The healthy building imperative, delivering cleaner air to tackle Covid-19 and other threats

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been an increased focus on how viruses spread. There is also greater attention on how building owners and managers can monitor and deliver cleaner air flows.

While there are still risks in spreading viruses outdoors, the biggest risks around Covid-19 seem to be indoors, when considering the international research that has already been done.

In order to give people greater confidence to attend indoor events and entertainment facilities, for students to return to schools and colleges, and for employees to return to shared workplaces - all with the knowledge that everything possible has been done to protect them from threats - business leaders need to understand air quality.

Healthy buildings

The challenge of delivering healthy buildings is not a new factor for those who run them, it was there before the pandemic, but obviously the events of the last two years have made it essential to address when moving towards a healthier world.

Organizations must therefore monitor their buildings' air and be prepared to make speedy changes in response to what they find.

Air quality data

Monitoring indoor air quality can provide real-time data that can be used to prevent and minimize the risk of disease outbreaks such as Covid-19. Such data can allow you to learn about your environment and simultaneously understand its impacts on health and well-being. You can then take proper action to reduce the risk of both virus survival and virus transmission.

As well as through close contact, Coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person in tiny droplets called aerosols. They can linger and travel through the air, especially in environments where there is poor ventilation.

Aerosol droplets can travel further than two meters and can stay in the air for longer periods of time. Therefore, they have a much higher risk of transmission, as physical distancing measures do not guarantee non-transmission.

Reducing risks

o help reduce the risks, improved ventilation and airflow and the installation of filtering devices are often necessary. It helps to be able to monitor whether there is sufficient ventilation and air filtration in the space, so that proper action can be promptly taken.

Enclosed spaces that rely on strong air conditioning to recycle indoor air pose a serious threat of virus transmission, as they can transport Coronavirus droplets and other threats over further distances. Ventilation therefore has to be improved, and particulates in the air have to be controlled, filtered and reduced, as viruses can “ride” on such air pollution.

In addition, too high or too low room temperatures and/or humidity can also heighten transmission threats. Certain temperatures directly affect virus survival and aid mold and bacterial growth. In addition, inconsistencies with temperature can trap air contaminants that will allow them to linger in the air longer. Improper management of humidity creates skin problems, mold growth and even dust mites.

According to research, the ideal temperature to reduce transmission risks is between 19°C and 24°C (66°F to 75°F). For humidity, staying within 40 percent to 60 percent is ideal from a comfort perspective, but 50 percent is the most ideal in terms of fast virus inactivation. How do your building spaces match these numbers?

Things in the air

All the other things in the air can affect the potency of Coronavirus and threats like flu, for instance, and impact on latent illnesses like heart and lung problems. Damaging things in the air can include high levels of carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Excessive carbon dioxide in indoor air is an indicator of a lack of ventilation and fresh air, and high levels of it can cause headaches, nausea and fatigue. VOCs are a mix of emissions from chemicals found in furniture, equipment, skincare products and cleaning products, among others. Depending on their volume and toxicity, they can cause short-term headaches, dizziness and eye, nose and throat irritation, to more serious illnesses such as kidney damage and even cancer.

Other threats in the air that have to be monitored to ensure that building space users stay healthy include the level of dust particles, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde and carbon monoxide, among others.

Saving money

How companies act to address these threats can not only deliver a better environment and well-being for their staff, but also save money as a result.

Good indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring systems easily connect with your building’s HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems to automatically control and manage your heating, cooling, ventilation and fresh air, without having to rely on manual checking and third-party assessments. They can identify and address air quality issues immediately, to help lower absenteeism and sick days, and to reduce the wear and tear of your equipment.

The uHoo Aura IAQ monitoring system, for instance, can be integrated with your HVAC in multiple spaces, and uses the supplier's unique Virus Index, that tells you whether your rooms are up to the mark when it comes to delivering clean air.

Virus index

The Virus Index is an advanced data mining tool that provides information regarding indoor air quality and a real-time risk assessment of virus survival and transmission. Aura readings and the Index ensure business and educational venues can monitor air quality and react to a potential virus conducive environment.

The readings from Aura systems can be sent directly to a mobile device or web dashboard that will display a Virus Index assessment. Referring to the “traffic light” numbering system provided, business owners can then optimize the workplace air quality by adjusting their HVAC system.

The air quality levels created from Aura readings include Green for “Good” 1-3 - virus survival is low and a virus spreading in the air is unlikely. There is also Olive for “Mild” 4-6, where virus survival is moderate and a virus spreading in the air is possible, but air quality poses little to almost no direct health risk for people who are usually not sensitive to air pollution.

The Amber level is “Bad” 7-8 - virus survival is prolonged and the likelihood of a virus spreading in the air is higher. It warns air quality poses some health risks, and that critical assessment is necessary and actions to improve air quality are required.

Finally, Red represents “Severe” 9-10. Here, virus survival is high and a virus spreading in the air could be likely. Air quality would affect most people and actions to improve air quality are necessary.

Covid-19 has been a clear driver for increased concerns around working and studying in shared spaces, and for finding ways to develop and deliver healthier buildings, but it is also clear there are solutions out there that can be used to help address the concerns that exist.

Dustin Jefferson S. Onghanseng, Co-founder and CEO, uHoo