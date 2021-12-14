The future of self-driving cars – What lies ahead?

Four, five years ago self-driving cars were expected to be commonplace on our roads. The reality is these vehicles are still a long way off! It turns out training a computer to react quicker and better than the human mind in response to a myriad of daily driving challenges is far more complicated than first anticipated. Essentially, the world of automotive likely over anticipated where it would be by now, but that leaves one big question: knowing what we know, what is the reality? When will self-driving cars be mainstream? In order to better predict this, we must first understand how AI systems work.

For AI systems to learn, they must be fed relevant training data. To do this at scale, manufacturers need to be in many markets acquiring vast amounts of data in very specific circumstances. In other words, for an AI system to behave like a human, it needs to learn from a human.

An impressive example of this comes from a US-based electric vehicle company, who decided they would place a supercomputer in the glove box of their vehicles to gather information. This provided the vehicle and thus the company, with the capability to learn and make sense of data at rapid speed and scale. This huge investment, despite being deemed potentially risky, gave them the means to analyze real human data, allowing their systems to begin mimicking the human driver. This in turn, allowed them to develop their own supercomputer taking them a major leap ahead of other car manufacturers at the time. Ultimately, when it comes to advancing autonomous driving technology, everyday driver data is far superior to the data gained from robot testing.

The truth is that for many years the automotive world has been working within a non-scalable model. Time has been wasted using data harvested from robots when the industry would have been better off using relevant data obtained from human drivers.

Getting skeptics excited

Another challenge to overcome is that a large proportion of the population is skeptical about self-driving cars. There is limited trust in computers and the thought of putting a computer in charge of a potentially risky activity seems all too dangerous. In order to gain acceptance in the consumer market, car manufacturers need to capture a massive amount of data, across all different driving circumstances, to ensure they are truly mimicking the human driver and can therefore reassure users of the systems’ reliability. So far, this is something they have yet to achieve.

One way that could get us a lot closer to solving these problems quickly is for car manufacturers to do something that goes against the grain and share their own data driver sets. The biggest problem for car manufacturers is that they don’t share autonomous data with one another, preventing anyone from really gaining that mass amount of data needed to take them forward. Additionally, there’s a need for better-designed algorithms, exploring an array of different circumstances, across different countries and also taking into account the differing data regulations in each.

With safety in autonomous vehicles being of utmost importance; there are multiple standards for vehicle safety, including DTR 4804 which is seen as the first step toward ISO standardization specifically for autonomous vehicles. In 2020, 11 industry leaders got together to publish a white paper called SaFAD (Safety First for Automated Driving) which is the foundation for ISO DTR 4804. This standard describes steps for developing and validating automated driving systems based on basic safety principles derived from worldwide applicable publications. It considers safety- and cybersecurity-by-design, as well as verification and validation methods for automated driving systems

An additional privacy concern comes from the user’s data. However, a new approach to learn autonomous driving policy while respecting privacy concerns proposes a peer-to-peer Deep Federated Learning (DFL) approach to train deep architectures in a fully decentralized manner and remove the need for central orchestration. This implies designing a new Federated Autonomous Driving network that can improve the model stability, ensure convergence, and handle imbalanced data distribution problems while being trained with federated learning methods. Initial experimental results show that this approach DFL achieves superior accuracy compared with other recent methods. Furthermore, this novel approach can maintain privacy by not collecting user data to a central server.

As we look forward to a future of autonomous vehicles, car manufacturers need to find a way to make vehicles as safe as possible, whilst protecting the data of their customers. Safety is of utmost importance.

Collaborating forward

The truth is autonomous vehicles offer an exciting opportunity, but as they become more mainstream manufacturers will need to look at new and innovative ways for competitive differentiation. One example is vehicle architecture. Car manufacturers need to step up their architecture, looking specifically at design and digital experience to truly embrace the much-desired software-designed vehicle. There’s even a suggestion that moving car software to a migrated powered, sub-cloud-native, could have its benefits. Software in the vehicle computer will ultimately be the core differentiator. But who is best placed to carry out these major transformational changes? One of the big debates is whether it should be the typical tier 1’s, the contract manufacturers with more experience, or the technology-driven companies who know how to build agile computers at scale.

Another interesting area is comfort functions. For instance, an operating system for entertainment, safety functions for valet parking or even autonomous valet parking where a driver can summon a car to a particular location. All these features are what entice consumers. But the question is - how will customers pay for these additional features? Will it be a single one-off payment or a subscription model where the vehicle owner pays on an ad hoc basis?

Ultimately, the opportunity self-driving cars present is huge. Automated driving has the ability to help reduce the number of road traffic-related accidents and crashes. However, for it to be done safely in a way that preserves consumer trust and keeps our roads truly safe, time must be taken over the development process and there are still some major questions to be answered. The advice to all car manufacturers should be to share data sets as, in reality, collaboration is the only way forward.

Shamit Bagchi, Managing Consultant, Data & Analytics, Wipro Limited