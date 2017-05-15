Slow Broadband a thing of the past as UK tech team unlock the ‘DNA of Downloading’

Since the birth of time, man has strived towards the notion of bigger is better – until now. The birth of the internet was possibly one of the biggest and most important inventions to ever grace the face of the earth, but there was a key problem that many had to attempted to solve: the dreaded download speed! At some point in our lifetimes, we have all had to wait hours to download large files like videos and films, whether or not you are living in large cities or more distant, remote parts of the world – we all know how frustrating it can be. However, slow, overused broadband connections are set to be a thing of the past as an Edinburgh and Manchester based Tech Team, EOOVI, have hit upon a genius method of compressing files that will make the present national roll-out of fibre optic lines potentially redundant, ending the days of irritating, swirly buffering dials and the disruption to everyday life caused by white vans outside your house, digging up the country.

The Tech boffins from the UK claim that this ground-breaking technological advancement is on the same level as discovering ‘DNA’, (but on the internet) and once their patents and copyright are approved, their aim is to roll this out on a huge global scale.

Over the past twenty years since Tim Berners Lee gave us the internet, download speeds have been the bane of thousands, if not millions of households and businesses, not just in the UK, but across the entire planet, and it makes you wonder how someone has not come up with an effective solution before. Once they have legally endorsed all elements of their innovative and revelatory ‘discovery’, the team at EOOVI will be looking to beat the global giants of tech to the ‘download nirvana’ by getting the new platform to the market and the people who need it by Autumn of 2017. This means that there will no longer be those Christmas time family arguments when every member of the family is trying to buy presents, view videos or stream films all at the same time. Although the specifics of the technology are presently subject to the tightest possible controls, only perhaps comparable to the highly guarded ingredients of KFC, Pepsi or Coca Cola, the founders are confident that all will be ready for the upcoming launch.

The EOOVI platform works on current technology, so the user won’t have to download new software or purchase any other expensive hardware to see their results. What can be said is that the unique, bespoke custom processes in compression and encoding enable EOOVI to deliver the video files at a lossless compressed rate. As previously mentioned, due to the exclusive nature of their discovery, the EOOVI team are reluctant to give away too much detail of how it is done at this stage.

Initially, EOOVI will be launched using the video compression platform as a subscription based video system, allowing and attracting video creators from the likes of YouTube to accrue extra income by hosting the videos in an early release scheme to their subscribers.

In the long term, the plan will be to expand EOOVI to TV networks, telecoms networks, the film industry, TV apps, mobile apps and websites before branching out to healthcare, legal systems and the defence industry, to name just a few, hopefully transforming EOOVI into a truly global reaching platform that benefits internet users from all walks of life.

As Paul Gardiner from EOOVI explains, ‘The platform we have built is tested and it works. As we have said previously, we are not at liberty to share how we do it, except from our little snippet above, as this area of the market is open to all types of technology espionage from large global brands who potentially, once they fit the pieces together, could beat us to the market. But we have been working on this day and night for three years and only focused on one goal: a limitless, lossless compression, and now with full testing done, we know without doubt it is set to revolutionise the internet.’

The team behind EOOVI consists of Manchester based Brian Higgins and Edinburgh’s Paul Gardiner who together, have over 50 years experience in tech and data projects. They have now handed over the legal ‘race against time’ to the team at Lexent Partners, headed up by Mick Hewitt, whilst all potential investment enquiries and financial aspects of the project are being handled by David Clegg of AMS Accountants Group, based in Manchester.

The EOOVI platform, explains Brian Higgins ‘is designed to enable an 80% plus reduction in file size and download time. If we were to use an athletics analogy, it is like Usain Bolt dipping over the finishing line in the 100 metres whilst his competitors are just coming out of their starting blocks. The most important difference in this technological advancement would be for the users with fixed speed internet, especially those under 10mb – the EOOVI platform will allow you to play HD video over an old-fashioned 1mb connection in HD if required. While developing the platform, we have managed to get a lossless compression percentage of around 80% of the original file size, and in some circumstances, a rating of as much as 93% lossless compression has been reached. The platform will be more noticeable within the infrastructure, but everyone will notice the super-fast, super-high quality video which will start, but it will not result in the annoying whirling buffering signal, and it will save data cost on mobile carriers too.’

As Paul and Brian agree, in recent years, the internet has just reached a new age of technology that demands advancements like those uncovered by EOOVI. Once the legal ramifications and final financial injections have been made, the combined efforts of a small, but leading Scottish and English Tech Team may well have beaten the US ‘Silicon Valley’ giants to one of the most valuable tools on the internet.

Alex Paddock, Digital Content Writer

Image Credit: Nanantachoke / Shutterstock