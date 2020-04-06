The 6 essential elements of smart document capture technology

Businesses of all sizes are going through digital transformation, which means that as their work becomes increasingly digital, more and more data is being created.

However this large-scale change often means that it can be hard to track where your most important information resides.

So-called "trapped data" can often be locked up either in some obscure online database or vault or hidden away in physical documents, meaning your organisation may be losing out on vital insights or information.

Smart document capture technology could be the answer, allowing businesses to scan through mountains of data to extract all the useful information that could otherwise have been lost or forgotten. Bringing together a range of services and tools, smart document capture technology is able to quickly analyse and extract all the insights locked away.

Getting the most out of these systems could not mean vital data is saved for future work, but also that your company cuts down on inefficiencies and operational costs across the business.

ITProPortal has teamed up with Ephesoft to run through all your business need to know about smart document capture - just fill in the form below to download our free whitepaper for all the information you need.