SAAS or Software-as-a-Service: What businesses need to know

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is a new distribution model that is rapidly gaining popularity with businesses all over the world. A branch of cloud computing, SaaS lets businesses and consumers lease a particular piece of software from a third-party supplier, who delivers it over a network connection – most commonly the Internet. As with other examples of cloud computing, this provides a number of benefits in terms of flexibility, scalability and affordability, which is why it is hardly surprising that many businesses have been willing to embrace SaaS. In fact, global SaaS revenues are expected to grow 21 per cent across 2015, reaching $106 billion by next year.

The fact that businesses are no longer purchasing their software outright, as they did with previous distribution models, is mirrored by the growth of other cloud sectors and, indeed, other industries. Resource sharing is gaining more traction in both business and consumer markets, enabling much greater efficiencies to be achieved. With Software-as-a-Service, these efficiencies also lead to a number of other advantages that businesses all over the world stand to benefit from.

Business benefits

Affordability – Because SaaS sees businesses lease rather than own software, the pricing model is radically different. Instead of a one-off charge, organisations pay an ongoing subscription fee, usually on a month-by-month basis, dependent on the number of users. By eliminating their CAPEX costs, Software-as-a-Service has allowed smaller businesses to have access to applications that they may previously have been unable to afford. Because costs are paid in predictable monthly instalments, they are also easy to manage, which prevents IT budgets from getting overly complicated.

Disadvantages of SaaS

Outages – Unlike traditional, on-premise software offerings, SaaS will be affected by network disruptions. If your Internet connection fails, for example, you will not be able to access your software, which could be hugely disruptive to your business processes. Any technical issues that impact on your cloud supplier may also cause software outages. Businesses should make sure that their SaaS vendor has a service level agreement (SLA) that meets their needs.

Common SaaS examples

Software-as-a-Service now comes in many forms, enabling businesses from all industries to embrace it. However, there are certain business processes that are more suited to the SaaS model, particularly those that involve high volumes of data. Analytics programs, such as Google Analytics, and customer relationship management (CRM) tools are often supplied by cloud vendors as they have the storage and network infrastructure required to transfer, process and store the kind of traffic associated with big data.

Business collaboration tools are also predominantly delivered as a service. By storing applications like video conferencing, project management and storage in the cloud, employees based in different teams and locations can easily access documents and transfer information. Social enterprise packages, including both internal social networks and social media management tools, are also increasingly common SaaS examples.

Software-as-a-Service has brought about many changes to the business landscape. In particular, it has enabled greater competition by removing prohibitive upfront costs that may have prevented smaller firms from accessing critical software. Before adopting SaaS, businesses should first assess whether their chosen supplier can deliver the security and reliability that they need. If they can, then a world of benefits are on offer, which could give your organisation the competitive edge to overcome its rivals.

Image Credit: Alexander Supertramp / Shutterstock