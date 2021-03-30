Ten skills every web developer should know in 2021 and beyond

Gone are the days a web developer was a specialist or a standalone professional in a team. Today, web developers are gradually evolving to be multi-taskers with specializations in multiple domains and expertise. Web development has grown to become a niche where developers must be familiar with a minimum of 5 skill sets or competencies they could bring to the table.

If you have been paying attention to the job market or industry practices, specialists are gradually becoming replaceable and those who shine are the ones that can don multiple hats.

So if you are a web developer, looking to make it big in the domain in 2021, we have handpicked these 10 skills you should know.

These skills go beyond what experts and gurus would have taught you technically. From the attitude you carry to your work to your project management skills, every single aspect of your skillset is inevitable to fetch that project, that dream job, or that startup funding.

So, what are the skills?

Let's find out.

HTML

Hello World was probably the first web page most of us developed as kids. What is astounding about this is how relevant HTML still is. Standing at the fulcrum of web development, HTML is responsible for how the internet functions today.

The tech allows you to develop custom websites with unique (and advanced) features and functionalities. Knowing HTML also allows you to build CMS modules better and gives you an edge at implementing SEO strategies at the backend. For the uninitiated, HTML5 is the latest and you should definitely get started with learning this.

CSS

Abbreviated as Cascading Style Sheets, working on CSS has been the next stage in web development as it defines how a page created with HTML would be presented on the internet. Through layouts, fonts, colors, styles, and more, CSS visualized a static webpage.

Recently, however, CSS has been becoming increasingly vital because of the varying screen sizes prevailing in the market today. CSS is now responsible for making webpages responsive and fluid depending on the screen a web page is being accessed from.

Javascript

There has been a significant evolution in terms of content consumption over the decades. From simply being passive viewers of information, we as consumers have grown to expect interactivity and dynamics on pages we access online.

This is where JavaScript comes in.

It takes an otherwise redundant webpage and turns into an immersive experience. It defines the functionalities of a webpage and allows you to incorporate graphical elements, animations, gamification concepts, and more. You don't want to skip your classes on JavaScript if you're an aspiring web developer.

Git and Github

A web developer needs to be smart and agile in their work. When something goes wrong in the development process, one cannot afford to start over with a project from scratch again. That's why it is essential to learn Version Control like Git and Github. This allows you to keep a consistent track of your development process so you can rollback to a previous version when something goes wrong. A full-stack web developer working on tight deadlines absolutely needs this skill.

At least one JS library

Most of the projects that get into the development phase come with a minimal time-to-market. Stemming from requirements on competition and trends, project managers are keen on developing projects in a very short span of time.

As a developer, one cannot just work on lines after lines of code to develop websites and projects. That's why JavaScript Libraries are inevitable. Launched to cut down on your development time and expenses, knowing at least one JavaScript library will save you from having the worst Wednesdays and Fridays in your career.

Knowledge of BrowserDev tools

All the efforts and hard work you put in developing websites as part of your full-stack development projects will have to reflect on browsers visitors use to access your website.

A browser renders your work and makes your website fully functional the way you intended to. That's why it is important to test how your website functions and responds across multiple browsers. To help you do that, there are tons of BrowserDev tools (Chrome DevTools and Firefox DevTools) that enable you to debug, test, edit CSS and HTML elements, make changes, and fine-tune your work.

Different Types of APIs

A website is never standalone. Even enterprise web development involves interactions with a 3rd party element due to diverse dependencies. A simple example is when you have to embed a YouTube video on your website.

When such data is involved, there arises the need to maintain the functionalities of your websites without sharing your website code. This is where APIs come in and help you achieve this intention. As a web developer, the ideal APIs we recommend you to master include CRUD operation, data formats, RestAPIs, and HTTP request methods.

Backend Tech

Full-stack web developers are supposed to be all-rounders. Not just the frontend, they are required to work on backend development as well. This means they have to know about databases, servers, and more to handle requests, figure out ways to store, access, and retrieve data, and accomplish other complex tasks. For this, one needs to master server-side languages such as HTTP and MySQL.

Problem-solving And Logical Reasoning Skills

Developing a website is challenging and a roadmap for web development is filled with hurdles, hindrances, and concerns developers should consistently fix to make a website airtight. So, it's imperative that web developers are expert problem solvers who have superior reasoning skills as well.

From fixing syntax errors and workflow loopholes to cracking a completely new way to deploy a unique website functionality, overcoming challenges dictate these skills. If coming up with solutions is hard, developers should at least know where to look for probable solutions. Hint: Stackoverflow.

Project Management Tools

Statistics reveal that close to 80 percent of businesses spend over half of their development time on reworks. This not just delays the time-to-market but fetches additional expenses for staff and other teams involved as well.

That's why web developers should also be excellent project managers, knowing what development methodology to implement for which project, understanding resource allocation strategies, acknowledging scope creep, and having plan Bs, and more. Regardless of the size of projects, quality delivery is key and project management tools and techniques can help a developer achieve that.

DevOps and Deployment

Once the web development process is complete, it needs to go live so users across the globe and access it and constitute traffic. To do this, knowing how to deploy codes is necessary. Deploying involves implementing your code on the cloud, SaaS providers like Amazon Web Services, and more. Apart from deployment, knowing how to migrate and scale websites is essential as well. If your project involves moving from one host to another or the addition of new features or abilities to handle massive traffic, these skills come into play.

Writing Test Cases And Testing Scenarios

Most developers either completely overlook this stage or undermine the importance of writing tests. However, this phase can save you time and make debugging and development of your project seamless. When you write test scenarios, you are making way for your websites and projects to be more robust and more functional. The sooner you realize this, the more you could save time on your projects.

Wrapping up

So, these were the essential skills every web developer should know. If you know a majority of them, we can assure you a good 2021. If you are yet to master several skills we have listed, you have the entire year ahead of you to learn, evolve and become a better web developer.

Good luck!

Patrick R, Director of Growth, Intuz