The IT outsourcing trends of 2019

Access to qualified employees, cost reduction, and short time-to-market push businesses to outsource their IT tasks. Remote vendors know the need of the business and what trends can be used to make them remain on the competitive edge.

2018 was the year when everyone talked about blockchain and machine learning. What are the outsourcing trends of 2019? Let’s have a look at the most prominent ones.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for rule-based tasks

If an outsourcing company doesn’t possess expertise in developing RPA products, it cannot meet the future outsourcing trends of software development. RPA is a technology that doesn’t require the change of existing processes and workflows inside the companies. It replaces a human for completing rule-based tasks.

The implementation of RPA will be beneficial as it requires very little time and cost if compared to traditional automation. It reduces the Full-Time Employee (FTE) hours and leads to improvement of the routine. This solution will be highly popular for fintech organization where a lot of human work is done for regular tasks like payment/loan/request confirmation and others.

Cybersecurity and data privacy

People want to keep their personal data and information about their daily operations a secret. As there’s a trend of digital transformation in different industries, there’s a risk of data leakage to third parties. Building the software that prevents access to the data will be in high demand in the next few years. This task is often outsourced.

Security also matters when there’s a cooperation with an outsourcing company. It’s one of the top IT outsourcing trends in Europe - GDPR was the first step to it. You transfer sensitive information about your customers, inner workflows, and so on. There should be a guarantee that no one can ever use this information. This means that there will be secure data transfer channels, protected storages, and restricted access to current systems or software components.

Cloud solutions

Cloud solutions give you flexibility and scalability. If you have one customer now, you don’t require powerful hardware to process user requests and handle traffic flows. But once you attract more customers to your site or web app, you will need more hardware capacity. Cloud services come to the rescue.

Change of Cooperation Models

A growing number of IT outsourcing companies around the globe make them find out and implement new approaches to providing their services. We can name technology partnership as one of the trends in outsourcing 2019. Here we mean that a vendor acts out as a partner that is responsible for the full cycle of software development together with business analysis and further maintenance.

Another variant is creating remote R&D centres where a vendor is an intermediary between a business and a team of developers. In this case, a remote company is responsible for recruiting and administrative routine. You manage the team and their workflow.

Specific expertise

Some years ago, we had a lot of outsourcing companies that were good at building any type of software. We think that choosing one or several domains will be one of the hottest IT outsourcing trends 2019. Why is it so? When a vendor focuses on one specific domain, there’s a possibility to train staff and offer high-quality services.

A remote team will be able to offer efficient solutions that will meet current and future business needs. They can invent, test, and implement cutting-edge technologies and make businesses competitive on the market.

Any other future outsourcing trends?

It depends on the industry and how easy it is to implement changes for digital transformation. The key to success here is choosing the right software vendor that will help you reach your business goals. The long-term partnership will let you follow the trends and make your company highly competitive on the market.

Sandra Parker, Head Of Business Development, QArea