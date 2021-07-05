Securing your businesses’ digital transformation

Whilst the past year has seen a proliferation of digital transformation, online security, naturally has to be under the microscope. ​

​​Every organization has a wide range of personal and sensitive documents that must be protected and stored to ensure regulatory compliance. The secret to keeping your company safe is having easy-to-use but robust solutions that fit into your current processes. The simpler, the better.

​​We all appreciate that successful digital transformation requires careful planning to ensure a smooth integration but the missing link is often adapting to your teams’ behavior. The less your employees need to change how they work, the more likely the solution will succeed.

What it takes to secure the best experience for everyone

​​Secure measures against data breaches are arguably one of the most important aspects of the entire digital process. There isn’t a more difficult customer conversation than one that involves a security breach or stolen documents. However, according to Carbon Black, a staggering 94 percent of organizations worldwide have suffered a data breach in the last 12 months.

​​These breaches not only impact the customer but the business too. One major security breach is enough to tarnish a business’s reputation permanently, and this is a risk you cannot afford to take. Research from PCI Pal Global Research has shown that 41 percent of consumers claim they will never return to a business post-breach – thus, it has never been more important to ensure that your business is doing everything it can to avoid preventable security concerns.

​Simple, robust solutions like eSignature are an easy way to help with customer security. It is a signature in a digital format on a dedicated digital platform that keeps users on a single, secure platform, avoiding stray copies being left on hard drives and email chains.

​​In short, eSignatures simplify the process of collecting signatures via mail, fax, or email - all of which take a great deal of time, money and resources - without sacrificing security or validity. The security of information that is sensitive to your business and its customers, cannot be left to chance.

​​That is why eSignatures are one of the growing numbers of new digital tools that can help keep this data secure, no matter how confidential it may be. As simple as they are secure, they present the future of business digital transformation.

eSignatures equal a win in every department

​Several types of electronic signatures offer different levels of technical complexity and security. Qualified electronic signatures (QES) are the most advanced and have defined regulatory constraints around how the identity of the signer is verified and how the signature key is protected. Crucially, it is the only digital equivalent to that of a hand-written signature.

​​Those small businesses which have been the earliest adopters of digital workflows understand how ideal the likes of eSignatures are the perfect solutions for the digital and distributed world we live in. With this new way of working seeming to remain the main experience for many, coupled with the fact that traveling overseas has never been harder, finding new solutions that can augment previously manual or physical tasks is crucial.

​​eSignature solutions can provide the grounding for a paperless office – especially important as the reality is that in 2020, the average American used the paper equivalent of six 40-foot trees every year — more than the average in 1980.

​​Not only a win for the environment but the security of eSignatures is a huge factor in their increased adoption. eSign allows business agreements to be completed without restriction from borders or the need to meet in person. This is down to the fact that QES can use face identity verification tools like IDnow and digital certification to validate a signatory’s identity.

​The efficiency of QES is central to its adoption. Instead of piles of signature folders with agreements and contracts on desks, signature-related work processes can be implemented digitally in a simple, secure and faster way thanks to eSignatures. By focusing on how your employee’s day-to-day can be made simpler, QES is transforming businesses.

​Digital transformation that is secure for everyone

​​The pandemic has significantly accelerated digital transformation across many sectors. As companies continue their digital growth, they must keep the customer experience at the center of all decisions while serving that interest through technology.

​​Many of us have felt the annoyance of needing to sign a document that can only be printed off, but not having a printer at home to easily do this. Working remotely has exacerbated this as we can’t easily pop into the office, or even to a shop that offers printing services. For those industries that rely on daily contract signing, this can have a serious impact on productivity and growth. Our working lives continue to be impacted by new technologies. The way we first interact with a new document is significantly different to 10 years ago, so why is the way we sign it not?

​​Companies now have a great opportunity to transform a key aspect of their business – signing documents. eSignatures, and especially QES remove any complications by making the process user-friendly, fast, convenient and secure.

​​Today, we need secure solutions that can effortlessly integrate into an organization’s existing frameworks, so that employees, partners and customers, can easily adopt them and strengthen their security in the process. As the world becomes more and more technologically focused, it’s time to abandon outdated business practices like the traditional ink pen signature method.

​​By investing in innovations such as eSignatures, businesses can equip themselves with full-proof safes that are easy for employees to close, and difficult for hackers to open. What’s more, with solutions like eSignatures, you can transform your business before the ink has dried on the page.

Here's our rundown of the best cloud storage services right now

Andy Wilson, UK Lead, Dropbox & HelloSign