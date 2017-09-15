The integration of Big Data and Microsoft .NET for software development

Companies of all sizes have started to recognize the value of big data collections and the need to take advantage of them. Development of software systems play a big role in big data analytics.

As companies proceed on their big data journey, they usually start by batch processing their big data assets. This can mean gathering and aggregating web log data, telemetry from IoT devices, user clicks from an app and more.

The technologies in the large data analysis space

There are technologies in the big data space. The .NET framework is one of the technologies for instance. .NET developers are database developers. Microsoft opened the big data analytics software world to its ecosystem with the announcements of Hadoop. A year after that, while still in preview form, the tech has a brand and considerable integration with .NET and Visual Studio and clearly is strategic to Microsoft.

What is Hadoop?

Hadoop is a hot upcoming big data technology and includes several tech skill such as NoSQL databases, analytics and others. The great thing about this technology is that it tis affordable since it utilizes low-cost, ordinary hardware. Actually, huge data is not really a new technology but a term used for several technologies. Although some of these technologies have been around for some time, many pieces come together to make big data the thing for the future.

Major advantages of Hadoop

Hadoop is proven valuable for a lot of more traditional enterprises due to is major advantages:

1. Scalable. It is a highly scalable storage platform since it could store and distribute very big data sets across numerous inexpensive servers operating in parallel. Furthermore, it allows businesses to run apps on thousands of nodes that involve hundreds of thousands of data terabytes.

2. Flexible. Hadoop allows businesses to access new data sources easily and tap into various data types, both structured and unstructured to generate value. This means that businesses could use Hadoop for deriving valuable business insights from sources of data like email conversations, social media or clickstream data. It could also be used for a wide range of purposes, like log processing, data warehousing, recommendation systems, fraud detection and market campaign analysis.

3. Cost effective. Hadoop offers a storage solution that is cost-effective. It is designed as a scale-out architecture that could affordably store all data of a company for later use. The cost savings is staggering. It offers storage and computing capabilities for hundreds of pounds per terabyte.

4. Resilient to failure. A major advantage of Hadoop use is its fault tolerance. When data is sent to an individual node, data is replicated to other nodes, meaning that in case of failure, there’s another copy that is available for use.

5. Fast. The unique storage is based on the distributed file system, which basically ‘maps’ data wherever its location in the cluster. The data processing tools often are on the same servers where data is located, which result in much faster processing of data. When dealing with big volumes of unstructured data, Hadoop could process terabytes efficiently within minutes and petabytes within hours.

Navigating with Hadoop

Some major technologies in the ecosystem and how they work with Hadoop and with .NET.

HBase – real-time big data NoSQL that uses Hadoop for storage.

Hive – querying data in Hadoop with SQL-like language.

Spark – a compute engine that uses Hadoop, yet caches data in-memory for faster access of data.

Will Big Data be big with .NET development?

Data analytics is a large industry phenomenon at the moment, but ‘data scientists’ and MapReduce developers enabling the implementation are an exclusive bunch. There’s a short supply of these professionals and they don’t come cheap. In other words, big data is a specialty that is at the height of its hype cycle and ripe for disruption. Before, Microsoft democratized Windows development with enterprise development with .NET, Visual Basic, relational database development with BI and SQL Server with a combination of the product and Office and SharePoint.

Hadoop differs from past disrupted areas however, because it is already developer-focused. However, developers who typify Hadoop now work in lab environments, whether in big internet organizations or startups, in academic organizations. Even in the enterprise, practitioners of huge data work in a lab-like environment and they are not by and large, typical developers from business and IT units.

Data analytics and .NET

Huge organizations are looking for big volumes of data for insight as well as make informed decisions in real time. This year sees more .NET development as the platform helps organizations and business enterprises capitalize on the technology. One could take advantage of highly scalable and flexible big-data based solutions via combining .NET with IIS Server. This helps grow a business by achieving the goals desired.

Big Data for .NET developers

Microsoft released and continues to release cloud data services, which play and operate in the data analytics space. A developer should pay attention. It is either ‘get onboard of be left behind’. As developer, one should be aware of the technologies, what they do, what they are and their impact. With the new release of .NET development and demand for better user experience, particularly on the mobile, development of .NET definitely would lead the way in this new era. Therefore it helps online businesses to interact with audiences.

Everywhere, there is talent when it comes to developing .NET solutions. Moreover, it’s also witnessing a spike in the number of companies that leverage the technology to create or manage transformation change. Even with the emergence of data analytics, one of the most in-demand skills and jobs today still include the developers of .NET. These are professional people who are needed for web and desktop systems to deliver solutions that are customized. Developers of .NET are in demand to work in integrated development environments and one of the best to make good use of the Hadoop technology of huge data to deliver effective solutions.

Development of .NET solutions is made easier. Microsoft has created a system in big data that simplifies the software and web development processes.

Ritesh Mehta, Senior Technical Account Manager, TatvaSoft Australia

