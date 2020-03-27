Smarter AI amplifies “The Voice of Alaska” with accurate, real-time captioning

Closed captioning (CC) is frequently a pain point in television broadcasting as manual captioning takes a lot of time and money and automated solutions tend to be imprecise, sometimes leading to fines, legal problems, and frustrated viewers.

An Anchorage-based CBS affiliate called KTVA or “The Voice of Alaska” was faced with this exact problem and was seeking a solution that would ensure a 90% accuracy in real-time CC for its live daily news and weather broadcasts, as well as specialized programming about the state’s culture and history.

To this end, it enlisted the help of IBM and its Watson Captioning Live technology. This technology utilizes smarter artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to deliver the best possible results. Needless to say, the results were exceptional.

To find out details of this success story, download and read the case study. You will also learn: