Thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices, it’s easier than ever to work anywhere, anyhow and at any time.

Combine these with superfast 4G mobile networks – made available by providers such as EE – and you can stay productive and in touch with your customers no matter where your business takes you. That’s great news when it comes to your bottom line.

Do more

Going hand in hand with these technologies, of course, are a range of smart tools that make it super-easy to keep on top of your business’s day-to-day needs. You’ll be able to hold virtual meetings with clients and business associates using mobile video conferencing; work collaboratively on projects in the cloud; and even bill customers for the work you've completed using invoicing apps.

And that’s just the start. Thanks to WiFi Calling, you’ll be able to make and take calls wherever there’s a WiFi network – at home, at work and even at over 100 stations on the London Underground. And with EE you can talk to your customers using 4G Calling, also known as VoLTE (Voice over LTE). Switching between Wi-Fi and 4G Calling is seamless – and you’ll also be able to use 4G while you’re on the phone.

And don’t forget: you will be able to back up documents, images, video and device settings crucial to your business using cloud-based services – as long as you have a mobile device that’s connected to the internet using 4G, you’re good to go.

Save time

The Anywhere Office certainly offers huge benefits in terms of time and efficiency savings, as well as work-life balance. Because you’re always connected, you’ll be able to do most, if not all, of the things you normally do as part of your working day wherever you are. That means you – and your colleagues – won’t need to head into the office to get business-critical tasks done.

You can do them right there and then. And that will give you more time to concentrate on the things that are truly important to you – like growing your business, spending more face-time with customers or simply enjoying life.

The Anywhere Office can also help your business become much more agile and responsive to the needs of your customers. You’ll always be available to help meet their needs and solve any problems that arise, making it much less likely that they will take their business elsewhere.

Stay connected

With the 4G network from EE you can relax, safe in the knowledge that you’ll always be able to take care of business wherever you are or whatever you’re doing, with 67 per cent UK geographic coverage and 97 per cent coverage of the UK population.

It’s also the UK’s fastest 4G network, according to Ookla – the global standard in internet speed testing. The Anywhere Office is no longer a dream, but a reality. And with EE on your side, you’ll be able to take full advantage of the enormous benefits it can bring to your business.

Image Credit: Gpointstudio / Shutterstock

