Six of the best Usenet newsgroup readers

Usenet is an early internet technology that allows people to discuss topics and share files on themed bulletin boards known as newsgroups. In many ways, Usenet newsgroups are the technological ancestors of modern discussion platforms like Reddit, Facebook Groups, or website forums.

Originally invented in 1980, Usenet contains a huge collection of millions of posts and binary files across hundreds of thousands of groups, topics, and discussions. Usenet newsgroups still exist, and allow people to search current and historic content, create new discussions, upload and download files, or respond to previous conversations.

But, there’s one major difference between Usenet and more modern discussion forums: if you want to read, contribute to, or download from Usenet newsgroups, you need specialist software, known as a newsgroup reader.

That’s because Usenet operates on a different protocol and network to more modern software—you can’t access it via the conventional internet. Fortunately, specialist Usenet newsgroup readers make it fast, easy, and intuitive to interact with this vast archive of knowledge.

We’ve looked into some of the most popular newsgroup readers, and highlighted the best software for researching, posting, responding to, and downloading from Usenet discussions.

Newsgroup reader features and functions

Before we get into specific newsgroup readers, it’s helpful to understand some of the functionality and features of the software. Here are some of the areas we looked at:

Search: How easy it is to search for, sort, filter, and access specific Usenet posts and files

Newsgroup readers vs. newsgroup providers

Here’s an important distinction:

Usenet newsgroup r eaders are the software applications you can use to access content on the Usenet network

are the software applications you can use to access content on the Usenet network Usenet newsgroup providers are the services that provide that network access

You need both of these to access newsgroup content. If you’re getting a newsgroup reader without built-in provider access, you’ll need to pay for that separately via one of the best Usenet providers. Read on to see our top six newsgroup readers!

1. Newsleecher

(Image credit: Newsleecher)

Newsleecher is a low-priced Usenet reader and also a Usenet network service provider. You can choose to access the software by itself, the Usenet network by itself, or combine the two for a complete service.

Newsleecher operating systems

Newsleecher is only available for Windows.

Newsleecher file formats, retention, and downloads

Newsleecher supports all popular file formats and retains binary files for more than 5,000 days. There are no monthly limits on how much you can download. Newsleecher also provides unlimited download speeds.

Newsleecher pricing

Newsleecher offers three subscription plans, one for just the software, one for just Usenet provision, and one combining both features:

Client Plus at $3.99 a month , providing access to the Usenet newsgroup reader software only; you will also need to purchase Usenet provider access

, providing access to the Usenet newsgroup reader software only; you will also need to purchase Usenet provider access Pure Usenet at $9.49 a month , providing access to the Usenet network only; you will also need to purchase Usenet software

, providing access to the Usenet network only; you will also need to purchase Usenet software Ready-to-Go at $11.99 a month, providing both the Usenet newsgroup reader software and access to the Usenet network

Other Newsleecher features

Newsleecher provides a “SuperSearch” feature, SSL encryption, and download automation that will automatically download files shortly after they have been uploaded.

2. Newshosting

(Image credit: Newshosting)

Newshosting is a Usenet network service provider that provides a free, basic Usenet newsgroup reader as part of its subscription plans.

Newshosting operating systems

Newshosting is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

Newshosting file formats, retention, and downloads

Newshosting supports all popular file formats, and retains binary files for almost 5,000 days. There are some monthly limits on how much you can download depending on your subscription plan. Newshosting provides unlimited download speeds.

Newshosting pricing

Newshosting offers three subscription plans:

Lite at $10 a month , allowing 50GB a month of downloads

, allowing 50GB a month of downloads Unlimited at $14.95 a month , allowing unlimited downloads

, allowing unlimited downloads XL Powerpack at $19.95 a month, allowing unlimited downloads together with a VPN service and an Easynews account

Annual discounts are available if you subscribe in advance.

These subscription plans include both the Newshosting newsgroup reader and access to Usenet, as Newshosting is also a Usenet provider.

Other Newshosting features

Newshosting provides built-in search and file previews. Learn more in our Newshosting review.

