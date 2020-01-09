Sensors and robotics are becoming more and more inseparable

In a broad sense, robots include everything that mimics human behaviour or thought, as well as machines that mimic other living things, such as robot dogs and robot cats. At present, intelligent robots have become one of the research hotspots in various countries in the world, and have become an important indicator for measuring a country's industrialisation level. Compared with the previous robotics technology, it is too sci-fi in people's eyes and is impractical. But as technology continues to evolve, this perception is changing. Today, robots are playing an increasingly important role in our daily lives. They can help us vacuum at home, help surgeons perform more accurate surgery, help law enforcement “sniff out” suspicious packages, and perform well on the factory floor — they can help automotive, electronics, and industrial manufacturing companies perform various tasks.

In 1961, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory linked a driven part of a remote manipulator equipped with a touch sensor with a computer. The robot thus formed could determine the state of an object by touch. Subsequently, research work on computer image processing and object recognition using TV cameras. In 1968, J. McCarthy and others at the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in the United States studied a novel subject-developing computer systems with hands, eyes, and ears.

Since the 1970s, the robot industry has flourished and robot technology has developed into a specialised discipline. Industrial robots first began to be used on a large scale in the assembly line production of the automobile manufacturing industry. Subsequently, developed countries such as Japan, Germany, and the United States began to use robot operations in a large number of other industrial productions.

It can be said that in the past few decades, the research and application of robotics have greatly promoted the industrialisation and modernisation of human beings, and gradually formed the industrial chain of robots, making the scope of application of robots increasingly wider.

Very wonderful chemical reaction

In the 21st century, as labour costs continue to increase and technology continues to advance, various countries have been transforming and upgrading their manufacturing industries. At the same time, the development of artificial intelligence is changing rapidly, and service robots have begun to enter the lives of ordinary families.

Everyone knows that robotics was first used in the industrial field, but with the development of robotics and the increase in demand from various industries, driven by the development of new technologies such as computer technology, network technology, and MEMS technology, robotics technology is changing from the traditional technology. The industrial manufacturing field has rapidly expanded to medical services, education and entertainment, exploration and surveying, biological engineering, disaster relief and other fields. Robot systems adapted to the needs of different fields have been thoroughly researched and developed. While robots are emerging in industrial production, research in robot-related technologies is also continuously deepening. In this development, sensor technology is inseparable.

Sensors, which are one of the foundations of information technology, have now been integrated into our production and life. You can see them from robots to driverless, from smartphones to smart homes, or smart cities under construction. Among them, the application of sensors in the robot industry has attracted the attention of most countries, mainly in the United States and Japan. Under the leading role of these advanced countries, the world has set off a wave of "smart sensor" development.

The combination of robot and sensor can be said to have a very wonderful chemical reaction. Sensors to robots are just like various sensing organs to humans. Sensors provide robots with five sensing capabilities: vision, acuity, touch, smell, and taste, giving them a flexible posture, sensitive intelligence, and full automation operating.

Robots have brought new requirements

At the same time, the sensor can also detect the working state of the robot from the inside to ensure the stability and sensitivity of the robot's operation, and detect the working environment and object status of the robot from the outside to ensure the safety of human-machine relations.

The robot provides a good landing scene and higher requirements for the development of sensors. With the development and growth of the robot industry, on the one hand, the demand for sensor applications has ushered in rapid growth, and the development and production of sensors has been further accelerated; on the other hand, robots have brought new requirements in terms of functions, types, and technologies to the upgrade of sensors, and promote Transformation and upgrading of the sensor industry.

