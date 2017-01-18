The growing importance of Sales & CRM apps for modern businesses

Mobile apps have most definitely entered the business mainstream, with an increasing number of sales people demanding the same benefits they take for granted when they’re using consumer apps in their everyday life. Moreover, as businesses and enterprises look to achieve maximum ROI, having a sales team equipped with the right tools to enable them to reach their goals is necessity. This is why sales and CRM apps are providing a great innovative way to keep businesses running productively.

CRM can become one of the biggest productivity boosters for the sales reps. It can save hours out of week to help manage and follow up on leads. Equally, customers will appreciate the high-touch service and organised sales process that a streamlined CRM tool delivers. In fact, according to Gartner study, a well-implemented CRM app can increase revenue by a whopping 41% per sales person.

Sales and CRM apps are designed to help businesses meet the overall goals of customer relationship management and sales. The applications are commonly used to manage a business-customer relationship; however, CRM apps are also used in the same way to manage business contacts, clients, contract wins and sales leads. As these apps become highly scalable and customisable, offerings such as allowing businesses to gain actionable customer insights, view business opportunities, streamline operations and personalise customer service based on the customer's known history and prior interactions with your business. These factors help to create better understanding with clients.

Sales enablement apps functionality typically encompasses elements of the following:

CRM integration

Knowledge and tools to accelerate sales development

Process automation

Sales management

Guided selling

Better reporting

In addition to making the sales force more effective, sales enablement apps should help manage the necessary back-end integration to CRM, enterprise content management and lead-to-revenue management. The growth of this market for sales enabled apps are due to factors such as sales process inefficiency, pressure to deliver results, increased competition and demand to reduce organisational cost per sale.

Appropriate technology is not only vital for business sustainability, but it can also induce great innovations in today’s businesses. Integrating sales and CRM app process can make companies stay informed across various channels, which can help them to stay abreast with their customers.

Mobile CRM application allows you to access your data on-the-go; it is best way for entrepreneurs who intend to undertake multiple responsibilities at one time. Field service technicians, field agents, managers – all who need mobility while working can easily view & modify documents and populate CRM directly from a mobile device or a tablet. Moreover, CRM app is the latest novelty in technology that ensures a seamless result- oriented experience. Today, these apps can easily be installed and used as per your convenience and integration of mobile CRM application has its direct effect on a company’s year-on-year revenue.

Today, Innovation such as CRM and sales applications can effortlessly enhance and enrich organisation processes to drive proactive support whether responding to potential prospects or identifying new opportunities. Here at Pocket App, we are big believers that the growing importance of apps within this sector play a substantial role in the organisational success and growth. Now is the time to help and develop your sales goal with this technology and bring dream sales targets closer to reality.

Image Credit: Zaozaa19 / Shutterstock