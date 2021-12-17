“The rise of the cashless society” – How will it impact electronic device protection?

The future of money is increasingly put into question as more and more people start to abandon cash. The ongoing global health emergency has certainly been playing its part in the move towards eradicating cash, with many governments and retailers recommending contactless payments to limit the spread of Covid-19. This has led to the number of payments using physical coins and notes to drop by 35 percent in the UK, meaning only one in six payments are now made with the good old cash.

The popularity and convenience of credit and debit cards have slowly been replacing banknotes over the years, with mobile phones and smartwatches accelerating the journey further towards a cashless society. Since its inception days, mobile phones have moved leaps and bounds from being just a source for entertainment to an inseparable all-in-one home and/or office in our pockets. Same with watches as they serve a vast array of purposes, including acting as a means of payment.

The evolution of both smartphones and smartwatches to a preferred payment method for many Millennials and Gen Z-ers proves that the society as a whole has been increasingly relying on electronic devices to support us in everything that we do. As the world is becoming more and more connected, our usage of and reliance on electronics will only increase. This inevitable truth means consumers will expect the devices to work every time they want to complete a transaction.

For businesses, the move towards a cashless society and the continuously connected technology trend means pressures to ensure they and their customers can always rely on the point of sale (POS) and mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals to make purchases. As mPOS market is forecasted to grow at a CAPR of 21.9 percent from 2021 to 2030, more businesses will rely on the terminals to not only transfer funds but also to do inventory management and sales tracking. Thus, there is a growing need to ensure these integrated devices are always working to guarantee business continuity and seamless customer experiences.

Exposing vulnerabilities

Integrated POS and mPOS terminals offer a host of benefits to businesses, including portability, flexibility and the option to process payments anywhere there is mobile data. However, all these advantages come with an increased vulnerability to wear and tear, and environmental damage. During the pandemic, for example, many companies have had to increase their cleaning regimes and have used anti-bacterial wipes and sprays on devices more often to protect employees and customers from the virus. This unfortunately exposes the systems to extra wet conditions, risking significant corrosion damage and the device lifecycles to abruptly shorten.

It is not just the cleaning products that can speed up the POS device’s failure. It is also the ever-present humidity in hot and rainy countries and the greater consumer demand for convenient means of payments outside that pose a significant risk to liquid ingress and damage. Certainly now, as the Christmas markets open and more safety-conscious consumers look forward to buying their gifts, mobile point of sale systems are really being put through the reliability and durability tests. Their failure is simply not an option during this key shopping season, and any other time of the year, as this could mean lost customers and profits for many businesses.

Increased costs and lost money

A failed POS terminal can also incur costs to the manufacturer or service provider several times over. Since POS systems are often sold as part of a comprehensive service where providers take a small cut of all transactions, they start losing revenue as soon as a device fails. Some providers may sell their devices and services with a guarantee that faulty terminals will be replaced or repaired. This comes at an obvious cost, but there are administrative and handling charges for the return of the faulty devices too.

It cannot be forgotten that unreliable hardware is also likely to cause more frustrations, which can lead to businesses switching to service providers they feel are more dependable and reliable. This switch can cost the original provider a substantial loss in revenue and their reputation, while the business experiences lower operational efficiency due to the fact that replacing and setting up new systems takes time, effort, and money. As mobile payments increase in popularity, it is incredibly important for manufacturers to ensure greater POS and mPOS system protection against liquid damage and other external environmental factors. In addition, the increased protection offered by plasma nano-coatings prolongs the product life-cycle, allows re-work, re-use and recyclability to further drive the circular economy and minimize e-waste. Sustainability and environmental divisions can use this approach to hit their sustainability targets by taking a step in the right direction.

Guaranteeing ‘always on’ systems with nanotechnology

There are several liquid protection solutions available to manufacturers, including popular mechanical seals and conformal coatings, however they both have significant drawbacks when it comes to liquid ingress and corrosion damage. Today’s advanced nanotechnology is paving the way for manufacturers and POS providers to prolong the lifetime of their products without adding any bulk or weight to the terminals that could potentially risk degradation in everyday use. Liquid repellent plasma nano-coatings bond to external and internal surfaces of the POS device at the molecular level, ensuring no water can enter the terminal or react with the critical internal electronic components. This includes any disinfectant sprays and isopropanol used to clean the devices to protect consumers and employees during this pandemic and beyond. In addition, nano-coatings cannot be compromised in case the outer body of the terminal is knocked or damage, further protecting the device and the business.

Reliable hardware for the new era of payments

As the society continues to prioritize convenience, speed and safety when making cashless transactions on the go, more businesses need their POS systems to be highly reliable and ‘always on’ to withstand the greater consumer demand. Therefore, the responsibility falls to the manufacturers and service providers to ensure their systems are better designed from the start and better protected against liquids and extreme weather conditions. Applying liquid repellent nanocoating technology to the terminals guarantees their longer lifespans and greater protection from water and corrosion, meaning manufacturers and consumers can be confident they can safely complete every transaction. Moving forward into the cashless and more connected civilization, the adoption of nanotechnology will reduce POS failure rates, eliminate maintenance costs, and allow businesses and consumers alike to benefit from seamless and easy transactions.

Dr Stephen Coulson, Chief Science Officer and Founder, P2i