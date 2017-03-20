The logistics sector is moving forward with enterprise apps

Logistics is a thriving sector within the UK, which is at current worth around £55bn to the UK’s economy, and with enterprise applications providing employees with the tools to work with more precision and at a higher level – it is so important that organisations understand just how valuable the latest technology is to a business. Enterprise applications run on lots of mobiles and tablet devices across all operating systems, including iOS, Android and Windows, which shows just how much the UK is transforming digitally.

Businesses and organisations alike are jumping on board to position themselves ready for the future, as the UK government intend to overhaul our digital economy in the midst of the Brexit decision. So, with the smartphone arguably weighing in as the greatest technological disruptor of the 21st century, it’s absolutely paramount that everyone gets with the programme.

Monitory reasons are a key driver to why logistics companies should be embracing mobile technology. By digitally transforming their business, companies in this sector would be better placed to satisfy customer demand, streamline internal processes, meet business expectations, stay ahead of global competition and, most importantly, improve that bottom line. In a nutshell, it is the way forward from a business strategy angle as much as it is for the ease of the end user.

There is however, the widespread misconception that app development can only be achieved at a high cost – but after having spent many years working on the frontline of app development in the enterprise sector, and after working with a good number of logistics companies, there has been a concern in the industry.

When you hear the words ‘digital transformation’, the first thing that springs to mind is ‘expensive’ and ‘disruptive’. CEO’s and IT departments hear and assume they have to change every aspect of their organisational structure overnight, but this isn’t always the case. Many businesses can take huge leaps forward just by focusing on small, fundamental changes.

A prime example of how a relatively low cost digital change can have a dramatic impact is a project we undertook for Bridgestone Europe, a global manufacturer of tyres and rubber products, and provider of services and vehicle management.

Bridgestone required a means of monitoring tyre pressure more efficiently than the manual procedures that were in place, so we developed a smartphone-based system which monitors pressure readings from Bridgestone’s TPMS sensors using a Bluetooth Transceiver.

Before Bridgestone had this mobile system in place, drivers had to monitor their tyre pressure by inserting a manual pressure gauge into each tyre, which took a huge amount of time and effort. Thanks to the mobile solution, Bridgestone is able to more efficiently ensure that its tyres are at the optimal pressure, and that the company is therefore getting the most value out of its fleet.

We created an app that used transmitters on the valves of each tyre to send data to the Bridgestone Capture Pack (BCP), and then to the smartphone via Bluetooth. The phone displays the number of tyres that are under minimum air pressure, indicating which need to be serviced.

That said, we know that measuring tyre pressure is not a key concern for everyone, and this is just one of many examples of how mobile technology can improve business and logistics operations. Here are other ways an organisation might benefit from incorporating enterprise applications into their company’s mobile strategy:

Improve customer service

The opportunities to improve customer service by utilising mobile apps are virtually endless. An app can allow customers to track shipments, arrange updates to deliveries or even live chat with a company representative. But also indicate if the customer is in the correct location for receipt of delivery, and potentially offer alternatives in real time – improving first time delivery rates.

Receipt of data in real-time

Perhaps the greatest advantage of implementing a mobile app is the ability to deliver crucial data in real-time to both business employees and customers. Apps can also record and store valuable data, yielding more responsive business decisions by making it easier to perform accounting, billing and regulatory reporting tasks. In addition, paper waste is eliminated, manpower is reduced and human error is diminished, which in turn, will improve profitability and enhance your bottom line.

Tracking and notifications

For companies in areas such as shipping or transportation, access to accurate tracking facilities and notifications that can be sent automatically at each stage of a journey will enable companies to easily keep track of vehicles and their cargo. Logistics companies were previously only able to track deliveries each time they arrived at a key destination (depot, port, or at the customer’s location). Mobile makes it possible to track an individual parcel on a meter-by-meter, second-by-second basis, monitoring the transport processes and not only identifying issues when they arise, but predicting problems before they appear.

Automation of existing paper-based processes

Finally, one of the main benefits that mobile technology introduces is the automation of existing paper-based processes. Nowadays, you can eliminate paper forms by replacing them with instant mobile reports. This will not only save you time, but you can also be sure that your data is safe and collected in one place.

The logistics industry, like most modern business sectors, is continuously transforming and evolving, as business race to meet customer demands and keep up with increasingly sophisticated competition. The continued growth of ecommerce sees no signs of abating and this is putting pressure on all aspects of the supply chain. With the increasing popularity and ever-expanding functionality of mobile affecting companies worldwide it is essential that organisations recognise how mobile can prove not only beneficial but relevant.

Image Credit: KAMONRAT / Shutterstock