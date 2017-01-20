The five ecommerce spikes of Christmas – and how to learn from them for 2017

The festive period is always a busy one for retailers and 2016 proved to be no different. Once again, retailers in the UK witnessed a 15 per cent increase in online sales. Although high turnover in the Christmas period is usually largely driven by the American born phenomenon of Black Friday and more recently Cyber Monday, this year retailers saw a further increase in sales on the Monday following Cyber Monday. This spike day, which has been dubbed ‘Manic Monday’, saw a 40 per cent increase in parcel volumes across our platform when compared to the same day in 2015.

So while Black Friday remains a key milestone for online retailers, other peak days are certainly emerging as important landmarks in the festive season. Knowing how consumers are shopping, and on what day, is critical for online retail success year round - but with record spending around Christmas, getting it right at this time of year is essential.

Reflecting on Christmas 2016 a clear pattern is emerging regarding the five retail spike dates of the festive period:

1. Pre-Black Friday

Even in the days before Black Friday, at NetDespatch we were seeing a 30 per cent increase on a ‘normal’ day, with order volumes peaking at around 1300 parcels per minute.

2. Black Friday (25th November 2016)

The retail campaign originally born from the extended American thanksgiving holiday continues to gather popularity amongst UK shoppers, who reportedly spent £1.23bn this year, up 12 per cent from 2015. At NetDespatch, this equated to volumes up 99 per cent compared to a non-peak Friday, with our platform peaking over 2000 parcels per minute.

3. Cyber Monday (28th November 2016)

On Cyber Monday last year volumes were 28 per cent up on Black Friday, reaching an enormous 3700 parcels per minute and 76 per cent up on a non-peak Monday.

4. Manic Monday (5th December 2016)

We saw volumes increase by 40 per cent year-on-year with this phenomenon and an even greater increase around Monday shopping days is being predicted for the coming years.

5. Post-Christmas parcels

Similarly, post-Christmas shopping, from 25th December onwards, increased year-on-year by 38 per cent. In addition to this, not even Christmas Day itself could deter consumers. The first Christmas present of 2016 was returned at 7.08am on Christmas Day.

One thing that has clearly stood out this year, is the massive increase in consumers opting to shop online instead of on the High Street, with online sales surging 51.1 per cent in the final week before Christmas. To correlate with the five milestones we’ve collated five methods, which retailers should employ and clearly communicate to consumers in order to achieve success.

Ultimately, retailers must plan in advance. The peaks are split between November and December, so don’t be taken by surprise and plan accordingly to account for these day and week-long spikes. Test and implement any changes before the peak period.

If retailers are going to successfully manage the peak volumes of their online sales, and ensure their despatch and delivery is as efficient and streamlined as possible, they need to ensure they are prepared and in addition to this are educating consumers about the range of delivery options available.

By all accounts, Christmas 2016 went relatively well however the popularity of online shopping is unlikely to drop any time soon.

Matthew Robertson, co-CEO, NetDespatch

Image Credit: Anchiy / Shutterstock