The most common link building mistakes with solutions

Link building is one of the most paramount skills that are required in SEO. It should be done meticulously; it builds trust between the website, other websites, and the search engines. Link building is an approach that helps you in generating traffic and enlarges your online presence.

Not everyone is perfect, a mistake happens, negatively impacting your website. Resulting in, reduction in the devaluation of traffic and your website can even get penalised by Google and search engines. Following are the ways you can avoid the mistakes which you make while link building.

Problem

In the past, many websites practiced selling or buying links. This kind of practice enabled them to rank higher. The time has changed; nowadays these kinds of websites are getting penalised for such practices. Link buying is one of the mistakes which you should avoid; page rank is shut down because websites started focusing on metric rather than quality content that generates organic traffic. This practice has become obsolete now, but still, several websites are practicing it and trying to sell links to websites.

Solution

Link buying undo all your traffic that you undertake to grow your website traffic called a black-hat strategy. I will suggest you to avoid buying and selling of the links in the SEO strategy that you opt.

Link spamming

Problem

Link spamming usually happens on blog posts, guest posts where users posts links in the form of comments that are linked to destitute websites, this will enable you to recognise the spam links and avoid it. Another issue that arises is anchor text; users post their spam links in the comment box to promote their content.

Solution

You can take the help of tool DISQUS that protects your website from link spam, enabling your website free from black hat SEO. You can review, edit, and delete the spam links by yourself.

Establishing relationship with webmasters

Problem

Link building is not only about promoting and connecting your content with other websites, but also a way of forming a partnership with other websites, supporting each other’s website, and responding to their posts.

Solution

This type of bonding forms a partnership with other webmasters, results in getting more promotion. This healthy relationship allows you to create backlinks, generate traffic, and attain juicy links.

Problem

Users always prefer to have links on high PR websites. It’s good to have links on high PR websites but not having a low PR website backlink is the mistake which users commit.

Solution

Google never stops you from putting your links on low PR websites; it suggests you have links on both high and low PR websites. Use Ahref’s SEO tools & resources that will help you in maintaining a balance and keeping a variation in putting links on both low and high PR websites that will give you a better result and looks genuine.

Avoid private blogs networks

Problem

Till now there has been a dispute on PBN. Some say it is a black-hat or grey-hat practice. Don’t use PBN in creating links. Google will penalise your website and you will be in trouble as many problems will arise. It’s an easy way but at the same time will increase the risk of getting penalised. You will lose the traffic which you generated from the link you created using PBN. PBN is another example of a black-hat strategy, resulting in getting penalised by Google.

Solution

Always focus on growing your traffic organically; I know it requires a lot of time and effort to invest. I will suggest you use Ahref tool you will get to know the benefits and uses of Ahref while link building.

Problem

Users create backlinks on such sites that search engines do not appreciate. E.g. betting sites or duplicate content sites is one of them, avoid them.

Solution

You should know the trick on which website you should create a backlink. Using Ahref’s tool will let you know which website is of high-authority and do not practice link spamming or black-hat strategies.

Get a link from germane sites and blogs

Problem

Users are not specific and clear about getting links from the website of the same role. They are not focused on the nature of their blog. They neglect getting a backlink on the blog of the same nature.

Solution

Make your website look logical and ingenious. There is always a risk in building a quality link from other unrelated websites, try harder to find relevant sites to get links.

Focusing only on high DA websites

Problem

In SEO, quality matters but for starters acquiring links from high DA websites is much harder. Acquiring one high DA link takes time that can generate 10 smaller links for the website. Users make a mistake by only targeting sites with high authority score.

Solution

It's good to research the high-domain authority websites for the link building but don't neglect those who are on the lower end of the scale. You should align yourself with relevant websites that stand in your industry. The time you look for guest blogging, it is a priority you should focus on blogs that match your niche. Use Ahref’s tool if you are confused and don't know where to start. Using ahref’s tool will let you analyse the backlinks profile of your competitor. You need to attribute value to the link then only Google will consider the linking site relevant to your website. Agencies have developed a relationship that can help you attain links that are out of your reach

Outreach

Problem

Outreach implies to your approach you undertake to make it effective. Content plays a vital role in the development of link building, sometimes approach is as important as your content. The first impression is the last, so sending a template-based mass email is the most atrocious link building mistake. To make your link-building outreach successful, you draft a single end and sent it to everybody that you were looping to reach the website owners. Website owners will not take it seriously as the method you chose to get in touch with all the website owners is evasive. Resulting, you will not be able to close the deal.

Solution

So, act smartly, personalise differently for every webmaster on your list. Tailor all the emails to different receipting that includes the content that you found captivating and some specific things about their web page.

Conclusion

Mistake happens, but learning from mistakes is an art. Be in touch that learns from mistakes. These are the points where SEO users make a blunder mistake while creating backlinks. Creating backlinks is a part of SEO but your efforts and strategy determine the success rate. Audit every potential link partner as every link opportunity is not a good opportunity. SEO is within your reach. Don't miss the things, work laboriously, and avoid all the mistakes outlined above. Link-building is also about marketing by providing values.

I had already discussed above that content is imperative, making your outreach more meaningful. You will get your reward if you have patience and a strategy to work on. Creating backlinks is not an easy task but creating a valuable backlink is essential. Good luck.

Shivani Sharma, Digital Marketing Executive, Intiqo