tag anything, even if your website or mobile application has been updated.

it is important to remember though that not all automatic recording systems are made equal and some will only capture data from the client side. However, to ‘view’ the whole picture, server side data is also vital.

For example, client side recording alone won’t explain errors that are happening only on the server side (i.e. error messages that are generated from the servers), which resulted in abandoned transactions at the checkout. Client-side recording can also be disabled by end customers, which means that it is not tamper proof and can’t be used for Compliance purposes.

If you don’t have the full picture it is very difficult, if not impossible, to fully analyse these potentially costly (and often easy to fix) issues and be able to implement relevant fixes and improvements to your service.

How to choose the right automatic recording solution

When it comes to digital recording solutions providers, there is a considerable amount of choice on the market. However, the many options on offer can actually be significantly narrowed down if you focus on the key goals and require automatic recording.

By far the vast majority of digital recording solutions actually require configuration to define exactly what elements need to be captured, recorded and stored. Unfortunately, this approach implies that you already know what you are looking for, but it is often the case that the ‘unknown unknowns’ can deliver the greatest returns.

If you invest in a solution which requires your team to tag data or pre-configure information searches, your organisation will be burdened with a considerable amount of maintenance each time your website changes or there is an update. Naturally this is costly and time consuming as well as frustrating.

At the same time, it also delays your response time to customer needs/demands and your ability to fine tune your offering to the market. This can make all the difference in a competitive marketplace.

Delivering automatic insights through artificial intelligence and machine learning

If you have automatic insights in place you won’t have to deep dive into huge amounts of data to find the insights you need and to fully understand what is going on. If there are any issues, anomalies and customer journey struggles, they will be recorded and your team will be notified automatically.

Automatic recording inevitably means analysing a lot of data in a very short space of time, to ensure you benefit from being able to act in a timely manner. To address this, the other vital part of the equation is artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning and automatic digital customer insights.

Many people that have used what is often referred to as digital behaviour analytics will tell you that they first need to consider the right KPIs and identify what needs to be improved. This allows your organisation to look for any potential issues and to establish the right ‘fix’ to improve the process. With automatic digital customer insights, the system will already know what you are interested in and will provide the right data, without you having to search for it. It sounds almost like magic, but this is exactly the development path that machine learning has rapidly evolved towards.

Despite the obvious complexity of these systems, the reporting process is surprisingly simple. With alerts from a secure portal or email to your inbox, you will immediately be informed of any potential issues. Then you can easily and rapidly disseminate this information to the right teams, ensuring a resolution is rapid and effective.

Equally, the reporting from a truly insightful digital customer insights solution will also suggest potential reasons for the issue and even possible solutions. From this starting point, it is much easier to dig down through the information, investigate in the right places and understand exactly what is going on.

Knowing the unknown

Whilst this is undeniably complex and top-notch technology, the basics behind automatic digital recording is all about understanding the customer pain-points and identifying new opportunities that you would have otherwise missed.

If your organisation ensures it is automatically recording everything and then using AI to gain the right insights, your business can be more agile and receptive to customer requirements than your competitors - providing all the right ingredients to ensure your customers will neither want, nor need, to look elsewhere.

Audelia Boker, VP Marketing at Glassbox Digital

Image Credit: Ditty_about_summer