3. Easynews

(Image credit: Easynews )

Easynews is a fast and simple Usenet newsgroup reader. Even better, Easynews is also a Usenet provider, so you don’t need to pay for separate access. Easynews provides access across multiple operating systems and file formats, together with generous download limits.

Easynews operating systems and integrations

Easynews is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android operating systems. You can access newsgroups from a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Easynet allows you to search, view, and download files directly on Safari, Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and other web browsers.

Easynews file formats, retention, and downloads

Easynews supports all popular file formats, and retains binary files for almost 5,000 days—more than 13 years. Monthly download limits vary between 20GB and 150GB a month, depending on your subscription plan. Easynews provides unlimited download speeds, and some plans feature VPN access.

Easynews pricing

Easynews offers three subscription plans:

Classic at $9.98 a month , allowing 20GB a month of downloads

, allowing 20GB a month of downloads Plus at $14.97 a month , allowing 40GB a month of downloads

, allowing 40GB a month of downloads Big Gig at $29.94 a month, allowing 150GB a month of downloads

These subscription plans include both the Easynews reader and access to Usenet, as Easynews is also a Usenet provider.

Other Easynews features

Easynews provides SSL encryption, mobile web browser access, referral bonuses that increase download capacity, and dedicated 24/7/365 support. Find out more in our Easynews review.

4. SABnzbd

(Image credit: SABnzbd)

SABnzbd is an open-source, free Usenet newsgroup reader. It does not include Usenet access, so you will need to purchase that separately from a Usenet service provider. SABnzbd is specifically designed to search for and download files. It does not support other newsgroup activities like contributing to discussions.

SABnzbd operating systems and integrations

SABnzbd is available for Windows, Mac, and Unix systems. According to their website, apps like Sonarr, SickChill, Radarr, Headphones, Lidarr, and more "can integrate with SABnzbd and automate your download process”.

SABnzbd file formats, retentions, and downloads

SABnzbd supports all popular file formats. It allows you to manage download jobs for individual files. Retentions and downloads will vary depending on your Usenet service provider.

SABnzbd pricing

SABnzbd is open-source and free, although you can donate to support further development. Your only cost will be for Usenet provider access.

Other SABnzbd features

SABnzbd features a responsive interface, system checking, optional download speed throttling, and an “active connections” review.

5. Newsbin Pro

(Image credit: Newsbin Pro)

Newsbin Pro is a fully-featured Usenet newsgroup reader with standard and enhanced searching. Newsbin Pro does not include Usenet access, so you will need to purchase that separately from a Usenet service provider.

Newsbin Pro operating systems

Newsbin Pro is only available for Windows.

Newsbin Pro file formats, retentions, and downloads

Newsbin Pro supports all popular file formats. It allows you to search back around 2,200 days of history, equivalent to around six years. It features advanced spam filtering, file integrity support, multiple servers, and advanced downloads.

Newsbin Pro pricing

Newsbin Pro costs $30 to buy, and this includes a one-year standard search subscription. You can install Newsbin Pro on up to three machines for this price. If you want more searching options, other subscription plans are available:

Standard searches at $2.50 a month , $30 a year

, Unlimited searches at $5 a month, $60 a year

Other Newsbin Pro features

Newsbin Pro provides an “AutoPAR” feature that automatically downloads all files in a set, repairs damaged files, and extracts files from an archive. You can search files and posts up to 2,200 days in the past. Newsbin Pro also provides an automatic download scheduler, download prioritization, MP3 tagging, and several other helpful features.

6. NZBGet

(Image credit: NZBGet)

NZBGet is an open-source, free Usenet newsgroup reader. NZBGet does not include Usenet access, so you will need to purchase that separately from a Usenet service provider. Like SABnzbd, NZBGet is specifically designed to search for and download files. It does not support other newsgroup activities like contributing to discussions.

NZBGet operating systems and integrations

SABnzbd is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android systems.

NZBGet pricing

NZBGet is open-source and free, although you can donate to support further development. Your only cost will be for Usenet provider access.

Other NZBGet features

NZBGet features a special feature for PAR files that automatically downloads all files in a set, repairs damaged files, and verifies them.

We hope this helps you find the perfect Usenet reader software for sharing files, discussing topics, and historic research.

