The IT service desk is in desperate need of modernization

Thanks, in large part, to the past two years’ events, more and more businesses are making digital transformation projects a priority within their organisations. These efforts are designed to optimise operations and remove barriers separating companies from their customers.

In the long term, these transformations will benefit both organisations and consumers. However, in the short term, they could create a bumpy journey for many who are used to old processes. Any significant overhaul requires support, and it’s up to the IT service desk to provide it.

Traditional IT service desk solutions won’t cut it. You need a modern approach to solve modern problems. Phone service-only desks coupled with time-delayed ticketing escalations are ineffective and inconvenient compared to the scope of digital transformation in employee tools, workflows, and processes happening elsewhere in many companies.

But with a modern, AI-powered, omnichannel approach to support, your organisation will be better able to help staff and customers find the most value from the newly digital environment.

What a truly modern IT service desk looks like

Traditional support desks rely primarily on human agents who can only handle calls within their own country. In many organisations, these agents can be reached through several channels — phone, email, or text, to name a few — but those channels operate separately, with no continuity between them.

Traditional service desks use phone, email, or text to manage requests but those channels operate separately, with no continuity between them (Image credit: Getty)

While this was once the best approach IT service desks could hope for, technology has paved the way for a more efficient, effective, and scalable solution.

AI, in particular, is a considerable aspect of a fully modernised, digitally transformed IT service desk. IT service desk AI can transcribe calls between a caller and an agent in real time and then conduct searches from the transcription, locating solutions to problems quickly and accurately during calls and providing those resolutions to the agent to pass along to the caller.

With a traditional service desk, agents might struggle to determine the correct search criteria while on calls, which leads to dead air, and the results are constrained by agents’ experience and abilities to understand the root cause of the problem being presented. But AI can work behind the scenes to identify frequent user problems and use the correct search terms to find helpful information.

An AI-powered IT service desk

AI-assisted services desks will experience a significant decrease in average talk times (Image credit: Getty)

In addition to transcription, AI can provide background information about the caller, offering relevant demographic information and summaries of previous calls that might prove useful. The point of IT service desk AI isn’t to replace agents but to enable them to do their jobs much more efficiently.

AI-assisted services desks will experience a significant decrease in average talk times, which means the callers can get their issues resolved faster and more often on Level 1 while simultaneously allowing the organization to reduce the Level 1 IT help desk staff size and save money. It’s especially valuable in helping new representatives hit the ground running.

All of this is especially helpful for companies with international footprints. Because of the varying compliance and regulatory requirements between countries, service desk agents have historically been limited to assisting people within their own countries. With the help of AI, international representatives can access the necessary regulatory information at their fingertips.

IT service desk AI is also tearing down language barriers with services that can automatically translate from one language to another and back again. All of this makes it possible for your service desk to support the world, not just a single country.

A modern service desk goes beyond improving individual calls. It also changes the way support is organised, breaking down barriers between channels to improve end users’ and service desk technicians’ experiences. Unlike traditional multichannel solutions, omnichannel solutions make it possible to move between channels without missing a beat. Continuity is maintained even if a user starts on a phone call, moves to text, then to email, and then back to a phone call. It’s a more holistic approach to support that recognises the communication needs of today’s users.

Of course, modernising your IT service desk is a significant undertaking unto itself. For CIOs already managing digital transformation projects in other areas, updating your help desk IT might sound like an intimidating prospect. But it doesn’t have to be. You can optimise your IT service desk transformation early to ensure staff and end users are ready to reap the most value upon implementation.

How to get the most value from your IT service desk transformation

This level of modernization will require buy-in from all areas of your company (Image credit: Getty)

1. Secure buy-in from the whole organisation

Without buy-in from everyone, you’re running the risk of employees defaulting back to the old way of doing things and undermining your transformation efforts. Successful organisational change management requires clear communication about the realities and values of that change.

Be open and transparent with your entire organisation about where you’re going and what it will take to get there. Make sure employees and stakeholders know in advance what they’ll get out of this digital transformation. Clearly communicate new processes to both end users and service desk technicians, and let them know how they can help support the transition to realise its benefits.

2. Feed your AI high-quality historical information



IT service desk AI is only as intelligent as the information you give it. Ideally, AI can work off the resolutions from your old ticketing system to generate its own knowledge articles. It can then use these as reference points for future support. However, depending on how your organisation previously maintained records, you might not have the quality data necessary to make this possible.

If that’s the case, there are other sources you can pull from, such as existing knowledge articles or subscriptions to third-party knowledge bases. Whatever the source, the key is to have an accurate, comprehensive base of information that AI can pull from to optimise your IT service desk solutions.

Remember, this is not a set-it-and-forget-it exercise. You will need an AI advocate to reevaluate the information your AI receives regularly. This advocate will retrain your IT service desk AI when necessary and eliminate any flawed processes, workflows, and information that lead to poor resolutions.

3. Document new service desk procedures for scalability

The better you document your current processes and procedures, the easier it will be for you to scale your operations and train new agents in the future. Instead of training each agent on the ins and outs of every process, create resources and documentation that detail proper procedures and processes they should follow.

Thorough documentation can be especially useful for growing your international support services. If you’ve recorded 500 known issues and clearly described how to resolve them, then you’ve enabled agents from all over the world to provide comprehensive support with minimal training and onboarding.

Summary

To ensure successful digital transformation projects throughout your organisation, you must have IT service desk solutions that are built to keep up. If you’re serious about moving your company forward, the time to modernise is now.

Joseph Esdale is the Service Desk Solution Architect at CTG.