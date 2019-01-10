Surviving seasonal stress and network strain

With winter well underway, there is plenty of time for the hospitality sector to reflect on the recent surge of guests and plan ahead for next year’s peak seasons. It’s not just the restaurants and hotel rooms that need to be in perfect condition to cope with the influx of guests during these busy seasons – underlying network systems need to cope with high guest turnovers.

IT networks allow the hotel industry to deliver key customer services and support staff in their day-to-day roles, and with hotel occupancy rates across Europe contributing to a bumper year as holiday makers looked to make the most of their time away – hoteliers need to be able to deal with seasonal strain. More customers mean more demand for bandwidth – from streaming media in-room and in communal areas, to using Wi-Fi to plan days out and keep in touch with family and friends via social channels and video calls.

Staying switched on

Despite the need to get away from it all and take a break from everyday life, downing devices is not something that many of us do during our holiday these days. In fact, the desire to keep in touch and up-to-date with social media, check emails and stream films is often stronger than ever. Online gaming is also a big draw, especially with younger members of the family. Hotels are wising up to this, with many having their own games consoles in communal areas or even in the rooms to keep the children happy!

But all of this comes at a cost for the hotel. Hospitality facilities must have a robust underlying network infrastructure as well as a consistent and trustworthy Wi-Fi to support it, in order to keep guests connected and happy. With hotels across the globe differing in the way they manage the cost of WiFi provision and how they charge guests for usage, one thing must be commonplace. The reliability of the service on offer needs to remain consistent, even at peak times.

For holidaymakers, reliable WiFi within the hotel complex is crucial, and is often the main way that they can avoid unexpected data roaming charges if travelling outside the EU and continue to use their devices to stay connected as they would at home. You only need to read the headlines about holidaymakers being stung with high roaming charges to see just how tied to our devices we are. Guests expect to be able to connect and will be quick to complain if there are any breaks in WiFi coverage or the signal is patchy.

Surge in staff usage

Despite large numbers of guests, it’s not just holidaymakers who put strain on the IT network. Increased customer levels also mean employing more seasonal staff, to cope with demand and ensure levels of customer service remain high.

This too has an impact on the IT network. More employees will require access to company systems and different levels of permissions to carry out their roles. They will also need to connect their own devices to the network. For example, the connected restaurant is making service smoother, with handheld devices meaning that customer orders can go straight to the kitchen, for a streamlined approach. More front of house staff means more traffic on the network. If the network isn’t up to it, this could be detrimental rather than beneficial to smooth running operations.

Making security a priority

More points of vulnerability are brought on by additional connections from guests and new users on the network. It needs to be a high priority to secure networks and ensure they are protected from threats including malware and leakage of company or personal information. The recent Marriott Hotel breach proves just this, with the data of over 500 million guests being compromised. The impact of the GDPR which came into force in May this year has also put an onus on hotels to tighten up the security of personal data they process and store.

Any information breach as a result of lax WiFi security could be hugely detrimental for a hotelier not only in terms of reputation and loss of customer trust and business but can result in huge monetary fines under the GDPR.

Steps to surviving seasonal stress

It’s no doubt that seasonal demand puts pressure on hotels’ IT provisioning. Many establishments may find their network unable to cope at the busiest times of year, if the underlying infrastructure and measures are not in place to take the impact.

To make sure this doesn’t happen, there are four key considerations for hoteliers across the globe to take into account, which will help their networks manage the peaks and troughs of seasonal operations – and beyond.

Separating networks. Having independent networks for guests, staff and hotel operations will add an extra layer of security and reduce vulnerabilities associated with multiple connections on the network. Bolstering protection for the hotel and its guests in this way, will stop you from getting burnt by unexpected attacks and protect sensitive data in the long run by understanding who is on the network and how they’re using it.

Having independent networks for guests, staff and hotel operations will add an extra layer of security and reduce vulnerabilities associated with multiple connections on the network. Bolstering protection for the hotel and its guests in this way, will stop you from getting burnt by unexpected attacks and protect sensitive data in the long run by understanding who is on the network and how they’re using it. Being in control. Do you know where and when bandwidth demands are at their highest within the hotel complex? Hotels operate 24/7 and so maintaining a network at all times of day and night is imperative. Understanding this via a simple cloud management platform will mean you can control and boost access in the areas where it’s needed most to balance out supply and demand, without the expensive overheads of deploying large solution to cater to every corner of the hotel. By deploying cloud management platform, smaller, more boutique, hotels can identify high-demand areas and fulfil demand with lower cost entry point products that deliver enterprise standard Wi-Fi.

Do you know where and when bandwidth demands are at their highest within the hotel complex? Hotels operate 24/7 and so maintaining a network at all times of day and night is imperative. Understanding this via a simple cloud management platform will mean you can control and boost access in the areas where it’s needed most to balance out supply and demand, without the expensive overheads of deploying large solution to cater to every corner of the hotel. By deploying cloud management platform, smaller, more boutique, hotels can identify high-demand areas and fulfil demand with lower cost entry point products that deliver enterprise standard Wi-Fi. Coping with demand. Can your current solution handle everything that is thrown at it and give you the visibility you need to manage the network effectively? Is it flexible enough to cope with added strain? Having a solution that can be easily scaled up and down will make the hotel’s life a whole lot easier when demand starts to peak.

Can your current solution handle everything that is thrown at it and give you the visibility you need to manage the network effectively? Is it flexible enough to cope with added strain? Having a solution that can be easily scaled up and down will make the hotel’s life a whole lot easier when demand starts to peak. Future-proofing today. Rather than adding and upgrading when things start to fall over, planning for future demand will stand you in good stead to not only cope with peaks and troughs now, but to plan for the more demanding applications and expectations of tomorrow. If hotel owners adopt a cloud managed network, they can manage their network no matter where they are in a few clicks, with no need for contracts or licenses, and achieve a truly flexible and future-proofed network all-year round.

Rachel Rothwell, regional director, Zyxel

Image Credit: Flex