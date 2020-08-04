Websites were once a luxury, but they’re now a necessity for businesses of all sizes in essentially every field. From e-commerce stores to blogs and everything in between, a strong web presence is critical for both outreach and sales.

While it’s technically possible to host your own website, this strategy often ends up draining time and resources for minimal gain. If someone compromises your site, for example, you could have trouble regaining your position in Google search results. Similarly, bad performance, compatibility issues, and a variety of other problems are more likely to affect self-hosted websites.

WordPress hosting

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that so many businesses have moved to WordPress. In fact, WordPress alone is behind roughly 30% of the entire internet, making it far more prevalent than any other content management system. Managed WordPress hosting providers take care of the technical side and let you focus on other areas of your company.

Switching to WordPress hosting has several advantages, including more robust protection, faster loading speeds, and a more responsive customer experience. In other words, you’ll be able to rely on consistent web performance without sinking any additional time into your site.

In this article, we’ll cover the four S’s of managed WordPress hosting—security, scalability, speed, and service—to help you find the right provider for your business. Hosting providers have all the benefits of hosted servers, along with expert advisors who can help you get more from your site.

Security

Online security has been a crucial consideration since the beginning of the internet, but it’s more relevant than ever in 2020. Modern websites face increasingly sophisticated threats from a wide range of sources, and no business is too small to be at risk. It’s important to take the security of your website seriously, regardless of the size of your organization.

You won’t have to spend time worrying about security or protecting your site if you use a managed WordPress service. The provider will constantly monitor your website in order to identify potential threats and shut them down quickly. If the site is attacked, your provider will also help you minimize downtime and other costs related to the outage. It’s worth mentioning that managed WordPress sites tend to achieve better performance because they aren’t slowed down by fake traffic.

All things considered, security is arguably the top reason to consider managed WordPress hosting rather than hosting your own site. The amount of work that it would take to develop equally strong security measures in-house simply isn’t realistic for most small businesses.

Scalability

Every website owner wants their page to go viral, but many self-hosted sites aren’t actually prepared for a large bump in traffic. These events are often unpredictable and can cause significant issues for self-hosted sites.

For example, if a celebrity tweets about your site, traffic could immediately increase tenfold (or more). Without the infrastructure necessary to handle such large volumes of traffic, you won’t be able to give new visitors the right experience. In other words, you could easily lose the opportunity to grow your audience.

Managed WordPress hosting providers can help you scale your site to match traffic at any given time. WordPress experts know exactly how to optimize your site without incurring unnecessary expenses. Pricing is typically flexible depending on traffic, so you can easily upgrade or downgrade your plan as needed.

Speed

You might think of speed as a luxury, but the reality is that many visitors will leave your site if it doesn’t load quickly. In fact, roughly 40% of all internet users leave websites after waiting for just three seconds. Furthermore, just a single second in loading is associated with a 7% drop in conversions.

The data is clear: inconvenient delays make it substantially more difficult to generate sustainable traffic, increase the average visit length, and make more sales. Cutting your loading times by even a small percentage will improve your site’s performance on a variety of metrics.

Managed WordPress hosting providers offer convenient site optimization at affordable rates. They can keep your site working as quickly as possible while you focus on the audience-facing side of your web presence. While you could try to do this yourself, most users will have trouble matching the expertise and efficiency of an experienced WordPress hosting provider.

Service

Increased uptime is one of the main advantages of managed WordPress hosting, but the reality is that 100% uptime is an unattainable goal. Downtime can be caused by a variety of factors, and even the most proactive providers occasionally have to respond to technical issues.

With the right provider, you’ll receive alerts for any unexpected problems, along with a quick response to get your site back up and running. You won’t have to worry about troubleshooting; just let your audience know what’s happening and explain that your team is working to resolve the problem. The provider will keep in touch as they make progress on the issue and take the steps necessary to prevent it from happening again.

What separates managed WordPress hosting providers from in-house site management is the complete focus on WordPress sites. Your provider’s deep knowledge of WordPress will enable them to minimize downtime far more effectively than the average user.

Conclusion

The four S’s of managed WordPress hosting illustrate exactly why hosting providers are so helpful for most website owners. Managed hosts are specialists in a wide range of tasks that many users aren’t as familiar with, and optimizing WordPress sites is their full-time job.

Running your WordPress website in collaboration with a hosting provider will give you the security of knowing that your site is in good hands. Over time, the improved optimization will help you make more sales, attract more visitors, and generate more interest in your site.