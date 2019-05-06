The live engagement checklist: everything you need to know before going live

You may have heard the term ‘live engagement’ in reference to various live chat and customer support software and wondered, “what exactly does this mean?!”. You’re not alone. Live engagement can be a broad term in the SaaS world, but to us, it means any sort of online interaction between a company and a client, whether that’s through video chat, text chat, screen sharing or co-browsing. Sophisticated platforms have a full breadth of live engagement features, which are designed to provide customers with the best possible online experience. If you’re ready to upgrade your online customer support with live engagement, here are the top 5 things you’ll need to do before going live.

1. Decide on a live engagement platform. First and foremost, you’ll need to conduct research, view some demos and read various case studies from current clients. To settle on a live chat software that’s best suited to your company’s needs, first define where your customer service is currently lacking and the areas that need improvement. If your customers are complaining about wait times when receiving support, or your hours of operation, you’ll want to launch live chat and ChatBOT services so that multiple customers can be assisted simultaneously and during off hours. On average, customers only wait up to 60 seconds to receive support with live chat. If your customers would benefit from seeing your products in person and up-close during their online shopping experience, then video chat is for you.

2. Get to know the product. Launching an unfamiliar live engagement platform can be stressful. When you go live with your chosen software, you’ll want to be totally comfortable operating the backend features so that you’re having the most efficient and productive interactions with your clients. Some live engagement providers offer in-person workshops to ensure that the implementation process is as seamless for you as possible. With continuous training available for agents, admins and operators, your whole team will be feeling more than familiarised with the product by the go-live date. According to a study from MarTech, a chatting visitor is worth 4.5x as much as a non-chatting visitor, which is why it’s so important to grasp all of the software capabilities.

3. Customise the live engagement experience. Any worthwhile live engagement platform will enable your company to customise the software. This includes designing the customer-facing panels to incorporate your company colours, your logo and your preferred agent photos. You should also be able to tailor the wording on post-engagement surveys, your call-back request forms when no agents are available, and much more. Consistent brand presentation across all platforms increases revenue by up to 23 per cent, while colour improves brand recognition by up to 80 per cent. It is essential that your live engagement provider understands how important it is to have consistent branding across all online channels, and during your live engagements. This understanding can only be achieved by working closely with clients during the configuration period to customise their customer facing panels, customer follow-ups and much more.

4. Ensure that your customers can access the live engagement features from any browser, on any device. By 2021, mobile eCommerce will account for 54 per cent of all online sales. With more than half of consumers conducting their online shopping from their phones, it is so important to offer customer support from all online channels, including social media and email. Ideally, live engagement should function across multiple channels, such as web, mobile apps and store kiosks, and from any browser. It should also provide free upgrades and system updates to improve the service and stay up to date on new browsers and devices that are continuously advancing.

5. Confirm that the diverse needs of your customer will be met. Many customers opt for online shopping due to the convenience, but some customers do not have a choice as to whether they shop online or in the store due to lack of mobility or living in a remote location. For customers who would like to visit a store to receive face-to-face assistance or see products in detail, you should be offering them live video chat as it is the closest alternative to an in-person shopping experience. In addition to video chat capabilities, supporting multiple languages so that you can assist customers who may not be native English speakers will give you a competitive edge.

Wrapping it all up

Studies show that 92 per cent of customers feel satisfied after using live engagement, and most businesses are starting to catch on to this fact. The thought of launching a new live chat platform on your website may seem overwhelming, but the benefits massively outweigh the cost and labour associated with it. With the right live engagement software provider, you will be properly trained and supported throughout the implementation process and long after going live, while also ensuring that your customers are receiving the best help out there from your brand.

Priya Iyer, Chairman & CEO, Vee24

Image Credit: Photographee.eu / Shutterstock